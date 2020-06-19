Tiramisu al Marsala

This famous and classic Italian dessert of savoiardi biscuits dipped in coffee and layered with a mixture of mascarpone cheese and eggs is a little different with the addition of Marsala wine.

Recipe by Aldo

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cooled coffee and Marsala wine together in a bowl.

  • Beat egg yolks with half of the sugar in a bowl until you have a clear cream with no lumps. Stir the mascarpone with a wooden spoon or whisk in a separate bowl until creamy; stir into the egg yolks.

  • Beat the egg whites with the remaining sugar in a separate bowl using an electric mixer until they form peaks; fold gently into mascarpone mixture.

  • Dip half of the savoiardi biscuits into coffee-Marsala mixture. Arrange dipped biscuits carefully in a glass dish. Cover dipped biscuits with half of the mascarpone mixture. Smooth out mascarpone until evenly distributed; top with half of the cocoa powder. Repeat layering with dipped savoiardi biscuits, mascarpone mixture, and cocoa powder; top with chocolate shavings.

  • Refrigerate tiramisu until flavors blend, at least 3 hours.

Cook's Notes:

When you are mixing the egg whites with the mascarpone and yolk mixture, you can also add some small pieces of chocolate to the mixture to make it crunchy.

If you use espresso cups to measure the coffee and wine, use 10 espresso cups of coffee and 5 espresso cups of wine.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
759 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 70.2g; fat 41.4g; cholesterol 367.7mg; sodium 208.7mg. Full Nutrition
