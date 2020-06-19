Mom's Sponge Cake

6.4.16 This was the perfect choice for strawberry shortcake. In an effort to get calories down, I used skim milk and Truvia® Baking Blend in place of sugar, and it still turned out awesome! If you want your butter to melt quickly in the microwaved milk, I’d recommend cutting it into small pieces or grating it. For a nicer presentation, I cut into rounds using a biscuit cutter. The texture is light, almost fluffy, it had just the right amount of sweetness, and it soaked up the juice beautifully. As soon as peaches come into season (very soon), this will be made again. I scaled the recipe down to 6 servings, used an 8x6x2 baking dish, and ended up with six round cakes that split horizontally were just about perfect for layering berries in the center. I’ve always made the biscuit-type shortcake, but this just might become my go-to recipe for shortcake. LOONEYPROFESSOR thanks sharing Mom's recipe, it's a winner!

