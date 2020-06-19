Flan de Queso (Cream Cheese Flan)

Take ten and look at my story. One day out shopping I came across Flan made by KozySnack at Walmart while I was looking for egg custard. My first impression was "I want to make flan". Finding this wonderful recipe; first, I read most of the reviews and noticed this recipe needs care to follow its directions plus more. What I am telling you now is after making it five times. Upon starting "take everything out of fridge and let it come to room temp". Knowing the first step has stumped many I placed my 9.5" deep dish in the boiling hot water bath to warm it up BEFORE pouring in the sugar caramel. ALSO NOTE: I sprayed the glass pan with baking cake spray on bottom, keeps sugar to adhere to the pan, also place small cloth under the dish to prevent mixture from cooking too fast, as directed. My second time I forgot and found the cream cheese was denser than my first time. Test the firmness as directed at 45 min and every so often to get a melt in your mouth product. Heat sugar very slowly with just enough heat to melt the sugar plus a few degrees warmer so it does not solidify while you are tipping the pan to coat all the bottom. This melting process can get away from you quick and give it a smoke burnt tinge, so unless you like Scotch after taste, then take your time. I failed to do that the last one I made and it solidified in the middle sooner. Live and learn. Finding a 10 glass pan is difficult as some have mentioned, but 9.5" deep is do able but again the water bath is needed