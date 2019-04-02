Oven-Fried Pork Chops
This is a quick, simple, and above all, a cheap way to make pork chops. I love it!
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. Although I had to go to the grocery store to get eggs, milk and butter the recipe was VERY simple. I mean, who has eggs, milk and butter laying around the kitchen (not a single, hard-working 24 ear old). ;) I couldn’t decide what recipe to make last night, “Oven-Fried Pork Chops,” “Mothers-Best Pork Chops” or “World’s Greatest Pork Chops.” I settled for “Oven-Fried Pork Chops," although the name wasn't as bombastic and I am glad I did. I added a little garlic and parmesan cheese to the mix and they turned out MOUTH-WATERINGLY DELIGHTFUL. Wolfgang, who loves pork chops as much as Homer Simpson said they are the best CHOPS he’s ever had but that they still don’t rank up there with my tuna casserole. For what it’s worth, I think he needs admitted to a mental institution…so take his opinion with a grain of salt.Read More
This was good but not great. I did as another reviewer did and used Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs because I didn't have dry bread stuffing mix - I figured it's pretty much the same thing. I didn't use the milk and the coating stuck to the chops just fine. I used very thin pork chops and baked them as directed. They tasted fine and we'll probably make them again. Hubby liked them also. I don't usually give a 5 star unless we are blown away by a recipe and we find a 4 star is something we love and a 3 star is acceptable. I don't understand folks who rate everything a 5 star - if you do that then there's no way to define awesome from plain old good enough!Read More
I thought this was the easiest and juiciest pork chops I have ever encountered. I used the pepperidge farms herb stuffing and I used 2 egg yolks with out the milk for it to stick better. I also patted the pork chops with paper towels before I dipped them into the yolks. With the stuffing, I crushed them a little more so it would stick better. This is an awesome pork chop.
Tasty and easy. I used Italian-style bread crumbs instead of the stuffing mix and it worked great.
This was really good. I used Pam instead of butter. They tasted really good and were more tender than most pork chops I've had. However, the breading did start to get a little soggy towards the end. I will definitely make it again but I will place them on a rack next time so they get crispy.
Forgetting the butter, place a rack on a baking sheet, spray the chops lightly with butter flavored cooking spray or margarine and place on the rack. No need to turn and they get crispy on both sides.
Easy weeknight recipe. I served it with pilaf and steamed broccoli and only spent 15 minutes in the kitchen.
I've been making this recipe for almost 4 yrs after someone brought this to my house for my family after I had surgery. It is one of my family's favorite meals. I've found that the pork flavored stuffing mix enhances the flavor even more. I also only use boneless cuts because my kids don't like having to cut around the bone. The best thing is to buy a pork loin (on sale!) and have the meat dept slice it into 1/3 inch slices. You can freeze what you don't need for another meal later.
Great recipe! The pork chops were very tender. I did cut down the butter to about 2 tablespoons. Will make again!
Heres a much simpler and tasty way to make these. Spoon out onto plate about 1/2 cup of recuded fat mayonaise. Slather over pork chops, dip in italian bread crumbs. Place on sprayed or oiled cookie sheet and bake at 350 for about 20/30 min. flip over once with spatula. easy juicy pork chops. If you prefer spicier, add choice of seaoning to mayo and use plain bread crumbs.
This recipe was great and very easy. The chops were very moist and my teenage sons could not stop eating them.
I loved the idea of this but I wasn't convinced the herb-seasoned stuffing would be seasoned enough for our tastes or that the pork chops would turn out with a moist, crisp and golden brown coating. So rather than adding seasoning and drizzling them with a little oil, I came across "Homemade Shake and Bake Mixture" from this site and followed the recipe using the herb seasoned stuffing mix. It was just what I was after. I did smear a littlle pure olive oil on a foil-lined cookie sheet and followed the directions to bake at 425 for 10 minutes, turn the pork chops, then bake for an additional 10 minutes. The coating was crispy and golden brown, the meat tender and moist. The combination of the two recipes proved to be a real winner.
My husband is a pork chop fan and since I have altered his eating choices so much (he has actually trimmed down) as of late, I decided to break down and find him a recipe for them that did not require frying. I followed this recipe to the letter and they were so awesome that I even tasted them (& i hate pork). Great job on submitting this one! Will definitely make again sometime in the future.
I always drizzle my meat with a little cider vinegar before cooking and have never had a tough piece of meat yet. This is a very quick, easy entree. Thanks.
