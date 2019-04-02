Cherry Pork Chops
Quick and easy! My family loves it! Serve over rice or noodles.
Quick and easy! My family loves it! Serve over rice or noodles.
This is a great recipe. It just needs a bit of doctoring. I made it once with the cherry filling and felt it was just missing something. So, I added a tablespoon of lemon juice and some allspice and nutmeg to the recipe. It gave it just the right holiday feeling I was trying to achieve.Read More
This recipe couldn't be easier but it's lacking flavor. I have a similar recipe for a pork roast with cranberry sauce that adds dry mustard and ground cloves. Maybe that would spice it up. Probably not something I'd make again.Read More
This is a great recipe. It just needs a bit of doctoring. I made it once with the cherry filling and felt it was just missing something. So, I added a tablespoon of lemon juice and some allspice and nutmeg to the recipe. It gave it just the right holiday feeling I was trying to achieve.
I made this tonight, but I made several changes. Number 1, I didn't cook it in a crock pot...didn't want to deal with burning/sticking. I seasoned pork chops with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Browned in olive oil. I made the "Cherry Sauce for Ham" recipe from this site (pie filling, tablespoon brown sugar and 1/2 teaspoon mustard). I poured the sauce over the chops and basted them and turned them in the sauce several times. Placed lid on chops for a few minutes to finish cooking. Very tender and lightly cherry flavored. Served with garlic dill steamed new potatoes.
This recipe couldn't be easier but it's lacking flavor. I have a similar recipe for a pork roast with cranberry sauce that adds dry mustard and ground cloves. Maybe that would spice it up. Probably not something I'd make again.
I didn't have Cherry but I had apples! It was GREAT!
well .. this was an interesting one.. different than I had ever done with pork chops.. i used my fav. pork chop spices along with the cherries.. cumin and garlic and papper.. feeling brave i'll tell you.. adding garlic and cumin to a dish with Cherries!! :) It was interesting and quite Okay for dinner.. the leftovers made five star sandwiches. Everyone at the table ate up and said they would like to have it again. I want to add that the left over meat and sauce made OUTSTANDING sandwiches. The family liked this for dinner and RAAAVED over it the next day in sandwiches and continue to request more of it for sandwiches. Oh.. and it helps to brown the chops before putting into the crock pot because, in my opinion, the flavor and presentation appeal are improved that way.
I substituted apple pie filling instead of cherry. I also used 2 cans, layering pie filling, pork chops, pie filling. The chops were probably the tenderest I ever made.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe!!! My mother made this when we were kids and I have been looking for it. She served it with mashed potatos and it was great. The filling mixed with the chop juices makes a fantastic gravy. The kids loved it!!! The easiest and best tasting dish ever.
The pork chops were really dry and not as tasty as I'd hoped. It might have been less dry if I had doubled the pie filling, but I didn't want to waste the effort and another bad dinner to try this one again.
Extremely easy and very very good! I didn't add anything extra and it was great! Next time I will make more so we can have leftovers to make sandwiches with.
We used apple pie filling also and it was delicious! So easy to prepare and tasted like I spent all day on it.
I grew up on these but in my moms recipe you used a pinch of mace some marschino cherries along with the pie filling and some salt in a slow cooker all day. with chicken broth too.
We liked this more than any of us expected, but I just had to try it because it sounded so interesting to me. We cooked this stovetop though in order to save time. We cooked the pork with garlic and onion. I did add allspice per a review, I had no idea what other spice might go with this and now I'd say it didn't need anything else other than a little salt and pepper. My husband and son liked it but got sick of the cherries and neither finished all the cherries they got with their serving but that's not bad in my opinion. We served this over whole wheat pasta buttered with a little garlic and parsley. We'll have this from time to time for variety.
i was VERY skeptical, but i had frozen pork loin that i was worried was gonna be dry, need to have dinner on the table within 30 minutes of coming home and don't like using cream of anything soup ( too salty)... so i took the plunge, i used large light cherry pie filling, 4 large pork loin medaillons, and i added ground cumin and black pepper to the chops before crockpotting them. it was really good (and somewhat healthy) on whole wheat penne. and SO EASY!
