Oven-Fried Pork Chops

Did not try this exact recipe. Before doing anything with either pork chops (with or without bone) let sit for about 20 minutes at room temperature. Then use paper towel(s) to pat dry. You will find that this makes a big difference in how they cook in dry heat (oven, skillet or grill) or in some type of oil (vegetable, butter, olive, etc). You may also want to season the meat directly before any type of wash (egg/milk) and coating are applied and let sit for 10 minutes to give time for them, the seasonings, to be absorbed. Adding something like a liquid smoke and/or Worcestershire sauce to the wash might also help. While this calls for a stuffing mix, you can use crushed corn flakes or crackers instead and add a few dry seasoning such as onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, paprika, Italian seasoning, etc as your tastes desire along with salt and pepper. If you use a baking dish, try lining the bottom (shinny side up) and covering (shinny side down) with aluminum foil to prevent the coating from burning. If you desire a little healthier and crisper outcome use a wire rack instead of letting the chops soak in the grease (butter or oil) as this recipe indicates and only use aluminum foil to line the bottom pan (shinny side up). By the way, these are just suggestions but they have helped me out and are concept techniques that can be used in other recipes and other meats like chicken.