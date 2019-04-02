Gluten-Free Boxed Cake Mix Replacer

Got a recipe calling for gluten-free cake mix? Don't have one? Don't want to use them? Here is a chemical-free and less expensive replacement. The dry ingredients equal one 19-ounce boxed version. Adapted from the ingredients' lists of various boxed versions. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 9-inch round cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Sift white rice flour, brown rice flour, sorghum flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, sweet rice flour, rice starch, baking powder, and vanilla powder together twice in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add superfine sugar and salt; whisk together using the whisk attachment on medium-low speed, about 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Add 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for a recipe calling for a 19-ounce boxed chocolate cake. When using the cocoa, add it with the first ingredients so it will be sifted twice, together with the flours.

If you can't find rice starch, either replace it with arrowroot (maranta starch) or even gluten-free, unflavored rice cereal for babies.

To make into a cake, add 3 eggs, 1/2 cup butter or oil, 1/2 cup milk or milk substitute. Then bake at 330 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 50 minutes. Makes one 9x13-inch cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 59.3g; fat 0.5g; sodium 474.8mg. Full Nutrition
