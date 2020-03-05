Perfectly Crunchy Granola
Servings Per Recipe: 40
Calories: 139.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.5g 7 %
carbohydrates: 20.3g 7 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 7.4g
fat: 5.5g 8 %
saturated fat: 2g 10 %
vitamin a iu: 0.5IU
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 6.3mcg 2 %
calcium: 27.7mg 3 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 31.5mg 11 %
potassium: 91.8mg 3 %
sodium: 7.8mg
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 49.2
