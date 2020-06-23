Delicious Baked Corn Chips

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars This was a simple recipe to use my old corn tortillas. The flavors were great. I made them exactly as written. I took the advice of another reviewer and treated whole tortillas before cutting them. I brushed oil on the tops, stacked them to get oil on the bottoms, then went through the pile again and sprinkled seasoning on them (only sprinkling both sides of the bottom). I cut the them into quarters and had to bake them in 3 batches. I used a stone jelly roll pan and found I had to bake them an average of 12 minutes in single layers. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I love these! First of all, I really prefer these homemade chips made from corn tortillas, as these are, not flour. And the salt and spices were the perfect ratio. I cut the tortillas into quarters after putting the oil and spices on them. Seemed easier. My only issue is...who can eat just 4 triangles as their serving size? Oh well, that's my problem, not the submitter's :) A great little snack to use up those leftover tortillas! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Addictive! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't leave the door open but I did everything else and it came out great.