Miso Salmon with Sake Butter

After having Miso Salmon with Sake Butter at a favorite restaurant I immediately became obsessed with recreating this amazing dish at home. This is it! Serve it over sticky white rice with a side salad.

By Everettrj

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Sake Butter Sauce:

Directions

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until most of the water has been absorbed, about 20 minutes. Place snow peas on top of the rice and steam, covered, until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Transfer snow peas to a bowl to stop cooking.

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Line a baking dish with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray. Arrange salmon fillets in the dish.

  • Whisk brown sugar, soy sauce, water, and miso together in a small bowl. Spoon over salmon.

  • Broil salmon in the preheated oven, basting it frequently with the topping mixture, until it is golden brown and flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Add ginger and shallots; cook and stir until shallots are translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup sake; bring to a boil and cook until reduced by 2/3, about 3 minutes. Add heavy cream; bring to a boil and cook until sauce is reduced by half, about 2 minutes.

  • Whisk in cubes of butter one at a time until incorporated and sauce is thick and creamy. Remove from heat. Whisk in remaining 1 tablespoon sake and lime juice. Season with salt.

  • Spoon some sake sauce onto 4 serving plates. Place rice in the middle of each and top with a piece of salmon. Arrange snow peas around each plate. Garnish with chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
820 calories; protein 34.7g; carbohydrates 60g; fat 44.3g; cholesterol 156.3mg; sodium 783.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Reviews:
Allyson
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2016
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did not have sake so I substituted with a few (3) TBSPs of mirin. I also did not use cream. I did not find it needed any added salt. The salmon was melt in the mouth delicious. Thank you Everettrj Read More
Helpful
(1)
Paracelsus
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2020
Absolutely scrumptious--arguably better than the recipe it copycats. I wanted to make my wife a dish that would make her enjoy salmon for the first time, and this floored her. Meanwhile, the sake butter sauce was what really blew me away, super zesty and rich and packing a lot more flavor than I'm used to getting from a restaurant. It does take a lot of steady whisking, but if you can manage it it's worth the effort. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jonathan
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2021
This is about as close as I have come to mimicking what is the only salmon dish I ever order from any restaurant. I love salmon but salmon is so easy to make at home, I rarely order it at a restaurant...except at the chain restaurant that is known for this dish. It is the sake butter sauce that makes it. Great recipe and one that was instantly my family's favorite salmon dish. Read More
Diana Moffitt
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2020
The glaze on this dish is to die for! The whole fam gobbled it up. I have not used a broiler to cook fish before but it came out so flaky and melt in your mouth good. We will definitely be making this again. Read More
Sean
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
Made this for the family and everyone but the pickiest eater loved it and he even ate it! Read More
Alexander Levcovitz
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2018
I was looking for a good copycat version of the cheesecake factory's miso salmon dish and i have to say this hit the spot. Girlfriend loved it! Read More
Jennifer Randolph
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2018
It came out AMAZING we had separate pre-made sticky rice so I just threw the snow peas in 3 min after the ginger when I made the sake butter sauce and took them out before I put the cubed butter in. It's the first time my snow peas turned out right! This recipe will have you licking your plate! Read More
Chickadee
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2018
Made to the T except used wild rice as I can't eat white. This was a lot of work but really amazing. My hubby really enjoyed it as well. I will probably save it for special occasion or weekend dinner. Read More
Julie Yost
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2019
Added some fresh garlic (because who cooks without garlic?!) and it was INCREDIBLE! Read More
