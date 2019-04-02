Santa Fe Hatch Chile Green Sauce

4.6
21 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Serve over enchiladas, pork, or chicken. Serve right away or freeze for later use.

Recipe by wasabinoir

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place chile peppers cut-side down on baking sheet.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until skin is heavily blistered and turning black, about 4 minutes per side.

  • Transfer chile peppers to a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Allow peppers to steam as they cool, about 15 minutes. Peel and chop the chile peppers.

  • Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in flour until mixture thickens. Stir in chopped chile peppers, beef broth, and salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until flavors combine, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 10.7g; sodium 980.6mg. Full Nutrition
