Sam's Sourdough Waffles

This sourdough waffle recipe is simple to remember and asks for minimal amounts of perishables, making it great for camp-outs or fund-raising breakfasts. The waffles are crispy outside and super soft within. I got this recipe is from a friend who used it to make fantastic sourdough pancakes: Thanks Mr. Hannula!!

Recipe by Sam Nemati

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix flour, 1 1/2 cup water, and sourdough starter together in a large bowl to make batter; cover loosely with plastic wrap and let sit in a warm place until filled with large holes and bubbles, 4 hours to overnight.

  • Stir oil, eggs, sugar, and salt into the batter; mix well to combine.

  • Whisk 1 tablespoon water and baking soda together in a small bowl until dissolved. Fold into the batter with a rubber spatula.

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions.

  • Pour batter onto preheated iron and bake until crisp and golden, according to manufacturer's instructions, about 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 408.2mg. Full Nutrition
