Chipotle Barbacoa

This is as close to a certain big chain's barbacoa meat I have ever made! It is full of intense flavors such as garlic, cayenne, and sweet, smoky chipotle. Make sure you scale down the cayenne and serrano if you can't handle heat because this recipe is packin' lots of it! Serve on corn or flour tortillas garnished with cilantro and topped with lime cilantro rice (from this website), black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
I cook everything extremely spicy so my addition of cayenne and serrano peppers may or may not be spicy to you. If I was a normal person this measurement might be different but written as is it's very hot!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 21.6g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 448.9mg. Full Nutrition
I'm in LOVE with this recipe. I don't use cloves or bay leaves, I use only 1 teaspoon cumin, I use two tablespoons of oregano, I don't use cayenne or any peppers besides the black pepper and about 5 chipotles in adobo sauce (and it's spicy enough that way) but it still tastes amazing. These are just little changes I've made throughout the years. I honestly think it's better than store boughs. I've made this at least two dozen times and it never fails. I put it in the slow cooker for usually eight hours on low after about an hour on high in the beginning. Or you can do 5-6 hours in high. Sometimes I don't even brown the meat and honestly it turns out almost as good as so if you're in a hurry don't feel bad about not browning the meet. We eat these like a quesadilla, so I take a tortilla and then I put some sauce (ranch or copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce) and then I put shredded Gouda or mixed white cheeses and the Barbacoa and I put another tortilla on top and I just fry that in a tiny bit of oil in my cast-iron pan on both sides until it's melted and it is one of the best things I've ever eaten. Top with guacamole and dip it in ranch and you'll definitely make whoever is lucky enough to eat this very happy! I have a pot cooking right now. I usually double the recipe, it heats up great so leftovers never go uneaten, no matter how much I make!
I'm in LOVE with this recipe. I don't use cloves or bay leaves, I use only 1 teaspoon cumin, I use two tablespoons of oregano, I don't use cayenne or any peppers besides the black pepper and about 5 chipotles in adobo sauce (and it's spicy enough that way) but it still tastes amazing. These are just little changes I've made throughout the years. I honestly think it's better than store boughs. I've made this at least two dozen times and it never fails. I put it in the slow cooker for usually eight hours on low after about an hour on high in the beginning. Or you can do 5-6 hours in high. Sometimes I don't even brown the meat and honestly it turns out almost as good as so if you're in a hurry don't feel bad about not browning the meet. We eat these like a quesadilla, so I take a tortilla and then I put some sauce (ranch or copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce) and then I put shredded Gouda or mixed white cheeses and the Barbacoa and I put another tortilla on top and I just fry that in a tiny bit of oil in my cast-iron pan on both sides until it's melted and it is one of the best things I've ever eaten. Top with guacamole and dip it in ranch and you'll definitely make whoever is lucky enough to eat this very happy! I have a pot cooking right now. I usually double the recipe, it heats up great so leftovers never go uneaten, no matter how much I make!
Wow, this was so good!!! I made as-written except didn't use cayenne - just because I couldn't find it in my pantry, and after the serrano and all the chipotles I wasn't too worried about making it spicier :) I used a pork butt with this marinade and it was SO. GOOD. Marinaded it in the blended stuff overnight then slow cooked with the onions, bay leaf, and stock. I will hold onto this one!!!
I like very spicy food, but let me warn you: I made this recipe as directed except that I reduced the cayenne pepper to one teaspoon (rather than the tablespoon called for), and it was still about as spicy as I could comfortably tolerate. So depending on your tolerance for heat, you might want to eliminate or substantially reduce the amount of cayenne you use. In any event, this was a very flavorful dish. I'll be using the meat for tacos, taco salad, etc.
Really good but I made some small changes. First, If you're looking for that traditional gelatinous thing that happens with barbacoa, you should use beef check instead of a roast. Cheek shrinks, so I used 4 lbs rather than 2 lbs. I didn't use oil and skipped the skillet all together and went straight to the slow cooker. I had to add some extra salt in the end. I served it with Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, homemade tomatillo salsa, sour cream, tomatoes, peppers and soft tortillas. Very flavorful! Thanks for the recipe!
I have never eaten at Chipolte's. I did not know what to expect, my whole family really enjoyed this! My son has stomach issues so I did omit the serrano chili pepper and cayenne pepper. I also omitted the cloves and salt. I used beef broth for the chicken as well. I find meat shreds better when cooked overnight, I put the frozen roast and sauce ingredients in the slowcooker at bed time, cooked for 12 hours on low, shredded and defatted the meat, removed the bay leaves, put the meat back in the sauce and left on warm until dinner time, it was very tender and flavourful. I made home made tostadas from corn tortillas and served the beef on top with all the usual toppings, rice and cucumber salad on the side.
