Oven-Fried Pork Chops

This is a quick, simple, and above all, a cheap way to make pork chops. I love it!

By RACHELHACKER

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Pour butter into a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Stir together egg, milk and pepper. Dip pork chops in egg mixture, coat with stuffing mix and place in pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Turn chops and bake for another 10 minutes, or until no pink remains in the meat and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 32.3g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 127.9mg; sodium 897.2mg. Full Nutrition
