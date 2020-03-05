Perfectly Crunchy Granola

For those who love crunchy granola and want to know just what's in it! Be prepared to fall in love with this stuff! Serve it with fruit and yogurt or pour a little milk over it as your new favorite cereal. Store in an airtight container.

By Jordy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
10 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine brown sugar, water, and honey in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Stir in coconut oil, vanilla, and salt.

  • Mix rolled oats, quick-cooking oats, almonds, puffed quinoa, chia seeds, and shredded coconut together in a large bowl. Pour in sugar mixture and mix thoroughly until granola is combined and starting to clump together.

  • Spread granola mixture no more than 3/4-inch high on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crunchy, 35 to 45 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 5.5g; sodium 7.8mg. Full Nutrition
