This Starbucks pumpkin bread recipe is delicious. A thick slice of moist Starbucks-style pumpkin bread is the perfect companion for your morning cup of joe! Many other pumpkin bread recipes produce sad, squat loaves, but not this clone. Here's a custom formula that makes enough batter to fill a medium loaf pan. And when the bread is done, you'll slice the beefy loaf into eight thick, square hunks of goodness that perfectly mimic the weight, color, and flavor of the real thing.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
This bread freezes perfectly. Seal any leftover slices in a resealable plastic bag or wrap them in plastic and pop them into the freezer. To serve, microwave one frozen slice on high for about 45 seconds, and it'll taste like it just came out of the oven!
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 426mg. Full Nutrition
By far the best pumpkin loaf recipe I've made on the site so far. Not overly sweet, moist and just the right density for a perfect loaf. Rather than use the individual spices (I was missing a few), I used 4+ teaspoons of Pumpkin Spice and added an extra teaspoon of cinnamon because my husband is a cinnamon fiend. Will definitely be adding this one to my regular rotation.
By far the best pumpkin loaf recipe I've made on the site so far. Not overly sweet, moist and just the right density for a perfect loaf. Rather than use the individual spices (I was missing a few), I used 4+ teaspoons of Pumpkin Spice and added an extra teaspoon of cinnamon because my husband is a cinnamon fiend. Will definitely be adding this one to my regular rotation.
I love this bread but I did make 2 modifications. I increased pumpkin to 1 cup and decreased oil to 1/2 cup. It came out much less greasy and more pumpkin-ey. I also added a pecan/Brown sugar/ oat /butter streusal on the top to add crunch. Yummy!
I have to confess, I've never had Starbucks® Pumpkin Bread, but this one is very good. Similar to the Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread recipe on this site, but a LOT less sugar. I did make two adjustments to this recipe. I cut the cloves down to 1/2 tsp, as I thought 1 tsp would have been too much, as cloves can be pretty powerful. I also needed to add a bit more flour, as the batter was way too loose. I made two loaves (7" x 3" pans) and baked for exactly 47 minutes. A nice, moist, and flavorful pumpkin bread. Thanks for the recipe!
With the exception of adding roasted pumpkin seeds on top, I made this exactly as written. Good: moist, rises well, tender crumb Not so great: too much clove. If I made this again, I'd adjust the spices to 1 tsp nutmeg, 1.5 tsp cinnamon, .5 tsp clove
I tried two other pumpkin bread recipes and they just didn't do it for me. Yet, apparently, third time IS the charm because this one's IT! I wouldn't say it's exactly SB flavored, but it's definitely extremely close. Im only removing one star because I would do slightly less sugar (I have the opposite of a sweet tooth) and maybe throw in some pumpkin spice to make it even more flavorful. Either way, it's an EXCELLENT recipe.
This is the best recipe on this site.So good and so true to Starbucks version. I used 1tbsp pumpkin pie spice. I also used brown sugar instead of White. I think it’s better with the brown sugar. Fabulously moist and tender. Will definitely be making again.
I am allergic to eggs so I used Egg Replacers. It probably didn't bake up quite as high and light as it would have with eggs but it tasted delicious and as I am also allergic to milk products this recipe works for me.
I used sweet potato instead of pumpkin. The bread came out perfect. It was definitely a hit at my family brunch. I was a bit worried about the spices since I was using sweet potatoes but it worked. Excellent!
I made a few substitutions to this recipe: used Paleo flour in place of ap flour, stevia sugar cane blend in place of white sugar (used half as much), and dark brown sugar. I also toasted some pumpkin seeds a chopped them up as a topping. This is the best pumpkin bread I’ve ever made!
This is GREAT bread! I used 1 cup fresh pumpkin puree and 1/2 cup oil. I had pumpkin puree to use up and it's liquidity so that's all I changed. I found the clove to be just right. I changed nothing else. I was worried at how runny the batter was, but it came out perfect at 60 minutes.
