Clayton's Pork Chops

Rating: 4.04 stars
70 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 3

This recipe is so easy. My family loves it. The gravy is delicious served with rice.

By Phyllis Pope Clayton

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place pork chops in a 9x13 inch baking pan. Add the mushroom and celery soups. Stir to coat the pork chops.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until meat is no longer pink inside and thermometer reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Remove from oven and stir sour cream into soup mixture. Sprinkle with French-fried onions. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 994.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (71)

Most helpful positive review

Sioranth
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2007
I did this a little differently. I combined the soups and sour cream together, browned the chops in a skillet and the put them in a bakin dish with the soup mixture and a bag of thawed frozen green beans. I added some shredded cheddar and baked @ 350 covered with foil for about 40 minutes. I took the foil off, sprinkled with fried onions and baked for apx 10 minutes longer until the onions crisped up and browned. Seasonings I added included red pepper flakes, garlic powder, a dash of clove, salt, and pepper. Everyone loved this dish and it even made the green beans (which I hate) taste edible! Read More
Helpful
(49)

Most helpful critical review

Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
12/01/2003
Good basic recipe. I browned my chops on the stove first. Also because I only needed 2 pork chops I only used one can of cream of mushroom and left the cream of celery out. Also halved the sour cream. The sour cream makes the mushroom soup taste a lot like hamburger stroganoff not that I don't like that. I added a little parsley and paprika for color. I will probably make again simply because it is so simple. My chops came out cooked perfectly I know others complained of theirs being dry but I used thick cut boneless pork chops that may have been why. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Reviews:
Sue Heimbuch
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2006
This recipe was delicious! I've made pork chops with just mushroom soup in the past. The sour cream made the gravy very creamy and added so much more flavor. I also seasoned the chops with garlic powder, onion powder and seasoned salt and browned them on the stove before baking. I will pass this recipe on to family and friends! Read More
Helpful
(29)
LUX
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2002
This is the simplest recipe I have found & it is so simple that it is a sin!!! A recipe you should be thinking of making again & again!!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
LISA_LOU
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2003
An easy and mouth watering way to make this soooo good recipe is to put all ingredients except for the french fried onions in a slow cooker all day on medium. It falls off the bone and is so easy you hardly have to think abou it! Remeber to brown them on a skillet first. Read More
Helpful
(15)
AbbyA
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2008
i browned the pork chops before hand as well and mixed all ingredients together before baking. Also it was fantastic served over rice! Read More
Helpful
(15)
GETGOGO
Rating: 3 stars
03/10/2007
GREAT recipe for freezer burnt pork chops!!! They came out very good you'd never guess how much ice was on them. I'd make again in a pinch. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Wilemon
Rating: 2 stars
08/12/2004
This was VERY bland and the chops were overcooked. I removed the chops to a plate poured the sauce in a saucepan added an envelope of dry onion soup mix and let simmer for about 10 minutes added the sour cream and just skipped the French onions. If I make this again I will add the dry onion soup in the beginning and use thick chops. Read More
Helpful
(12)
CHARTEN
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2003
This is the best pork chop I've had since I left my mom's house...everyone should try this! Read More
Helpful
(10)
