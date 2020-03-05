Miso-Glazed Salmon and Bok Choy
A fast recipe that will have them begging for more! Serve with rice or on a bed of noodles.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Use yellow or white miso.
You can also barbeque the salmon, directly on the grill or in a fish basket.
Scallops work just as well for this recipe; cook them in a skillet for 1 to 2 per side, or until cooked through.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 83.6mg; sodium 1963.8mg. Full Nutrition