Followed recipe as it appears. I did use a baking spice from Savory Spice, which has a pungent collection of spices. The pumpkin bread was great. My husband is not a great fan of pumpkin, but loved this bread. Will make it often.
I definitely will make it again and again. Great recipe. I personally like it to be less oily so I used 1/2 oil and 1/2 melted butter the second time I baked this . Worked great. I also added a tat of cardamon just because I got it in my pantry and want to use it before it gets old. But all this is not necessary as the basic recipe is great.
Kaylah Edwards
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2019
I used allspice instead of cloves because there was none near me but it came out very moist and tasty. Definitely will make again but with nuts on top for an added texture.
Delicious and addictive! I substituted 3 1/2 t. pumpkin spice plus an extra 1/2 t. cinnamon because I'm not crazy about a strong clove flavor. I also used 3/4 C white sugar and 1/4 C brown sugar to cut down on the sugar. You won't miss the extra sugar a bit especially if you make the basic cream cheese frosting on the all-recipes website. Everyone that tastes it asks for the recipe ! Moist and about as perfect a pumpkin bread as you can find. It does taste similar to Everything Bunt Cakes pumpkin cake if you've tasted that.
This was a good recipe. I like that it's low sugar and I liked the swirl of cinnamon on top. I added nuts to the top too. My kids would prefer more sugar of course. My husband wanted more spices. But it's a good compromise. I made it with GF flours, brown rice, chickpea, almond meal, and some Bob's. Will make it again. I would like it to be a little more dense next time. I agree with those that thought it needed more pumpkin, maybe some oil or butter?
This was just like the Starbucks pumpkin bread! Very easy to make and delicious! I used coconut sugar instead of brown sugar (same amount) and cut ground cloves amount in half, increased cinnamon to heaping tsp. REALLY REALLY AMAZING!
Full disclosure, I didn't make this exact recipe but the one I do swear by is almost identical except for the brown sugar - can't wait to add some brown sugar to my next batch tho. This is a great recipe as it stands. Over the years (with the aforementioned recipe) , I have made a few variations. One, no oil - replaced with apple sauce and then reduce the sugar by about a half cup. Also, I add raisins, cranberries, pecans, and walnuts to some of my batches. Yum yum. :)
Wow... such a great treat for this cold winter day. I did change things up a bit. We don't like cloves here so we used pumpkin pie spice and used 2 tsp only Then I used only 3 small eggs, only 1 cup of sugar and 2/3 cup oil instead adding more pumpkin. Took 1hour 5 min to bake and we are all happy! Beautiful loaf, beautiful flavor- this is a great keeper!
I can’t say that I’ve ever had Starbucks pumpkin bread. Lemon loaf, yes. But I can’t recall ever having pumpkin. This loaf baked up big and fluffy. I’m not a fan of clove so I reduced the amount to a pinch and added a 1/2 tsp of ginger. I can’t say it’s the best loaf of pumpkin bread I’d ever had but I will say it is not super sweet (a plus) and moist. Watch your bake time. Mine was complete at 50 minutes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2020
Came out BEAUTIFULLY!! I have been using this site to get either temperatures, recipe bases, or the occasional full recipe from for over 4 years, and this is one of the best I've ever made!! Great job on this one!!
Fall favourite in our house! I use spelt flour and it tastes great. Hot tip: when using a large can of pumpkin, separate out the rest into 3/4C portions and freeze in Tupperware containers - makes making next loaves super quick and easy!
This bread is very tasty but it does not compare to Starbucks pumpkin bread. This taste more like spice bread than pumpkin. I would add more pumpkin than it says. Overall a good bread just needs more pumpkin flavor.
Made as written except skipped cloves as did not have and added walnuts to the batter. Very good. Not super sweet which I like. Will make again.
