Miso Salmon with Sake Butter

Rating: 5 stars I really enjoyed this recipe. I did not have sake so I substituted with a few (3) TBSPs of mirin. I also did not use cream. I did not find it needed any added salt. The salmon was melt in the mouth delicious. Thank you Everettrj Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely scrumptious--arguably better than the recipe it copycats. I wanted to make my wife a dish that would make her enjoy salmon for the first time, and this floored her. Meanwhile, the sake butter sauce was what really blew me away, super zesty and rich and packing a lot more flavor than I'm used to getting from a restaurant. It does take a lot of steady whisking, but if you can manage it it's worth the effort. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is about as close as I have come to mimicking what is the only salmon dish I ever order from any restaurant. I love salmon but salmon is so easy to make at home, I rarely order it at a restaurant...except at the chain restaurant that is known for this dish. It is the sake butter sauce that makes it. Great recipe and one that was instantly my family's favorite salmon dish.

Rating: 5 stars The glaze on this dish is to die for! The whole fam gobbled it up. I have not used a broiler to cook fish before but it came out so flaky and melt in your mouth good. We will definitely be making this again.

Rating: 5 stars Made this for the family and everyone but the pickiest eater loved it and he even ate it!

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a good copycat version of the cheesecake factory's miso salmon dish and i have to say this hit the spot. Girlfriend loved it!

Rating: 5 stars It came out AMAZING we had separate pre-made sticky rice so I just threw the snow peas in 3 min after the ginger when I made the sake butter sauce and took them out before I put the cubed butter in. It's the first time my snow peas turned out right! This recipe will have you licking your plate!

Rating: 5 stars Made to the T except used wild rice as I can't eat white. This was a lot of work but really amazing. My hubby really enjoyed it as well. I will probably save it for special occasion or weekend dinner.