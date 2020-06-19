Sam's Sourdough Waffles

The perfect waffle. I’ve made this exactly as the recipe suggests (my go-to), and with several modifications. I came across it looking to use up my discard starter, and it’s great. That said, don’t let the sourdough part stop you from trying it - you can sub in more flour and water and it’ll still come out great. Second, and related - 4 hours to overnight is a suggestion. Again, they’ll then out great on short notice, and if you like a more sour flavor, it gets more intense with longer fermentation (I’ve gone up to three days). Also, the baking soda and water don’t need to be pre-mixed, it’s fine either way. I’ve also made these as pancakes (delicious), and added banana (perfect), and Nutella (my wife’s favorite). I’ve also cooked a vegan version, subbing 1 tsp baking soda and 1 Tbsp white vinegar (or lemon juice) for each egg - again, fantastic. This is an unbelievably resilient batter base, and I can’t recommend it enough. Give it a try the original way, then make it yours. You won’t be disappointed!