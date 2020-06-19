Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

This Starbucks pumpkin bread recipe is delicious. A thick slice of moist Starbucks-style pumpkin bread is the perfect companion for your morning cup of joe! Many other pumpkin bread recipes produce sad, squat loaves, but not this clone. Here's a custom formula that makes enough batter to fill a medium loaf pan. And when the bread is done, you'll slice the beefy loaf into eight thick, square hunks of goodness that perfectly mimic the weight, color, and flavor of the real thing.

Recipe by jnghob09

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8 1/2-x4 1/2-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 1/2-x4 1/2-inch loaf pan.

  • Combine flour, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; mix well and set aside.

  • Beat eggs, white sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until combined, about 30 seconds. Beat in pumpkin and oil. Add flour mixture; mix until batter is blended and smooth. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top is dark brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean, about 70 minutes.

  • Let bread cool in the pan for about 30 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely. Cut into 1-inch-thick slices.

Tips

This bread freezes perfectly. Seal any leftover slices in a resealable plastic bag or wrap them in plastic and pop them into the freezer. To serve, microwave one frozen slice on high for about 45 seconds, and it'll taste like it just came out of the oven!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 426mg. Full Nutrition
