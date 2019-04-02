Cherry Pork Chops

3.3
63 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 26
  • 3 8
  • 2 8
  • 1 10

Quick and easy! My family loves it! Serve over rice or noodles.

Recipe by Jean Bernola

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour cherry pie filling into slow cooker. Add pork chops and stir to coat with filling. Cover and cook on low all day. Cook until meat is no longer pink inside and thermometer reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 67.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022