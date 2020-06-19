Margarita Fizz

I scaled to 3 servings as I had 4 oz of the margarita mix to use up. I used half club soda and half ginger ale to counter the sweetness of the mix and cranberry juice. I also added a lime sliced as I like the lime flavour in margaritas. It was really tasty and a nice addition to our Mexican themed dinner. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #LetsTacoAboutIt #FacelessNoMore