Yum! We loved these chops. Simple, inexpensive, and delicious. My chops were super thick, center-cut ones, so I cooked mine for about 30-35 minutes. Juicy on the inside, crunchy on the outside. Thanks! :)
These came out nice and crunchy. What I did though that is not mentioned was preheat the butter/olive oil with the pan so that when I added the pork chops to the pan they started sizzling right away.
This quickly became one of our favorite ways to make pork chops. I'm not a huge fan of pork chops, but they are wonderful like this. I recommend just a few small changes: Use seasoned bread crumbs - I like the italian kind - instead of the stuffing mix. Dip in egg mix then bread crumbs then repeat. You'll want to beat up two eggs to accomodate. Use half butter and half olive oil. Now here is the real trick to make this extra easy: put the butter and oil in the baking dish and put in the preheating oven. When the chops are prepped, the butter is melted and ready to go. I always use more than 2 tablespoons combined and when I flip them half way through I add a little more oil. Another tip to improve this greatly: Bake at only 350 degrees, 15 minutes per side. They come out perfect and crispy this way.
This is a great recipe for a busy mom. My 2 year old ate every bite! I pounded out my chops a little bit and sprinkled them with pepper and kosher salt. I dredged them in flour, then the egg mixture, and then the stuffing. I cut the butter in half and baked for 10 min. Then I put the other half of the melted butter over the top of the chops before I turned them over for the next 10 min of cook time. I also used wax paper as my work surface (one for the flour and one for the stuffing). When I was done I just tossed away! Little to no clean up! While the chops baked, I cut up some potatoes with the skin on and boiled them. Then I microwaved a box of corn in butter sauce. I had dinner on the table in 45 min. Plus it was a lighter way of cooking and it tasted like it had been deep fried! A keeper for sure. Thanks! And I might add - not sure what happened to the reviewer before me but I used Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing and it was not the cubed kind. It was a little chunky but I worked the little crumbs into the pork till it was fully covered. Some of the "chunks" of bread gave it the crispy texture without the deepfried mess and calories.
instead of the stuffing mix try mixing crushed ritz crackers and panko bread crumbs and sprinkle with olive oil.
This was a cinch to make and turned out delicious. I used seasoned stuffing croutons and I crushed them with a rolling pin. I baked them on a Pampered Chef baking stone. The key, is making sure your oven is preheated and the butter is hot before placing chops in the pan. They did not stick nor were they soggy. I think the times listed were right on. This was a great alternative to pork chops oon the grill. Thanks Rachel
The first time I made these, I used butter and I didnt like the way they turned out. The second time, I just used butter spray and they were awesome. I also ground my stuffing to make it stick easier. Thanks so much. I love this fast and inexpensive recipie.
Was OK. Breading came off pretty easy and was kind of soggy, and this was after I cooked for 10 on one side, 15 on other. Pork chop was just a tad over done, not bad though. Was hoping for s crispier crust.
I just tried this recipe for pork chops.Very tender. Instead of stuffing,I also used Italian bread crumbs.I not only used the spices listed,I also added seasoned salt,oregano,basil,garlic powder,and three Mrs.Dash(Original,Chicken,and Table Blend). I mixed them with the milk and egg.I also used Soy Milk.I used Smart Balance oleo.I let it melt in the pan,in the oven. My fiancee said they were the best chops he ever had(and he loves pork chops).
Did not try this exact recipe. Before doing anything with either pork chops (with or without bone) let sit for about 20 minutes at room temperature. Then use paper towel(s) to pat dry. You will find that this makes a big difference in how they cook in dry heat (oven, skillet or grill) or in some type of oil (vegetable, butter, olive, etc). You may also want to season the meat directly before any type of wash (egg/milk) and coating are applied and let sit for 10 minutes to give time for them, the seasonings, to be absorbed. Adding something like a liquid smoke and/or Worcestershire sauce to the wash might also help. While this calls for a stuffing mix, you can use crushed corn flakes or crackers instead and add a few dry seasoning such as onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, paprika, Italian seasoning, etc as your tastes desire along with salt and pepper. If you use a baking dish, try lining the bottom (shinny side up) and covering (shinny side down) with aluminum foil to prevent the coating from burning. If you desire a little healthier and crisper outcome use a wire rack instead of letting the chops soak in the grease (butter or oil) as this recipe indicates and only use aluminum foil to line the bottom pan (shinny side up). By the way, these are just suggestions but they have helped me out and are concept techniques that can be used in other recipes and other meats like chicken.
