Chickpea Vegetarian Meatballs

This chickpea meatballs recipe is a versatile and easy way to make meatballs out of chickpeas. They are very filling and tasty. Serve with marinara or your favorite dipping sauces.

Recipe by Amanda Koss

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • Pulse chickpeas in a food processor until finely ground. Add onion and garlic, bread crumbs, egg, parsley, seasoning blend, salt, and black pepper; process until mixture holds together like a dough.

  • Scoop out 2 tablespoons chickpea mixture and roll into a ball; set on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bottoms are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Turn each meatball over and continue baking until golden brown on top, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 48.7g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 567.5mg. Full Nutrition
