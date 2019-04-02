Bierocks (German Meat Turnovers)

This is a good recipe. The filling is tasty and you can do all sorts of things with it. But if you are inexperienced with frozen bread dough, be warned. What a pain. My wife had to rescue me as I tried to put these together--they were hard to roll out and just a mess to deal with in general (hard to seal and I followed the defrosting instructions to the letter). The finished product, however, was worth it. I used juice of half a lemon and freshly ground pepper, a little soy sauce along with the Worcestershire sauce, some cold coffee with a tablespoon of flour, and some dashes of soul seasoning. The frozen bread dough is a product we have never used (got three loaves at Stuff-mart and baked the extra one; really good) so we will look forward to experimenting with what other reviewers have suggested. I will stick with the fresh cabbage since I think it makes a difference.