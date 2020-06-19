Flan de Queso (Cream Cheese Flan)

This flan de queso is my favorite recipe, learned from my mother. People love it and ask me for the recipe every time they try it, so here it is. I find it tastes better cold.

Recipe by damaris

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch flan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fill a large oven-safe pot or baking dish with water to 1 inch to make a water bath; bring to a boil.

  • Place sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, eggs, cream cheese, milk, and vanilla extract in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Place sugar in an even layer in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until edges start to brown, about 1 minute; drag sugar into the center with a spatula once the edges start to brown. Continue cooking, stirring from time to time, until caramel is an even golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Pour caramel into a 9-inch flan mold or baking pan; swirl so that caramel reaches 1 inch up the sides. Pour the condensed milk mixture on top. Place the mold into the water bath pot with the heated water.

  • Bake flan in the preheated oven until a damp table knife inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Chill flan in the refrigerator until firm, 2 to 3 hours. Invert onto a serving plate so that caramel is on top.

Cook's Note:

You'll need a flan mold (or standard baking tube pan) and a pot for the bain-marie (water bath) that's big enough to comfortably accommodate the mold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 58g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 201.5mg; sodium 251.9mg. Full Nutrition
