Mom's Sponge Cake

4.8
53 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Serve this sponge sheet cake with fresh berries and whipped cream for a summer treat.

Recipe by LOONEYPROFESSOR

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on high speed until thick and lemon-colored, about 3 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating until mixture is thick, about 5 minutes. Fold flour, baking powder, and salt into the batter by hand.

  • Microwave milk in a microwave-safe bowl until it begins to bubble, about 1 minute. Add butter and stir until melted. Stir in vanilla.

  • Pour hot milk mixture into the batter; blend on low speed until well combined and smooth. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 73.8mg; sodium 237.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/21/2022