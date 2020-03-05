Excellent Puffed Wheat Cake

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe was developed by one of my grandmother's friends. It makes a lovely puffed wheat cake with lots of flavor. No baking required for this recipe.

By Yvonne07

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
52 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 9x13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

  • Place puffed wheat cereal in a large bowl.

  • Combine brown sugar, butter, corn syrup, and cocoa in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract.

  • Pour sugar mixture over puffed wheat cereal in the bowl; stir until cereal is evenly coated. Spread evenly into the lined pan. Cool until set, about 30 minutes. Cut into squares.

Cook's Note:

It's important not to use margarine in this recipe, as when you boil it with the other ingredients and pour it over the puffed wheat, it will cause the cake to crumble.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 50.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Stacy MacLean
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2020
this is an amazing recipe the cake came out soft and chewy love it Read More
Reviews:
KCE120
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2020
Works perfectly. Read More