Dr. Hama
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2019
I make this frequently for my grandchildren. Today, I substituted whole wheat pastry flour, cut the white sugar by a third, and added about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of smooth almond butter, just to give it a nutritional boost. I also doubled the amounts for the spices. The results are very good.
Made this today hoping to have some for tomorrow morning. I didn't even get to take a picture before everyone wanted a slice ! I didn't pit any icing on it and it didn't need it. It was still warm enough that all it neede was a little butter. I'll be making this again while people are home off work. Hope I get more than one slice!
I knew right after adding the tsp of ground cloves that it was too much. Way too much spice for me. All I can taste is clove. If I make it again I’ll prob eliminate the cloves all together. I also substituted most of the oil for apple sauce and that worked well and maintained moisture.
This is EXACTLY like Starbucks pumpkin bread IF you lower the bake time to about 60 minutes and tent it for the last 30 minutes. Moist, delicious and the whole loaf costs a couple of bucks as opposed to $4 a slice! I'm forever done with that place anyway, so thank you for creating this recipe! We have 6 year old twins who are pumpkin bread experts and they say this is even better than theirs. Great recipe!
This is extremely similar to the Starbucks pumpkin bread, and it’s an awesome recipe that I will be saving! I used the King Arthur Measure for measure gluten-free flour, and it tastes just like Starbucks’ recipe. I read through a review that said to use a half of cup of oil, and the entire can of pumpkin so I did that. I also? subbed in 3.5 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice instead of the other spices listed in the recipe. I baked it for close to 70 minutes. It is moist and delicious! Excited for my husband to try it when he gets home from work.
Wow! Amazing flavor! I make my own pumpkin by cooking and freezing what comes out of our garden, so I just used up last years bounty. I made sure to take out the water after freezing the grated pumpkin. Tasted great! My family really enjoyed this - saving the recipe to make again after I process this year's bounty from the garden! Yum!
Yummy bread! No changes are needed, but just for personal preference and following other reviewers’ suggestions, I used 1/2 tsp cloves and 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I also used 1 full cup of pumpkin and 1/2 cup oil. I used 1 cup brown sugar and no white sugar. I also added a oat streusel topping. Delicious!
I used 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/4 veg. oil instead of all veg. oil. I also cut the cloves to 1/2 tsp and upped the cinnamon to 1-1/2 tsp. Cut the white sugar to 3/4 cup and used 1/4 cup coconut sugar instead of brown sugar. Threw a few walnuts on top. Very good! Will make again.
This was really good. I used fresh (cooked and pureed) pumpkin, and I probably added a little extra, which wasn't a problem. I doubled the recipe and made three smaller loaves (still not very small), so I cut a few minutes from the baking time. My husband, kids, mom, brother, sister, etc., all loved it. Thanks!
I followed the recipe without substitutions and my bread baked well and came out very moist. I absolutely love fall spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves but I will say I think the clove is a bit strong. The recipe as is is delicious but the next time I make it I will probably put in a little less clove. Overall, I would say this recipe provides an excellent foundation for pumpkin bread that you can tweak here and there to your liking.
I made it for my best friend for her birthday today. She absolutely loves it! No one in her family and then of her other friends baked breads and she only has two favorites and pumpkin bread is one of them.
We made this last night for breakfast this morning. They were a hugh hit, but with a 4 and 5 yo I changed it up a bit and made them in a muffin pan for easier consumption. We cut the recipe in half to try and see what we thought before making a full batch. We'll be making a full batch this weekend.
Wonderful recipe! I followed others' advice and increased pumpkin to 1 cup (I used fresh, since it has a milder flavor definitely need the full cup), reduced oil to 2/3 cup (and used some olive oil as healthier than regular vegetable - can easily do more than half with no real difference in flavor), and reduced the amount of clove. For clove, I found 1/2 tsp was actually too light. Go with a little more, say a heaping 1/2 tsp or even 3/4. Quite yummy! And stayed moist for a couple of days after.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.