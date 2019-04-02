Clayton's Pork Chops

I did this a little differently. I combined the soups and sour cream together, browned the chops in a skillet and the put them in a bakin dish with the soup mixture and a bag of thawed frozen green beans. I added some shredded cheddar and baked @ 350 covered with foil for about 40 minutes. I took the foil off, sprinkled with fried onions and baked for apx 10 minutes longer until the onions crisped up and browned. Seasonings I added included red pepper flakes, garlic powder, a dash of clove, salt, and pepper. Everyone loved this dish and it even made the green beans (which I hate) taste edible!
Good basic recipe. I browned my chops on the stove first. Also because I only needed 2 pork chops I only used one can of cream of mushroom and left the cream of celery out. Also halved the sour cream. The sour cream makes the mushroom soup taste a lot like hamburger stroganoff not that I don't like that. I added a little parsley and paprika for color. I will probably make again simply because it is so simple. My chops came out cooked perfectly I know others complained of theirs being dry but I used thick cut boneless pork chops that may have been why.
This recipe was delicious! I've made pork chops with just mushroom soup in the past. The sour cream made the gravy very creamy and added so much more flavor. I also seasoned the chops with garlic powder, onion powder and seasoned salt and browned them on the stove before baking. I will pass this recipe on to family and friends!
This is the simplest recipe I have found & it is so simple that it is a sin!!! A recipe you should be thinking of making again & again!!!
An easy and mouth watering way to make this soooo good recipe is to put all ingredients except for the french fried onions in a slow cooker all day on medium. It falls off the bone and is so easy you hardly have to think abou it! Remeber to brown them on a skillet first.
i browned the pork chops before hand as well and mixed all ingredients together before baking. Also it was fantastic served over rice!
GREAT recipe for freezer burnt pork chops!!! They came out very good you'd never guess how much ice was on them. I'd make again in a pinch.
This was VERY bland and the chops were overcooked. I removed the chops to a plate poured the sauce in a saucepan added an envelope of dry onion soup mix and let simmer for about 10 minutes added the sour cream and just skipped the French onions. If I make this again I will add the dry onion soup in the beginning and use thick chops.
This is the best pork chop I've had since I left my mom's house...everyone should try this!