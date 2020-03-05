Roasted Rhubarb, Garlic, and Onion Barbeque Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I formulated this to use some of the excessive quantity of rhubarb from the garden, without having to bake yet another pie. It has a very tart, lemony flavor which complements pork particularly well. Should keep for several weeks in the refrigerator.

By Jim Webb

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Spread rhubarb, onion, and garlic on a baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer roasted rhubarb, onion, and garlic to a blender; puree until very smooth.

  • Pour rhubarb puree into a large pot. Stir in beer, brown sugar, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, liquid smoke, salt, cinnamon, and cayenne. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and flavors combine, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
33 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 0.4g; sodium 137.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Lynn Dudar Hagan
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2018
I had no beer in the house so I used a cup of Diet Pepsi. I think it tastes divine. I will make it again for sure.:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Lorri Himes
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2017
Wonderful. I omitted the liquid smoke and used mission fig balsamic vinegar. This is the best sauce. It is even great with cheese and crackers! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Joel B
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2017
Added a little more heat delicious Read More
Helpful
(1)
Gwen Fillhart
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2017
We made it and love it! It's good on grilled chicken. We're planning make more to can for the winter. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Crystal MacEachern
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
So good!! Thank you for this recipe! the whole family just kept pouring more sauce onto their pork tenderloin! makes about 3, 500ml jars. it does have more of a thin applesauce consistency but I expected that with the rhubarb. I will be keeping this one for every rhubarb season Read More
Mary Guerin
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2020
Absolutely wonderful as written. Used the sauce with grilled chicken and it was heavenly. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/14/2022