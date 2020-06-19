Margarita Fizz

A tangy lime, lemon, and ginger ale punch with a twist of white cranberry juice. Serve virgin or alcoholic - your choice. Add tequila for a more grown up version.

Recipe by Halle's Graceful Recipes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix ginger ale and margarita mix in a large bowl. Add cranberry juice and large chunks of ice to keep mixture cool. Float orange and lemon slices on top.

Cook's Note:

Substitute lime slices for the orange or lemon slices if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 37.8g; sodium 51.9mg. Full Nutrition
