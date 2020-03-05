Individual Microwave Brownie

This is a delicious snack. You can make variations of it by changing what kind of sugar you use! For example I tried powdered sugar and came up with a crunchy brownie.
It is so delicious! My pic is bad I know it doesn t look the best but trust me it is AMAZING!
It was very easy and quick. I didn't have instant coffee so I used 2 tablespoons of strong black coffee instead of water. It tasted very good and had a cake like texture. All I was missing was a big scoop of coffee flavored ice cream and some Hershey's syrup (next time). I will make this again it hit the spot. Update - Second time I used 2 tablespoons of caramel flavored (strong) black coffee. It was excellent the flavors complimented each other.
This brownie definitely exploded in my microwave. But as a plus it did still taste reallyyy good. I'm not sure what went wrong but I think I'll try again with a bigger mug or adding a lid.
Pretty good! A little dry and kinda bitter but overall it's delicious and very quick & easy to make.
Came out great. One of the best recipes out there. Before I would just be baking brownies of 16 servings just to get 1 serving for myself.
this recepie is gorgeous to say the least. I loved it. It's super easy to make and tastes great. Thank you for sharing this recepie with us.??????
When I first made it it came out stodgy. When I made it again using self-raising flour it tasted a lot better.
I loved it!!! I d put a little more sugar in because the bottom was less sweet but that could be my mixing too.
This seemed promising at first. I made it for me and my mom, and the brownie did not set anywhere below the very top. Also, this is way too rich for my taste. Either too much cocoa or lack of milk or maybe even not enough sugar.