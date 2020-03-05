Spicy Salmon and Vegetable Bowl

Try this tasty Spicy Salmon and Vegetable Bowl recipe that is easy to make and absolutely loaded with flavor.

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat the broiler to low heat.

  • Whisk together the chili garlic sauce, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, sugar and vinegar until combined.

  • Add the cut up salmon to the bowl and mix until coated.

  • Line a cookie sheet with Reynolds Wrap® Non-Stick Foil and evenly spread out the salmon and cook under the broiler for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned and cooked throughout.

  • Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil into a large frying pan on high heat and add in the bell peppers, snow peas and carrot and stir-fry for 3 to 4 minutes. Finish the vegetables by adding the remaining 1 tablespoon of soy sauce.

  • Divide the rice into 4 portions and serve the cooked salmon and vegetables evenly.

  • Optional Servings: Serve with a hard boiled egg or a fried egg.

Reynolds Kitchen Tip:

Line a cookie sheet tray with Reynolds Wrap(R) Non-Stick Aluminum Foil for easy release of the cooked salmon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 1110.6mg. Full Nutrition