I made this recipe with chicken last week and it was delicious. I followed a suggestion of spraying the chicken with spray oil after turning to make it crispy and it was a great suggestion. My daughter made it for her husband two nights later and he loved it too.
Delicious...Instead of using stuffing mix, I had some Texas Toast croutons leftover, and I mashed them up into fine crumbs. The flavor was really tasty, and it did not interfere with the crunchiness of the outside.
I usually just make fried pork chops they are good but they are fried which is unhealthy. SO I found this recipe and was so skeptical about it. It was great. Tasty. Easy to make too. Fast too. 5 stars! I made one change because i didnt have that bread mix, i used italian season bread crumbs.
Made as listed,, will make again with the following changes: omit the milk, turn oven temp down to 400 degrees as 425 caused the coating to burn, add seasonings such as salt, pepper and herbs.
I cooked these for 15 minutes each side because they were on the thick side (still bleeding when I flipped them). Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I'm sorry to say that I ended up with a pan full of soggy breading that wouldn't stick to the chops, which were so rubbery I can't cut through them. Not sure what went wrong, but I won't be wasting $10 in meat again to find out.
I seasoned panko bread crumbs with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and cajun seasoning. I didn't have any milk, so dipped chops in egg only then into breadcrumbs. I cooked on wire racks 400 degrees for 30 minutes (didn't have to flip due to wire rack). Very tasty and easy.
These are VERY good, though I too changed a couple of things... I hate eggs so I didn't use the eggs or the milk. I just rinsed them in water. I also only had corn flake crumbs, not herb seasoned stuffing mix. I am disabled so I can't just run out to the store, or I would have. With the corn flake crumbs, these were easily the BEST pork chops I have EVER eaten. Crispy and tender. I will try them with the herb seasoning, but I really did like the corn flake crumbs. They come in a box and I also use them to do chicken. I don't know why I didn't think to use them on pork chops. I'll never cook them my old way again!
4 STARS with CHANGES......The concept of this recipe was good but I made some changes based on other reviews. First, I made a rub of kosher salt, ground black pepper, small amt of crushed red pepper flakes, rosemary and basil. After grinding the spices together extra fine in the food chopper, I sprinkled both sides of the chops and patted the spices in well. I dredged each chop in first in flour, then egg/milk mixture, then italian style breadcrumbs. To insure the breading sticks, let the chops "rest" in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. While the chops 'rest', I put olive oil in the the pan and heat in the 425 degree oven until sizzling hot. Add the chops to the heated pan and cook for 10 minutes per side. PERFECT. Our 4 kids (ages 9-12) all had seconds. Served with mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli and rolls. I practically got a standing ovation.
So yummy!! Lightly spritzed the dish w/ cooking spray and placed tabs of butter around the meat before putting it in the oven. Also used seasoned breadcrumbs since it was all I had. Took about 30 min to cook. My husband and I devoured this!!
These were so good I ate some for breakfast the next day! I coated the chops with flour, then egg, and used stove top stuffing crushed as the bread stuffing mix. I will certainly be making this one again, for its simplicity, and its yummyness!
I added california garlic salt and I used the progresso italian bread crumbs. Did the rest according to the recipe and it was really great! My pork chops were really thick so I added another 10 minutes to the cooking time. Super easy!!!!
It's easy to overcook this, however since I had no stuffing mix i actually made do with the following in a food processor. 1/2 cup corn flakes; 1/4 cup oatmeal; 1/8 cup sliced almods; 1/8 cup honey wheat Wheat Things sticks; 1 tbsp onion powder; 1 tbsp garlic powder; 1/2 tbsp italian season.
I've made this recipe a few times, as written and it's wonderful - moist and delicious!
This recipe is a great "base" to start from however I found it needed some tweaking...First I seasoned the pork with garlic powder, pepper and poultry seasoning then dredged the meat in a mixture of seasoning salt and flour, dipped in eggwash and then into italian seasoned bread crumbs. Also I added 10 more minuets to bake time. We did really like it after some adjustments were made!
This recipe is sooooo simple and delicious! The pork chops come out tender and you can season them to your liking. I have even made it with out the egg and melted butter and it comes out about the same.
Great go-to recipe for a quick porkchop dish. I also used breadcrumbs instead of stuffing just 'cause that's what I had in the pantry. My 2 and 4 year-olds even liked it!
Delicious. I didn't have an egg and it still tasted great! Thanks.