I thought these pork chops were very good. I read other people's reviews and decided to season mine garlic pepper, garlic salt and seasoning salt to give them some more taste. This helped a lot. I loved the taste of the cherries with the pork chops.
The main thing this dish has going for it is that it is easy and the meat is super tender. It definitely needs salt and a little more flavor. I couldn't taste any cherry flavor at all. I subbed pork steaks for the pork chops.
Delicious. We used pork steaks instead of pork chops. Served over white rice. Fantastic and easy!
Not much flavor going on. I salted the pork chops. It is definitely missing something. I couldn't continue eating. I will not make this again. I was really excited about this recipe too because it was so easy. :(
while this recipe sounded like it might be good, it just didn't cut it! Won't be making it again.
Fairly good! needs some more spices added to it. it was missing something.
Great idea! But I thought plain old cherries and chops sounded a little too everyday, so I decided to go with mincemeat pie filling made with brandy and rum. Also thought all that sweetness needed a little spice, so I rubbed McCormic's Carribean Jerk Rub on both sides of chops befor covering them with mincemeat. Great flavor! I thought 10 hours was a bit much as that is how long I cook a 6lb roast and it just falls apart tender. I decided to go for 5 hours, but didn't get home in time so it cooked for 6 hours. As I said the chops had a great flavor, but they were horribly over cooked. I used 3 chops-1lb this time, next time I will use thicker chops, 2=1lb. and only cook for 4 hours.
This sounded good but was not. I wouldn't waste your time.
Although my boyfriend and I enjoyed these chops, we felt that something was missing. I will try adding a bit of brown sugar next time and see if that makes a difference.
Yes this is a easy recipe but would have been to bland without additional spices that marinading added to the meat. i liked it but not enough to think about making it again for quite a while. I would have liked it more cherry in flavor ,I think.I was kind of disappointed with this recipe because I thought it would have been much,much tastier.
Very bland. It would be better if you browned the chops first.
I read all reviews b4 making this dish and decided that just the cherry pie filling was not enough to keep them from sticking to the crock pot badly so I added a can of crushed pineapple to it. I also added some of my favorite spices, (basil, garlic granules, marjoram and cayenne pepper. These actually came out very, very tender and juicy. I cooked them on low for 4-5 hours and 4 would have been just enough. I will be using this one frequently as it is quick, easy and tasty! Thanks for another great recipe!
I was a little hesitant, but I'll always go for something easy especially in the summertime when it's too hot to heat up the kitchen. I used a 4 lb pork roast instead of chops and used 2 cans of pie filling. It was great! I didn't use any other spices or make any other changes to the recipe. My family enjoyed it with rice and corn on the cob. Can't wait until tomorrow to try the leftovers on sandwiches.
I've made this a couple times...once w/ pork loin that I sliced and once w/ boneless pork ribs. I use two cans pie filling and dump about 1 tbl caraway seed on top. Quite tasty and VERY tender!
I saw all the ideas about this recipe. I also saw all the harsh reviews. Well, in my opinion this was a good start to what I did. Finished product was juicy, tender and the whole family loved it on top of white rice with green beans. The sauce was amazing on rice!
Okay, my mom would not eat it. At all she said it tasted like boiled chicken.;-( My mom will eat anything.My dad was okay. I thought it was great. But on that note because my mom when even eat it I must give it 1*.
Interesting concept. but awful final product. I will be tossing the leftovers and I HATE to waste food.
I made this when we were stuck inside from an ice storm, and I had low expectations- we were pleasantly surprised! I followed the directions exactly, and the pork was tender and moist. I will try it again with apple pie filling and allspice.
I’m giving 4 stars because I didn’t follow this recipe/but created my own based on other postings. 6 thick chops on the bone. 2 cans of apple pie filling, 1/2c brown sugar, 1/4cup apple juice, 1 tsp nutmeg, 1 tbsp cinnamon, couple dashes of dried mustard. cooked on low in crock pot for 5hrs. It was a pleasant twist and comforting to the season. My husband liked it & that’s all I needed. I’ll make this version again:) thanks vb
easy and delicious !
