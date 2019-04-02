Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells

Believe it or not, I'm not a fan of cheese and try to avoid it whenever possible. So dishes that are stuffed with things like ricotta turn me off. I created this dish as a compromise to my cheese avoidance and my husband's love of Italian food. Serve this with garlic bread and a salad for a wonderful family dinner.
I'm the author of this recipe, and since submitting it I've started adding fresh spinach that I've run through the food processor into the meat/cheese mixture. (Had to sneak those veggies in for the picky kids...and I may have told them it was parsley and basil. LOL) It's completely not necessary to add the spinach, but it does add in some nutrition. I hope you enjoy!
Because this is so much like Lasagna, I added some ricotta to the meat & mozzarella cheese for a more creamy & delicate texture. Consider, Dry Italian seasoning is very potent. Use sparsely . Add a little parmesan, Bake & top with chopped fresh Basil & spinach.
I was looking for a recipe without ricotta cheese to make for my Dad. I doubled the recipe and used 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 Italian sausage. Instead of shredded mozzarella cheese I used the fresh soft mozzarella balls. They are too soft to shred so I diced them. I put a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the pan before putting the filled shells in. I put a cube of diced mozzarella in each shell before filling with meat mixture. These came out really good. Thanks for the recipe:)
This is a fabulous recipe. This first time made it, I followed the recipe just as written including the spinach. Turned out great. The second time my wife wanted to experiment a little, so we mixed ricotta cheese with a smaller portion of mozzarella cheese in the sausage. Used a dash of cayenne pepper to give it a little kick and added a little garlic power. Wow, this was perfect for us. My daughter’s mother-in-law is Italian and makes shells every Christmas when we visit. Everyone thinks hers are the best. I guarantee these shells will give her a run for the money. I could eat this everyday.
Fabulous! We could not believe the incredible flavors! We get mild sausage from a local Italian deli and no salt , organic marinara and herbs pasta sauce from Walnut Acres at our local grocery store. A new favorite. Making it for a special dinner soon.
This recipe was wonderful. While it was very easy, without a lot of ingredients, it had so much flavor! In my opinion, you can't beat an easy recipe that delivers in every way possible. My husband made this and followed the directions exactly with the addition of spinach which is mentioned in the first review by the author of the recipe. He used about 1/2 of a package of frozen spinach and it was a great addition. I wish I'd taken a picture to post because when this comes out of the oven, it's just a beautiful dish to look at with all the melty, slightly browned cheese on top. As yummy as it looked, it tasted even better. We've found our go-to for stuffed shells.
This was a easy recipe, but next time I would double the meat recipe. Maybe I put to much in so ran out and still had noodles to fill. My husband loved it because it did not have ricotta cheese. Oh one more thing I used a cookie scooper to fill the noodles it works great. .
It was "Ok." If you use Sweet or Hot Italian Sausage and a bottle of Pasta Sauce - you don't need to add all the extra seasonings. Marinara doesn't have Italian seasoning in it and regular sausage doesn't have Italian seasonings in it - therefore why use them only to add Italian seasoning? Mix pasta sauce in with the ground sausage 5 min. b/4 the sausage is fully cooked, so it doesn't dry out in the oven. If you spoon it into the shells while still hot, then add cheese, you only need to put it into the oven with "no-foil" for about 15 min (depending on y our stove) or until the cheese is melted. This is a meal that you can put together fast, so it is great for weeknight meals.
Made it a couple of weeks ago because my husband doesn't like cheese stuffed pasta...wasn't expecting much because of the limited ingredients. It was amazing, gave us a ton of leftovers, which we managed to eat within a few days! I'm making it again today, thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent use of just a few ingredients, no need for anything major. I used traditional pasta sauce, store brand, as that's what I had, and I used olive instead of vegetable oil. Having only had a 12 oz. package of shells, the filling was enough for 29 (25 fit into a glass 13x9), and I still had many leftover shells and pieces and was able to use only the "good" ones. Lesson learned: Thaw any frozen sausage in the refrigerator overnight, as if you use your microwave, you won't be able to crumble it enough (but that wasn't the end of the world). Helpful tip: I used a meshed ladle to individually scoop the cooked shells out of the hot water, so as to not subject them to harsh handling of a colander. The bonus there was far more "whole" shells available to stuff.
Very good recipe! I also added onions, black pepper, oregano, and basil. The grocery store only had 12 oz.- sized pasta shells, which I found to be more than enough. I had a few shells that weren't filled. Garnished with parsley and served with garlic bread. Keeper!
This dish is awesome! However, would double the Italian sausage next time. Did add the spinach, which was good but doesn’t make or break the taste. Didn’t use just marinara sauce but used homemade spaghetti sauce making this dish a quick favorite. Will certainly make again!
I kept to the recipe and it turned out wonderful! The ingredients were those those that I had on hand. The stuffing was easy to prepare. Filling the shells took the longest time. Next time I will add more sauce.
Loved this easy recipe. I did use an Italian cheese combo instead of plain Mozzarella for the filling, but just Mozzarella and a sprinkling of Romano on the top. My Italian friends were very complimentary.
Only been cooking for two years and wanted to try something easy. Found that I didn’t use but 3/4 of the shells but I’m more of a meat and sauce person anyway. My boyfriend said it was his second favorite thing I’ve cooked so that says a lot! I forgot to add anything to the top but it was very good. I thought it tasted like a cross between a pizza and lasagna.
Thought this alternative to traditional stuffed shells was great. Followed the recipe ingredients exactly but since I stuffed the shells when they were hot, I baked them uncovered for 15 minutes. Turned out delicious and family asked me to add this to the dinner rotation.
My husband loved this . He is not a cheese fan , and of course I am the opposite, there is no such thing as too much cheese. This was a great compromise. I used sweet Italian sausage and 2 cans ( 15 oz each) of Sam’s Club tomato sauce ( this does have added spices ) . Great recipe . Thank you
You can't go wrong with the basic ingredients of pizza. These stuffed shells were a hit with my kids. Every one of them asked for seconds! I am not a great cook; I have little experience since my husband is our main chef but I made these shells for dinner one night when extended family was coming in off the road. It was great to have the dish ready to go and I just put the shells in the oven when family arrived and we were ready to eat in 30 minutes. I used some of the recommendations on the recipes from others who had made it. I sauteed chopped onions and garlic in olive oil, added the Italian sausage and when it was almost fully cooked, I drained it and then cooked it a little more with 1/2 a jar of Bertolli Tomato Basil pasta sauce. When I took it off the heat, I gradually mixed in a cup of shredded Parmesean cheese and a 1/2 cup of shredded Mozarella and let it sit until I was ready to stuff the shells. I used two 12 ounce boxes of shells and had a few left over but was able to stuff them with the mixture of sausage and sauce using an iced tea spoon. I put the stuffed shells in two greased 9 x 13 glass dishes and covered them with 1 and 1/2 jars of the Tomato Basil pasta sauce and more shredded cheese, mostly Mozarella but some Parmesean. Then I baked them both at degrees for 30 minutes and they were ready to serve. Three shells was a good portion since we served them with a salad. And I had a whole second casserole dish full to put in the freezer! This recip
good idea but I used my homemade sauce and added ricotta. Also used parsley, oregano, basil, salt and pepper instead of pre made seasoning. Laid base of sauce before putting shells in pan. Cooked shells until just pliable to prevent overcooking.
As others have mentioned, my husband also is not a fan of ricotta cheese. I made these as the recipe was written, except I was out of Italian seasoning so I added 3 cloves of fresh garlic when I browned the sausage and nothing else. Oh, I did have some fresh spinach in the freezer that I use in smoothies, so I crumbled some of that up and added it . YUM! My husband had seconds and asked me not to lose the recipe, he loved it! I served it with cottage cheese on the side for the creaminess missing from the ricotta, and it went together well. Tastes ALOT like lasagna with 10% of the work. Definitely saved the recipe!
It was pretty good - kinda boring. I think I'll stick with lasagna or add more cheesy goodness to the shells. If you don't like cheese, you'll like this ok. If you do like cheese, you'll be sad and missing it!
Easy and delicious!!!! My daughter is allergic to milk so I substituted w almond cheese and I used sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, and spinach w the sausage to stuff the shells. So good! One of my husband’s new favorites!
This is a wonderful recipe, especially for those of us not fond of Ricotta cheese stuffed shells! I doubled the recipe using one pound of sweet Italian sausage and one pound of hamburger. Added some garlic powder along with the Italian seasoning. Also mixed shredded Mozzarella and shredded Parmesan into the cooked meat. Stuffed the shells, topped with marinara and even more Mozzarella. Simply delicious!! Thanks for an awesome recipe idea!
Really liked this recipe! The only changes I had to make was that I didn't have any of the big shells but did have elbow macaroni & didn't have enough of the mozzarella cheese so added some extra sharp cheddar to the mozzarella. It turned out like a casserole instead of stuffed shells but was still awesome! Love the flavor....thanks for sharing!
This was perfect! My family loved it and it made delicious leftovers. It’s a great base for anything you want to add, but definitely stick with the main ingredients to start. I debated using ground turkey since that’s what I had, but ultimately decided to try the recipe as stated, using sausage. Glad I did because the sausage definitely made it what it was. I added in diced zucchini, mushrooms and bell peppers. It’s so versatile! A new favorite.
Olive oil, vs vegg oil, is a no brainer in any Mediterranean type meal. Better flavor and a healthier fat type makes it an easy substitution. Some garlic, cloves best, is always a knee jurk for these type meals as well.
Loved the recipe! I made it as written except for substituting lactose free cheese in 1/3 of the shells as my son-in-law is lactose intolerant and the rest of the family is not. I love a recipe that allows me to accomodate everyone!
It was fine with some important changes. I substituted EVOO for the vegetable oil. First because olive oil is much healthier, and second because… well, ITALIAN! Second, I wouldn’t use that dreadful Italian seasoning to cook for my dog, and do not allow it in my kitchen. I used fresh oregano, basil and garlic from my garden. My marina was also made from scratch, but only because I’m using up the last of my home canned sauces from last year. The results were quite good, but unlike the author, we missed the ricotta.