My twist. Try brining the chops, for an hour. Pat dry. Use the three step method. Put the chops in the freezer, while the oven preheats. This will insure, every thing will be at the same temp, and cook, more evenly. Good sub for Shake N Bake. I have used this method for years. From frying, to baking.
Pretty good, the kids liked it.
I made these using Italian bread crumbs instead of stuffing. They were delicious! I think I will use olive oil next time (a little healthier than butter).
Excellent. I followed the most helpful reviewer's tips. I don't care for pork chops and I ate all of mine. If you use boneless, make sure you brine the meat first.
I Loved this recipe and so did my Boyfriend. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs with imported romano cheese, the bread crumbs were like $ 1.88! and the dish tasted amazing. I served it with apple chutney and stuffing from a box ( stove top ) and it was a hit at my house and seriously the whole dinner took less than 30 minutes. I will be making this again and again....
I was looking forward to making this, but was kind of disappointed with the outcome. The dry bread stuffing mix hardly stayed on the porkchops, and browned very quickly in the oven, and the porkchop itself was flavourless. I wouldn't make this again.
My mom's pork chops in the 60's. Following her version, I used crushed saltines instead of stuffing/bread crumbs. Awesome.
This was ok, slightly flavorless and the butter made it too greasy. Will try again with modifications.
Very delicious and UNIQUE way to make pork chops! I. Am disturbed that so many people substituted bread crumbs and missed out on the crunchy flavorful coating. So be sure to use STUFFING MIX :) I used chicken flavored stuffing, ran it through my food chopper to make it less course. No egg so I soaked chops briefly in milk seasoned with garlic powder, s&p. Cooked on my aerrated pizza pan and sprayed both sides with cooking spray. Thank you for this change of pace, or taste rather, from the usual ol' boring breadcrumbs!
I'm not a fan of pork chops, but my husband is. I made these for him tonight, and they were quite good. He really liked them. I decided to try them based on the other reviews. Like some of the others, I substituted bread crumbs because I didn't have stuffing mix, but I had to add seasonings because I only had plain bread crumbs. (Added oregano, thyme, basil.) I omitted the milk. I think I would add a little more butter or non-stick spray when I flip them next time because they stuck on the 2nd side. And because I'm always paranoid about cooking pork long enough, I cooked them about 12 minutes on the first side and 16-17 minutes on the second side. (I checked them after 10 minutes on the 2nd side, and they were stuck, so the fact that I cooked them longer had nothing to do with the sticking. I unstuck them with a spatula after 10 minutes and then continued cooking another 6-7 minutes. Not all the pieces stuck; some of the smaller ones that curled up didn't stick. The large ones all did.)
Nice and Easy. Tasted good too.
I made this with a few variations. I wanted them really crunchy, so I dipped each chop in an egg-and-pepper wash (skipped the milk), breaded in the stuffing mix, and placed on a metal rack over a cookie sheet, instead of laying in a baking dish coated with butter. My chops were pretty thick, so they took about 30 minutes to bake. Came out perfectly crunchy and the stuffing mix gave a great flavor. Several reviews mentioned using bread crumbs in place of stuffing mix. I've baked pork chops breaded with bread crumbs many times and it is not the same. The chunky texture of the stuffin mix really makes this different. Great recipe. I might add a little cayenne to the egg wash next time for a little more kick. Otherwise, I'll definitely make this again.
This recipe is great, but I did modify it quite a bit. Here were my modified steps (for added crunchiness): 1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. 2. Heat coconut oil (or olive oil) in a frying pan to medium heat. 3. Pour butter into a 9x13 inch baking pan. 4. Stir together egg, milk and pepper (use slightly less milk or no milk). 5. Dip chops in flour before dipping in egg mixture. 6. Dip pork chops in egg mixture, coat with bread crumbs. 7. Coat with flour again. 8. Dip in egg mixture a 2nd time then apply another coat of bread crumbs. 9. Place in frying pan. 10. Brown chops slightly on both sides. 11. Place in oven pan. 12. Spray chops lightly with non-stick spray before cooking. 13. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. 14. Turn chops and spray other side with non-stick spray. 15. Bake for another 10 minutes, or until no pink remains in the meat and juices run clear.
I am making this recipe right now and I am concerned the fact that it is posted that this recipe only takes 20 minutes to cook, I am now at 35 mins. and the are starting to burn but they are no where near being done, have I done something wrong I can't serve pork chops that are not done. I am very very disappointed in the fact that this time is way off and my dinner is now way behind.
