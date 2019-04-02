Cherry Pork Chops

We liked this more than any of us expected, but I just had to try it because it sounded so interesting to me. We cooked this stovetop though in order to save time. We cooked the pork with garlic and onion. I did add allspice per a review, I had no idea what other spice might go with this and now I'd say it didn't need anything else other than a little salt and pepper. My husband and son liked it but got sick of the cherries and neither finished all the cherries they got with their serving but that's not bad in my opinion. We served this over whole wheat pasta buttered with a little garlic and parsley. We'll have this from time to time for variety.