Gluten-Free Boxed Cake Mix Replacer
Got a recipe calling for gluten-free cake mix? Don't have one? Don't want to use them? Here is a chemical-free and less expensive replacement. The dry ingredients equal one 19-ounce boxed version. Adapted from the ingredients' lists of various boxed versions. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Add 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for a recipe calling for a 19-ounce boxed chocolate cake. When using the cocoa, add it with the first ingredients so it will be sifted twice, together with the flours.
If you can't find rice starch, either replace it with arrowroot (maranta starch) or even gluten-free, unflavored rice cereal for babies.
To make into a cake, add 3 eggs, 1/2 cup butter or oil, 1/2 cup milk or milk substitute. Then bake at 330 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 50 minutes. Makes one 9x13-inch cake.