This is awesome! I used bread crumbs (panko) and seasoned them with all purpose seasoning and some extra pepper. I imagine the stuffing would be great and then you wouldn't need to season. I did need to cook longer than stated here since I had really thick pork chops (Maybe 30-35 minutes?) but the breading did not burn and the chops were very moist.
These were pretty good, but not as good as "Famous pork chops" from this site. I omitted the milk as others had suggested. I served it with Zatarans dirty rice and broccoli.
We LOVED this recipe! Usually my husband can't cook unless it comes in a box with directions on the side. But, even HE can do this. It's so easy, but is so delicious. I spend less time and prep work making this than a box meal and I know exactly what ingredients my family are getting. I had planned to cook this one night and realized we were out of pork chops so I used chicken instead. Another favorite. We served it with chicken gravy - wonderful! You'll love it. Easy prep, easy clean up, ingredients you probably already have, it's delicious!
These are definitely the way to go for any easy, quick recipe that is healthier than pan frying! I made the recipe as is and my kids (even my 1 year old) LOVE them. My husband doesn't usually eat pork chops, but he will eat these. I make them at least every couple of weeks! :)
My family loved them..
I did not care for this recipe. The chops came out so soggy and I followed the recipe exactly as written, cook time was way more then 20 min for mine. Will not be making this again.
My boyfriend eats everything and did not like these at all. I'm vegetarian so I couldn't try them but they seemed real squishy and soggy, not sure what I did wrong.
These turned out really good and tender, just wished the breading browned more. But overall quick, easy, and tasted great. Will make again.
Excellent recipe - after reading many of the reviews, we used Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs and preheated the butter in the glass baking dish. We baked two thick pork chops at 425 degrees for 30 minutes - turing over after the first 15 minutes. The pork chops were delicious!!! This is definitely a keeper of a recipe.Thank you RACHELHACKER !
Very delicious
I served this to dinner guests and received nothing but accolades. It was quick and easy, presentation was beautiful, and the meat was juicy, delicious, and I served with smashed garlic potatoes, garden salad and fresh bread. So simple but was a very big hit.
This is a great, quick way to make chops. My were tasty, tender and fast. I cooked them 5 minutes longer than called for to get a more crispy coating, but the rest was exactly as written and delicious. My boyfriend loved them too.
I have made this recipe before but forgot about it until today when I needed a recipe for my thawed 8pack of pork loin chops. I read the most recent reviews and decided to use Italian bread crumbs and they turned out amazing! My advice to improve the recipe: add some salt and garlic to the egg, pepper and milk mix. Also make sure to not surpass the 10 min on each side or you could end up with over cooked pork chops. Thanks for posting this recipe!
Absolutely delicious and moist! I was surprised at how easy this recipe was. I took the advice of others and used bread crumbs instead of the stuffing mix. They were the garlic and herb kind and made a nice coating. I also increased the cooking time by 10 minutes or so, but this could just be the difference in my oven. I've been cooking for a while now, but I am by no means an expert so I always look for quick and easy meals to make during the week. I've finally found another pork chop recipe worth keeping. Thanks for sharing.
Just finished eating these delicious pork chops! I took the advice of another review and sprayed the pan again when I flipped them, and sprayed the top of them. Made some peppered white gravy with them, yum yum! Thanks for one of my new favorite recipes!
My very picky daughter loves these!!! Instead of butter I spray a cookie sheet w/ canola cooking spray, and then I lightly spray the top of the chops as well. They are crispier that way, and have less fat.
Excellent! I used italian style bread crumbs instead n they were the best pork chops ive ever had! will make again! Thank you
Amazingly good! Perfectly crispy while oh-so-tender and juicy inside. Next time I'll add some garlic powder or garlic salt for a bit more pop. :-D
I could tell after I turned the pork after the first 10 minutes that this recipe wasn't going to come out good. After 20 minutes of baking at 425 the breading was still "goo". Go on to the next one.
I've made this twice now, once with regular herb stuffing crumbs, and once with Stove Top. Both times it was good, but not great.
I didn't have bread crumbs, so I used Stove Top stuffing that I crushed up. I also cooked them in my toaster oven. They were very juicy, and the 10 minutes per side was perfect for the thick chops I had to register them fully cooked inside (meat thermometer always!)
When I told my husband we were having pork chops for dinner, he didn't say anything - the last time I cooked them, they were dry and chewy...and I knew he was not looking forward to a repeat. Instead, I used this recipe (so easy) and, after a few bites, he asked what I'd done., saying how moist they were. They looked wonderful and tasted great! This recipe is quick enough for meals in a rush, but I would also serve them to guests. I served them with some freshly prepared applesauce - great!
just ok...
