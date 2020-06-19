Minty Mango Mojito
This is a fun alternative to a standard mojito that I kinda came up with just playing around one day! Perfect drink for sipping by the pool, or chugging after a long day of work! If you want to be real fancy, feel free to garnish glass with mint, lime, and/or mango.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Two major things I have realized are key to making any mojito - whether this one or any other kind - use simple syrup and use a good muddler!
For best results, make the mint simple syrup ahead of time and let cool. Store leftover syrup in the refrigerator. Use plain simple syrup if you prefer less of a minty flavor.
There will be pieces of mango that will get sucked up your straw since they are muddled in the drink. I prefer that, and appreciate the ability to drink a cocktail and get my fruit intake all in one sip. It's a little difficult to strain the fruit out once it's muddled, and you would lose a lot of the flavor, so I recommend just keeping it in there, and if you don't like drinking the fruit, being careful where you put your straw!
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of simple syrup. The actual amount consumed will vary.