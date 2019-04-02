Chickpea Vegetarian Meatballs
This chickpea meatballs recipe is a versatile and easy way to make meatballs out of chickpeas. They are very filling and tasty. Serve with marinara or your favorite dipping sauces.
These tasted amazing and my non vegetarian husband loved them! Like others I did sub some of the breadcrumbs for parmesan cheese. I also added a little ketchup and worchestire. I recommend baking them in the oven and not cooking them in sauce, to make sure they don't fall apart. Will definitely make these again!Read More
How can I make them more moist?Read More
I use a 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese in place of some of the panko, that I used for this recipe. My family loved it and I will make again. Thank you Amanda.
Delicious meat free appetisers. They come together easily and cook exactly as stated. I didn't sauté my onion and garlic first. I just added some soffritto and garlic raw when I was a pureeing the chickpeas. These went well with tartar sauce and a sriracha dipping sauce. These didn't go so well with a soy sauce dipping sauce. So, you've been warned. :-) Thank you for the recipe.
Great idea! Here's how I'd tweak it, however. I'd use fresh bread crumbs for starters, as the "meatballs" are a little dry. I always use dried chickpeas, instead of canned, but I will cook them more next time. Also, I would add more spices to the mix. The next time I make falafel, I will probably make them like this instead of deep frying them.
After I made these, they were sitting on my stove cooking off and my husband walked over ate half of them... after about four he realized they were meat-free. Needless to say they were a hit, will definitely make them again.
They came out so good. It was easy to make .
I used italian flavored breadcrumbs and subbed 1/2 of the amount called for with grated parmesan cheese. Delish!
Being new to vegetarianism this recipe is the best meatball one I've found! Super simple, easy to make, and tastes delicious with spaghetti.
I added some basil and oregano to my mixture and it was great! Will make it again and again.
Was very easy to make but very delicate. Will fall apart if you cook in pasta sauce.
Great and quick for surprise company.
I used Asiago Cheese crackers as the breadcrumbs. These turned out very well. I did not expect my children to like them but the whole family was very pleased.
Excellent Excellent! They really taste like real meatballs. I added more parsley, onion, and garlic to the recipe.
I found my mixture to be too runny. I had to more than double the amount of bread crumbs I used. The “meatballs” tasted fine but they did not get crispy in the oven. I was not a fan of the texture.
Turned out mushy on the inside, dry on the outside. Falls apart when you try to cut into it. Tasted ok but next time I would add more seasoning to flavour more
It was okay, tasted more like falafel. Next time I will add more spices