I followed the recipe but found the crust came off in the oven. I think it would have been better fried in a pan of olive oil. I will do that the next time. It was also a bit bland for our likings so next time i will definitely add more seasonings.
I'm giving it five stars because it was so easy and so delicous. I cooked my thick bone in pork chopse for 30 mins instead of 20 because we like them with very littl pink if any. I was worried they would be chewy, but they were juicy and flavorful. When you taste them, you wont believe how easy. I defenilty lightly salted my chops first and used some parmesan but other than that prepared exactly as recipe called.
JUICY, YUMMY AND BONE SUCKING GOOD!! My family thoughly enjoyed this, just served with green beans and corn. Thanks for sharing!
Turned out great! Healthier than frying, yet the crispy texture! I actually used regular bread crumbs, and it was perfect! :)
This was so good and tasty. My husband raved that it beat his mom's pork chops.
This is the second time I have made these, and they are so good! I'm not typically a fan of pork in general, but these are great. Here's a tip: I use shake and bake instead of stuffing. I think it gives it a crunchier exterior. Also, I use 3 Tbsp. of butter instead of 2 because it covers the bottom of the baking dish more thoroughly. Finally, I give the pork chops a sprinkle of onion powder when I turn them for some added flavor. These are great with applesauce and are definitely a dinnertime staple!
Quick and simple but that's about all I can say for it.
Fabulous with a few tweaks. I used Rice Chex to make this recipe Gluten Free. Also added onion powder and season all to the dry mixture and double dipped the chops. As others suggested, I sprayed them with Pam before putting in the oven and when I flipped them. So juicy! The timing was perfect!
In the words of my husband, these were "Bombass".
Very good, easy to make, we all loved it in my family
I tried it and my family LOVED it. Hubby even posted that he loved it on Facebook. We give this recipe a FIVE STAR!!
I followed this recipe but seasoned my own bread crumbs and used a mixture of mustard and mayo instead of the eggs, which I was out of. The time of cooking was pretty much spot on and everything was fantastic! This is going into the regular rotation!
Made this tonight for supper and they were wonderful! I followed the recipe as is except I added a shake of garlic powder to the egg mixture. They were tasty and moist! I will definitely make them again.
I thought these were great. I added some italian seasoning...per the advice of other reviewers and did let it sit in the fridge for a bit for the coating to stay on better. They turned out very good. I will definately be making again.
Good, I like the little crunch on the outside. When flipping though I'd spray a touch of cooking spray on the outside to help it crisp up a litlte bit. Also w/ thick chops you'll need about 25min instead of 20. Of course remember to season your crumb coating and the chops prior.
I just took a minute to watch this video and although I love pork chops they never seem to turn out right without being dried out and with no flavor. I am not a fancy cook and was amazed at how simple this was. The timing is right on for 10 minutes each side at 425. Could have been teeny bit less actually but never dried out. I used 1/2" pork chops and when they are completed cooking the bread crumbs are crunchy and not overpowering with herb flavor. The meat was tender and not overcooked. They were a hit tonight and I would have never thought to cook these until I saw my daily All Recipies email hint. Love this sight. After 47 yrs I am starting to enjoy cooking again.
It was very easy and tasty. However, in the future I'd use 1 1/2 cups of stuffing because I crushed my down first.
Absolutely wonderful!! Best pork chops I have EVER had!!
i could not believe how good these were. as suggested i crushed the stuffing mix so the breading wouldnt get soggy. i also placed them on a rack and sprayed them w/ pam. i cant wait to make these again. very quick and easy
Good recipe! I didn't have dry bread stuffing mix and used 1 cup of seasoned bread crumbs. I did add some garlic, onion powder, and salt to the egg mixture. UPDATE: Used 3/4 cup gluten free panko crumbs and seasoned them with garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, dried oregano, and dried parsley. Dipped in egg/milk wash, then breadcrumbs. I think my baking dish was too small and the boneless chops did not completely crisp up (crispy in parts but not all over). The cooking time for me took 30 minutes total @ 425, flipped once after 15 minutes. I took the chops out as I didn't want them to overcook once they hit 170. Although not entirely crisp, the pork chops were still tasty.
I subbed yogurt for the milk (it's what I had on hand), and these turned out great! It's a fast entree, but tastes like it really took some time. Very juicy on the inside, crunchy coating on the outside. Delicious!
