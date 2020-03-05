Individual Microwave Brownie

This is a great quick fix for a chocolate craving! Because it's microwaved it is different than traditional brownie and has a very moist, pudding-like texture. Enjoy with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.

By Katrina DeFrang

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
6 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 microwave brownie
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, instant coffee, and salt in a microwave-safe mug or small bowl. Mix in vegetable oil, water, and vanilla extract until mixture is smooth and glossy. Add more water, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, if mixture looks a little dry.

  • Microwave on high until top looks dry, about 1 minute.

Cook's Note:

Using less vegetable oil results in a slightly cakier texture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 28.9g; sodium 227.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Aizy The Great
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
It is so delicious! My pic is bad I know it doesn t look the best but trust me it is AMAZING! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Chica Rose
Rating: 2 stars
04/12/2020
This seemed promising at first. I made it for me and my mom, and the brownie did not set anywhere below the very top. Also, this is way too rich for my taste. Either too much cocoa or lack of milk or maybe even not enough sugar. Read More
Alexia Rindisbacher
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2016
This is a delicious snack. You can make variations of it by changing what kind of sugar you use! For example I tried powdered sugar and came up with a crunchy brownie. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Aizy The Great
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
It is so delicious! My pic is bad I know it doesn t look the best but trust me it is AMAZING! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Michael
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2017
It was very easy and quick. I didn't have instant coffee so I used 2 tablespoons of strong black coffee instead of water. It tasted very good and had a cake like texture. All I was missing was a big scoop of coffee flavored ice cream and some Hershey's syrup (next time). I will make this again it hit the spot. Update - Second time I used 2 tablespoons of caramel flavored (strong) black coffee. It was excellent the flavors complimented each other. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Darniesha Beach
Rating: 3 stars
09/19/2017
This brownie definitely exploded in my microwave. But as a plus it did still taste reallyyy good. I'm not sure what went wrong but I think I'll try again with a bigger mug or adding a lid. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cooking4Pets
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2017
Pretty good! A little dry and kinda bitter but overall it's delicious and very quick & easy to make. Read More
VICTORIA
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2018
Came out great. One of the best recipes out there. Before I would just be baking brownies of 16 servings just to get 1 serving for myself. Read More
Victor
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2018
this recepie is gorgeous to say the least. I loved it. It's super easy to make and tastes great. Thank you for sharing this recepie with us.?????? Read More
lra93
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2017
When I first made it it came out stodgy. When I made it again using self-raising flour it tasted a lot better. Read More
chefKB
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2018
I loved it!!! I d put a little more sugar in because the bottom was less sweet but that could be my mixing too. Read More
Chica Rose
Rating: 2 stars
04/12/2020
This seemed promising at first. I made it for me and my mom, and the brownie did not set anywhere below the very top. Also, this is way too rich for my taste. Either too much cocoa or lack of milk or maybe even not enough sugar. Read More
