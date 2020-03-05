Spicy Salmon and Vegetable Bowl
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 580.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 42.4g 85 %
carbohydrates: 60.7g 20 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 10.3g
fat: 17.4g 27 %
saturated fat: 3.2g 16 %
cholesterol: 74.7mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 11779.9IU 236 %
niacin equivalents: 21.7mg 167 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 69 %
vitamin c: 58.5mg 98 %
folate: 140.7mcg 35 %
calcium: 115.3mg 12 %
iron: 4.2mg 23 %
magnesium: 87.2mg 31 %
potassium: 991.1mg 28 %
sodium: 1110.6mg 44 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 53 %
calories from fat: 156.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved