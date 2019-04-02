Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells

You can't go wrong with the basic ingredients of pizza. These stuffed shells were a hit with my kids. Every one of them asked for seconds! I am not a great cook; I have little experience since my husband is our main chef but I made these shells for dinner one night when extended family was coming in off the road. It was great to have the dish ready to go and I just put the shells in the oven when family arrived and we were ready to eat in 30 minutes. I used some of the recommendations on the recipes from others who had made it. I sauteed chopped onions and garlic in olive oil, added the Italian sausage and when it was almost fully cooked, I drained it and then cooked it a little more with 1/2 a jar of Bertolli Tomato Basil pasta sauce. When I took it off the heat, I gradually mixed in a cup of shredded Parmesean cheese and a 1/2 cup of shredded Mozarella and let it sit until I was ready to stuff the shells. I used two 12 ounce boxes of shells and had a few left over but was able to stuff them with the mixture of sausage and sauce using an iced tea spoon. I put the stuffed shells in two greased 9 x 13 glass dishes and covered them with 1 and 1/2 jars of the Tomato Basil pasta sauce and more shredded cheese, mostly Mozarella but some Parmesean. Then I baked them both at degrees for 30 minutes and they were ready to serve. Three shells was a good portion since we served them with a salad. And I had a whole second casserole dish full to put in the freezer! This recip