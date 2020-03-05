Miso-Glazed Salmon and Bok Choy

Rating: 4 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A fast recipe that will have them begging for more! Serve with rice or on a bed of noodles.

By fiedlerbrews

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir miso, mirin, sake, brown sugar, and soy sauce in a shallow dish. Add salmon fillets; turn to coat. Marinate at room temperature, 10 to 15 minutes, or in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Transfer fillets onto the baking sheet, reserving marinade.

  • Place bok choy in the marinade; turn to coat. Arrange bok choy next to salmon on the baking sheet, reserving marinade.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until salmon is lightly charred on the edges, about 4 minutes. Flip salmon and bok choy; brush with reserved marinade. Continue cooking until salmon is browned and flakes easily with a fork, about 3 minutes. Transfer salmon to serving plates. Continue cooking bok choy until it is tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

Use yellow or white miso.

You can also barbeque the salmon, directly on the grill or in a fish basket.

Scallops work just as well for this recipe; cook them in a skillet for 1 to 2 per side, or until cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 37.4g; carbohydrates 31.6g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 83.6mg; sodium 1963.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2018
Made exactly as written and loved it thank you for the recipe. Read More
Reviews:
KLF
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2017
I followed the instructions exactly it was really good. It was really good! Read More
PCT
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2021
While this turned out fairly well, the sugar in the marinade smoked a great deal. This should be cooked outdoors on a BBQ. The bok choy was a tad over cooked but the salmon was great especially with the black bark or crust that the marinade makes on the salmon. Next time I’d cook the salmon separately from the fish. Bok choy also needed some salt. Read More
nancy1754
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2016
Didn't have salmon subbed swordfish. Tasty and so easy. Read More
Keeli
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2017
The roasted bok choy tossed in this marinade was perfect and I would happily make that part again but for us the fish needed some acid and brightness. Something like rice wine vinegar instead of the mirin and for us it also wanted a bit of heat so we ended up drizzling the fish with some leftover chili mayo. Read More
Kimberley Walton Washington
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2021
Good Read More