Sherry
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2019
Pay attention to the cooks note on this one. We love spicy food but this was even too much for us. I actually cut back both the cayenne And cumin seasoning by one half. Served in taco shells with sour cream, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Wonderful flavor but hubby and I both paid for this meal all night long. If you love spicy, definitely try this recipe.
Used two serrano peppers and fresh hot spicy oregano from my garden in place of dried. I also used a 3 lb roast, so I increased the spices accordingly. I did not think this was too spicy at all, but it was flavorful. I will probably add more peppers or spices next time. Thanks for the recipe!
We love spicy in my house so I made this recipe exactly as written! It was so wonderfully flavored. Served this with rice as suggested, then shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced red pepper, sour cream, and soft tortillas on the side. Everyone was able to make their‘s how they wanted?. It was a big hit! Will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe!?
Good recipe. I almost misread the recipe and used apple cider vinegar rather than apple cider, other commenters mentioned this but didn’t catch it and reviewed it badly. That is why. Yes it’s spicy, but the author mentions this. Adjust. My only adjustment would be to reduce or remove the chicken stock. There’s no reason for that much cooking liquid when it can’t reduce in the slow cooker. It’s delicious, but it turns into soup with all that liquid.
Seriously the best barbacoa recipe, period. This is now my goto recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2022
Yum!! I enjoying leftovers and think it it even better the next day. I used a chuck roast shoulder cut of beef, although I thought Chipotle uses pork in their Barbacoa? Anyway, the dish turned out great! I like spice but didn’t want to overwhelm others who would eat it, so I used half of the Serrano pepper and a few dashes of cayenne. The adobo sauce provides a good amount of heat anyway. I misread and only had apple cider vinegar on hand so used that, seemed just fine to me, I did add about a Tbsp of honey at the end in case I was missing the sweet from the cider and to try to not let the heat overpower. The spice level is great for me, a medium I would say, you can taste it but not burning or overtaking the dish. I rushed a bit and cooked on high in the crockpot, was done in just under 4 hours. First piece of meat I shredded wasn’t quite a tender as I’d hoped but others were very good, maybe a slower lower cooking time and temp would be better and hope the cut of beef I use was correc. I also found that reheating the next day was very juicy like a stew that sat overnight. Thanks for the recipe as I love getting this at the restaurant!
Followed the directions. Incorporated the cayenne pepper and the serrano pepper, too. Wow, we live in the south and those two things made it super, super spicy. The flavor was good but much too spicy. I would make it again but would only use the chipotle peppers with the adobo sauce along with all the other spices listed. It was very tender and delicious with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream!!
Don't think I'll make this again; it has too much heat to be enjoyable for your average palate. The smoky chipotle was interesting but I'm still on the fence if it was the *good* kind of interesting. It may have been too overpowering. Glad I tried it, though. Yes, I followed the recipe as-is.
Spicy and delish! But I didn't have everything so had to make some changes. Used chipotle powder, green chilis and rotel with fire-roasted chilis. Was outstanding. Used in tortillas with cheese and guac, then on a salad, then with scrambled eggs. Save the leftover juices!
Watch out - this makes a very spicy barbacoa. I only used 1/4 of the cayenne and omitted the Serrano and still had a spicy result. I love super spicy food, but I prefer a savory meat and add my own spice using salsa or hot sauce. Adding this much spiciness to the meat took away the savory quality in meat that I love. I felt like it covered up the yummy flavor. Next time, I’ll follow this recipe and leave out the Serrano pepper and cayenne. The adobo chilies will give plenty of kick.
We loved this! It was a little too spicy for me, but my spice-fiend hubby was enamored! This was at the center of the chipotle copycat night so I’m thrilled it turned out so well. I didn’t bother pan searing it before the crockpot, I didn’t had the optional Serrano, and I used apple cider vinegar in place of the apple cider because that’s what I had on hand. So yummy, try this one!
This was almost a tad too spicy for my liking, although it was still quite good. Amount of spiciness is a personal preference and is a simple fix by reducing the amount of cayenne (or other pepper) in the dish. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
My favorite recipe! I make it for my friends and family and they love it. We love spicy so it’s perfect with the Serrano and cayenne! I put the onions in the food processor too. I use apple cider vinegar and add a tablespoon or so of brown sugar.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.