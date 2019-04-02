Santa Fe Hatch Chile Green Sauce
Serve over enchiladas, pork, or chicken. Serve right away or freeze for later use.
Serve over enchiladas, pork, or chicken. Serve right away or freeze for later use.
Excellent! If I could give this 10 stars, I would. I used 1 1/2cups chopped hatch chiles, other than that, I followed the recipe. Hubby absolutely loved them and he's very picky. Will be making this over and over. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
found this to be too runny for a sauce. Didn't like the consistency and I used chicken broth in the recipe for chicken enchiladasRead More
Excellent! If I could give this 10 stars, I would. I used 1 1/2cups chopped hatch chiles, other than that, I followed the recipe. Hubby absolutely loved them and he's very picky. Will be making this over and over. Thanks for the recipe!
Living in New Mexico and close to Hatch where in my opinion the best chili in the world is grown I cook a lot using red and green chili. I am always looking for new multi-purpose chili sauces so I thought I would give this a try. Being I already had roasted and peeled green chili in the freezer I skipped the first 4 steps of this recipe other than seeding and chopping. I cooked the recipe as written. It was easy to put together and had a lot of flavor. I definitely will make this again. Thanks for sharing.
Before I made this I checked the recipe authors personal recipe and it calls for 2 cups of Hatch Chilies, roasted, peeled and chopped not 6 oz of chilies. I went with the 2 cups as the author suggested. I know that Hatch Chilies can be really hot but this batch was really HOT. Good but HOT.
I have been craving green chili sauce since I had it in New Mexico a few years ago. I've tried to make it other times but it was never quite right. My grocery store in Alaska finally had some Hatch chilis for sale and I made this for dinner with chicken enchiladas. I followed the recipe but blended a little of it with my immersion blender for a better consistency. It was as close to the real deal as I am going to get without traveling to New Mexico. I can't wait to eat the leftover sauce with scrambled eggs tomorrow!
I've made alot of chicken enchiladas in my life with a green sauce and for these? My husband says these were the best ever, and I'm a chef! I opted to use chicken stock. It seemed a better fit.
This turned out great! The consistency and flavor are excellent. Served this with slow roasted pork shoulder. Definitely a keeper.
Excellent recipe! I used my own previously roasted and frozen green chiles. ( I live in NM and the roasters are busy in the early fall) I doubled the recipe. I used 4 cups of chopped green chile. Added a teas of cumin and 1/4 teas oregano. I also added a teaspoon of better than bullion chicken. I used chicken broth instead of beef. The sauce was a little thick so I threw in a can of rotel tomatoes. I had extra sauce and put in containers for the freezer. Will definitely make again!
This sauce came out amazing ! I served it a couple different ways . Dinner: Over chicken enchiladas and the next day for brunch I added just a tsp of sour cream to it and served it over scrabbled eggs and toasted tortillas. This sauce has just the right amount of heat.... I will definitely be making this again
Made a double recipe because I had a lot of hatch chili’s to use. I made a few *very* minor changes due to what I had available: I roasted the Chili’s on grill rather than in the oven (which added a lovely smoked taste to finoshed sauce!), and used olive oil because I had no corn oil (will definitely use corn oil next time), and used chicken stock (because I want to use the sauce more with chicken and fish). Awesome, flavorful sauce!
Loved so much we’re making it again this week end for friends
I made this today, with the following substitution: I added 2 extra hatch peppers, smoked grilled garlic, added a big shake of Cayenne pepper, and we subbed chicken broth for the beef broth since we were serving it over our chicken enchiladas. Mixed in a heaping scoop of cream cheese before pouring over the enchiladas. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
I am a big fan of green chili sauce and this is a great one. It is simple to make and tastes great
Excellent. We lived in Colorado and fell in love with the food. We cannot find anything like it in TN. I ordered a huge jar of 505 Flame Roasted Chiles and used two Tablespoons (only because I cannot get either Hatch or Anaheim). Very close to what we used to get in CO. Thank you for sharing.
Made as is with spicy hatch green chilies. I froze half and actually think I am going to get more chilies to make another batch to freeze. Spicy and tasty
This was easy and reheated well.
found this to be too runny for a sauce. Didn't like the consistency and I used chicken broth in the recipe for chicken enchiladas
I used Hatch green chilies that we had previously roasted and frozen. It turned out very good! We will keep using this recipe. Also, as with many recipes, it's even better reheated the next day!
Perfect base recipe for green chile sauce! We used HOT Hatch green chiles, so we had to add a couple of tablespoons of sour cream to cut the heat.
Being from New Mexico, its always a plus finding new ways to use green chile. I normally make my sauce with cream of chicken soup, but was attending a party where there was someone lactose intolerant attending so gave this a whirl. I skipped the 1st steps as I already had green chile roasted and ready to go. I did as the recipe called for, however once I caramelized the onion, added garlic and chile, I put it in a crock pot on low with the beef broth (only 1 can of beef broth) for the remainder of the day until the party that evening. Turned out great and was definitely a hit. In fact the guests fought over split and took home the left overs. :)
I made this sauce to be used with chicken enchiladas. I found the beef broth flavor a bit overpowering. Next time I try this I would use seechicken broth would have worked better, at least for chicken enchiladas verde.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections