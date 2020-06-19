Minty Mango Mojito

This is a fun alternative to a standard mojito that I kinda came up with just playing around one day! Perfect drink for sipping by the pool, or chugging after a long day of work! If you want to be real fancy, feel free to garnish glass with mint, lime, and/or mango.

Recipe by nelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
46 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 mojito
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Mint Simple Syrup:
Mango Mojito:

Directions

  • Combine water and sugar in a small pot over medium heat. Whisk until sugar dissolves in the water. Add 12 mint leaves. Bring to a boil and whisk for 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Place lime and 12 mint leaves in a glass; mash together with a muddler to extract flavors. Add fresh mango; muddle until combined. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the mint simple syrup. Stir in coconut rum. Fill glass with ice and top with club soda. Stir 1 more time to distribute flavors.

Cook's Notes:

Two major things I have realized are key to making any mojito - whether this one or any other kind - use simple syrup and use a good muddler!

For best results, make the mint simple syrup ahead of time and let cool. Store leftover syrup in the refrigerator. Use plain simple syrup if you prefer less of a minty flavor.

There will be pieces of mango that will get sucked up your straw since they are muddled in the drink. I prefer that, and appreciate the ability to drink a cocktail and get my fruit intake all in one sip. It's a little difficult to strain the fruit out once it's muddled, and you would lose a lot of the flavor, so I recommend just keeping it in there, and if you don't like drinking the fruit, being careful where you put your straw!

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of simple syrup. The actual amount consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
906 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 212.9g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 40.6mg. Full Nutrition
