Flan de Queso (Cream Cheese Flan)

My mother has made flan de queso, flan de pumpkin, and other variations. It’s not the “traditional” flan, but come on! You can read the title and know it’s not, so I don’t understand the hate. It came out great. Next time, however, I’ll add more sugar to caramelize. Fantastic taste and consistency. Don’t pay attention to the negative reviews saying it’s not traditional flan. It’s not supposed to be.
Take ten and look at my story. One day out shopping I came across Flan made by KozySnack at Walmart while I was looking for egg custard. My first impression was "I want to make flan". Finding this wonderful recipe; first, I read most of the reviews and noticed this recipe needs care to follow its directions plus more. What I am telling you now is after making it five times. Upon starting "take everything out of fridge and let it come to room temp". Knowing the first step has stumped many I placed my 9.5" deep dish in the boiling hot water bath to warm it up BEFORE pouring in the sugar caramel. ALSO NOTE: I sprayed the glass pan with baking cake spray on bottom, keeps sugar to adhere to the pan, also place small cloth under the dish to prevent mixture from cooking too fast, as directed. My second time I forgot and found the cream cheese was denser than my first time. Test the firmness as directed at 45 min and every so often to get a melt in your mouth product. Heat sugar very slowly with just enough heat to melt the sugar plus a few degrees warmer so it does not solidify while you are tipping the pan to coat all the bottom. This melting process can get away from you quick and give it a smoke burnt tinge, so unless you like Scotch after taste, then take your time. I failed to do that the last one I made and it solidified in the middle sooner. Live and learn. Finding a 10 glass pan is difficult as some have mentioned, but 9.5" deep is do able but again the water bath is needed
This was the first time I have ever made any dessert in the oven that wasn't boxed! I can say that it came out great. The only adjustment I would make is the amount of sugar used for the caramel. I found it to be a bit too much so I will scale it back next time I make it but everything else is perfect! Everyone loved it and I can't wait to make it again - may be tonight !
This recipe was great. I had all the ingredients in my pantry. I made it in my bundt pan. Sprayed with cooking spray to help the flan to not stick. I forgot to add the fresh milk, still tasted awesome. This is my go to recipe for flan. I cut back on the eggs only because all my eggs were double yolked.
I didn't have enough cream cheese so used part sour cream. There may have been other substitutions. It turned out great and I plan to make it the next time my San Salvadoran friend has me over for dinner (following the recipe this time) I added a little water to help melt the sugar evenly. The frying pan was oven safe so I left the Carmel in the pan, let it cool and poured the custard into the frying pan. Then I put a handtowel into a baking pan, the frying pan on top of that and added the water once it was in the oven.
Excellent recipe! I love this type of flan SO much - and this is just like delicious restaurant quality! I did have trouble with melting the sugar - some of it stayed in the pan when I inverted it, but I just need to practice, I guess! Otherwise, I loved it! A keeper!
This turned out great and tasted phenomenal! The cream cheese made this recipe noticeably more rich and creamy (and no doubt more calories). I used regular whole milk instead of the 2%. The main reason I wanted to write this is to talk about creating successful caramelized sugar. I messed up my first batch when I added water & tried to cook it at too high of a temp. Also, I used 1 1/2 cups of sugar instead of just 1. Here's what I did to make it with no failures & come out perfectly: 1. Put the sugar in a medium sized saucepan over med. high heat until the sugar heats up enough to begin to melt and clump together, stirring every 30 seconds 2. Now, lower the heat to med low and continue this process- stirring about every 30 seconds. Don't be discouraged when your mixture looks lumpy with rock-hard clumps; they will melt down. Keep the temp at med low. 3. I found it takes more like 20-25 minutes to achieve the perfect golden caramelized thick syrup. With higher heat, the sugar can burn easily, but with the medium low temp (no candy thermometer is needed) it minimizes the risk of scorching the sugar. Lastly, don't worry if the sugar mixture hardens immediately when you pour it into the baking dish. The cooking process will liquefy if again, and it will be perfect
I wasn't able to get the sugar to melt correctly so will need to try again! But it was still delicious! I will definitely try again. I guess I should have read the review by Cami201 before I started. She had the same problem and I think for the same reason I did!
This is a great recipe for those who are looking for something new to make, however it is hard to get the sugar melted to caramel without the correct pan. (I used a smaller sized pan than what the recipe called for). I added 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon as well, just for an extra dash of flavor. Over all it's a great recipe and I look forward to making it again.
Adore this, the title made me cry bc i was missing my mom, and this tasted like her kitchen I recommend leaving the cream cheese out for an hour dont use it cold straight from the fridge, and for a thicker consistency make a thinner batch , for a juicy consistency make it in a deeper dish and tall Love love love it
This is one of my favorite desserts growing up and still now. I added a can of coconut milk to give it that coconut flavor like my mom makes it. Plus I added two more eggs to the mixture. It’s delicioso!
Having made flan a ton of times, I must admit I was exhausted when throwing things together and totally added the cup of sugar to the egg mixture. I caramelized another cup of sugar in the Pyrex glass bowl I used (plus ¼ cup of water, microwaved 6-8 minutes until it's the colour I wanted, then swirled to cool and coat the dish). That was simple enough but I forgot one more thing that I didn't see mentioned in this recipe: COVER THE FLAN WITH FOIL BEFORE YOU BAKE! My flan is SUPER dark all over the place because I forgot that crucial step, but heck it's sugar and it's going to get eaten, but DON'T FORGET! And don't bake tired, either! (@_@)
I made this for my girlfriend's birthday. She had requested it over another sweet i wanted to make for her. I was going to just pay someone to make one for me but decided to try this recipe out. We had a party at the office for her and i brought this as one of her gifts. The entire office LOVED it!
My favorite flan because of the cream cheese making the consistency so yummy. Many friends family. And coworkers love this version of the flan. There's many versions u can make other than the so called "traditional" just like there's many different coquitos you can make also. Definitely the best according to me and my friends and family.
I made this for my very health conscientious book club. Desserts are usually minimal. Everyone loved it so much, they all had seconds. I even got a “mouthgasm “ comment. I loved it too. So good the next day too. Enjoy, it’s a must make.
