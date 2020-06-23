Delicious Baked Corn Chips

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Who wants fried junk food in a bag from the store? These corn chips are warm, crunchy, and kicky. Try them with guacamole, salsa, or as nachos.

By dasunrisin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
19 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange corn tortillas in a single layer, with no overlap, on a baking sheet. Brush tortillas with oil; sprinkle garlic salt, oregano, and chili powder on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, with the door slightly ajar, until crispy, about 7 minutes. Cool for 2 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 6.3g; sodium 480.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

NightmareCook
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2017
This was a simple recipe to use my old corn tortillas. The flavors were great. I made them exactly as written. I took the advice of another reviewer and treated whole tortillas before cutting them. I brushed oil on the tops, stacked them to get oil on the bottoms, then went through the pile again and sprinkled seasoning on them (only sprinkling both sides of the bottom). I cut the them into quarters and had to bake them in 3 batches. I used a stone jelly roll pan and found I had to bake them an average of 12 minutes in single layers. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(5)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
NightmareCook
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2017
This was a simple recipe to use my old corn tortillas. The flavors were great. I made them exactly as written. I took the advice of another reviewer and treated whole tortillas before cutting them. I brushed oil on the tops, stacked them to get oil on the bottoms, then went through the pile again and sprinkled seasoning on them (only sprinkling both sides of the bottom). I cut the them into quarters and had to bake them in 3 batches. I used a stone jelly roll pan and found I had to bake them an average of 12 minutes in single layers. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Paula
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2016
I love these! First of all, I really prefer these homemade chips made from corn tortillas, as these are, not flour. And the salt and spices were the perfect ratio. I cut the tortillas into quarters after putting the oil and spices on them. Seemed easier. My only issue is...who can eat just 4 triangles as their serving size? Oh well, that's my problem, not the submitter's :) A great little snack to use up those leftover tortillas! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2016
Addictive! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Angela Ruffin
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2017
I didn't leave the door open but I did everything else and it came out great. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2017
The seasoning on these tasted good. However after 7 minutes my chips were slightly chewy and not crunchy in the middles. I put them in for another 4 minutes and then they were too crunchy slightly burnt. I didn't open the oven door so maybe that was the problem. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022