Mixed 1 tsp. lemon juice and two tsp. chicken bouillon with the cherry pie filling. Cooked in slow cooker.
Although it was very easy, I won't make it again due to lack of flavor. The meat was very tender but just lacked taste.
I wasnt Happy with this At all I used Apple Pie filling instead. Being Pregnant I couldn't stand it. I may try again with Cherry but i doubt it.
I tried this recipe once with cherries and once with apples either way it did nothing for me or my family. I even added spices because of some other reviews but it was not very good.
my husband was very leery of trying this, but ir smelled wonderful and he ate it up and said he would eat it again, which is a good sign. I read all the post before I attempted it, and added some garlic and a pinch of onion powder. I also had no cherry pie filling but had some cherry perserves. Used that with some balsamic vinger to thin it down. I gave it a four, only b/c I didn't follow the recipe exactly.But, in my house, if the hubby sai he would eat it again,it is a five!
The pork chops were so dry that the crumbled when we tried to eat them. Also, the cherry filling burnt (Which I thought wasn't possible in a slow cooker!) to a hard black crust around the edges - I'm glad I added extra pie filling or it would have been even harder to clean up!
I made this today with a can of Apple Pie filling, 4 very large pork chops, one pealed and chopped sweet potato (drizzled with maple syrup) and some frozen cranberries. Cooked it on High for 4 hours. It was deLISH!! No need for rice or pasta.
Yummy!! Would like to add some spices to it next time.
I did not care for this recipe.
I made something similar to this once without a crock pot. I boiled the meat in water and then added it to my sauce. I was going for an oriental style sweet and sour sauce, so I added pineapple to no sugar added cherry pie filling. The sauce came out great and very low cal.
I am not a huge pork chop fan, but my husband loves them so I tried this for him. He liked the flavor and the tenderness of the meat, but he felt the few cherries that remained whole tasted a little off. I served it for him on egg noodles and he felt that was a good combo. I will make it again with a different brand of cherry filling (I used a supermarket brand), and I will try it also with apple pie filling.
I added garlic as others had suggested. It had a very odd taste. To salvage dinner, I added some vinegar, soy sauce and lots of brown sugar. Served over rice, it was a passable sweet and sour pork. My kids really liked the cherries. Not sure if I will make this again.
Yummy! Yummy! Yummy!
Hmm, this was interesting, I give it two because the smell while it was cooking was wonderful, but the taste was bizarre. I tried the garlic with it, but that didn't help.
I changed it up with apple filling instead very yummy.
We liked this more than any of us expected, but I just had to try it because it sounded so interesting to me. We cooked this stovetop though in order to save time. We cooked the pork with garlic and onion. I did add allspice per a review, I had no idea what other spice might go with this and now I'd say it didn't need anything else other than a little salt and pepper. My husband and son liked it but got sick of the cherries and neither finished all the cherries they got with their serving but that's not bad in my opinion. We served this over whole wheat pasta buttered with a little garlic and parsley. We'll have this from time to time for variety.
This was awesome! My bf didn't like the fruit flavor with meat, but the tenderness of the meat, the reaction of my 3 year old, my satisfaction and the ease to make it, brought this back to a 5 STAR!!!
I made this on the stove top to avoid the hot spot burn that my crock pot sometimes has when it is unwatched for 8 hours. I made a few tweaks, but my family LOVED it. First I browned boneless pork chops, and a bit of minced garlic in about a tablespoon of olive oil. Once browned, I seasened with black pepper and then covered in the cherry pie filling. I let them cook on low for about three hours. Mmmm Mmmm - I served with white basmati rice - and EVERYBODY was happy! I will definitely make this again.
These were not very good. I took another reviwer's suggestion and added dry mustard and ground cloves. This took away from the cherry flavor, and you couldn't taste the cherries at all. I don't know if I would try again. If I did I wouldn't add any spices.
Serve with rice.
Very bland...pie filling really does not permeate the meat. I read a lot of the reviews and was leary about trying it but did anyway. I might...and that is a BIG might try it again with apple filling. I ended up adding some pineapples and my daughter added hot sauce trying to fix it up...that helped but it was still not very good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections