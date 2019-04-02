Bierocks (German Meat Turnovers)
Pastry baked with a savory beef, onion, and cabbage filling. This is a recipe from my friend's aunt. She served it during Oktoberfest.
I was surprised that no one had tried using prepared biscuit dough. I made the filling as instructed, but just realized that I left out the salt (fine without it). I had a can of jumbo buttermilk biscuits and also a can jumbo flaky biscuits (8 per can). There was so much filling that I ended up using both cans. I just rolled out a small pizza-sized round about six inches per biscuit, put filling on, folded and crimped them and baked them in the oven for about 15 min., when the tops started to get golden brown. Talk about easy to work with and cooks in half-the-time! Both biscuit doughs were good, but the vote tended toward using the flaky biscuit dough.Read More
Ever in search of the perfect Bierrock recipe, I had to try these even though they were made with frozen dough. I'm not a big fan of frozen dough. The filling was very good nonetheless. The dough left a lot to be desired, which of course, compromised the taste of the bierrock itself. I may try these again with a homemade sweet dough recipe like the authentic 'rocks. Thanks anyway.Read More
These are *excellent*. They vanish almost instantly at parties. People beg me to make these. I save a ton of time and cleanup when making them by buying the canned Pillsbury "Crusty French Loaf" brand of frozen bread. Instead of being a wad of dough, this bread is packaged as one thin sheet of dough rolled up like a jelly roll. I just unroll it, and voila, perfectly even flat dough ready to go. I just cut it into squares and make filled triangles.
We first tasted BIEROCKs in Kansas two years ago. At the airport I purchased a Kansas Cookbook just to get the recipe; I haven't found it anyplace else. The book states the recipe was brought to Kansas by the Volga Germans who emigrated from Russia. And are we ever glad they did. I freeze these in foil so our older sons can just grab a few and microwave and eat "on the run." Marian Elizabeth
Great! This recipe is very similar to what the fast-food chain Runza (in Nebraska) sells as "Runzas," a local favorite. My German grandmother used to make these, as well, and no one ever thought to write it down so it was lost. My only tip is to make sure you drain the meat mixture very well, and that you salt and pepper generously (I omitted the lemon pepper and used black pepper, instead). Definitely brush with butter. Thanks for posting!
ok so my husband changed this recipe alot when he cooked it, but this was thebase recipe he went off of. the dough - he used thed dough recipe from Pam's Bierocks. The dough turned out amazing. Soft and delicous! He used a chuck steak that he braised with the rest of the spices from the ingredients. Braised it for a few hours. The dough after it was made stayed in the fridge all night. The next day he added the meat after it was shredded to about a cup to a cup and a half of saurkraut and used that as the filling. Was very good. So we changed it quite a bit, but was very good. Just to give you some ideas of what you can do with this recipe. Thanks.
I made these as appetizers for a surprise birthday party we were giving. I served them with a sweet and hot honey mustard dip. They were a total hit!!
Family loved these. Very easy to make (once you get the rolling out the dough part down!~). Very inexpensive and filling! A budget lovers dream! Will use a little less worchestshire. Thank you!~
I mustered all my will not to eat too much while simmering in the pan as well as other hands lured in by the aroma. Although I had difficulty with stuffing the dough (I used Pillsbury crescent ready made- Thank God!) they stayed together quite nicely out of the oven. Hate onions; I didn’t use them, and it came out very tasty nonetheless. A little salty, so next time a sweaty workout is in order to replenish sodium levels with this dish. Bierocks will be made again.
This is so easy and so good! Recipe requires NO changes. I loved it for dinner but think it would also be good in miniature for appetizers.
My Mother would be offended with any biscuit dough, lemon pepper, worcestershire or caraway seed in a bierock recipe. We are Volga German, the story from Kansas is correct. We also live in Colorado, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and many other states. We never called them "rocks" either! This is a tasty recipe, but not like the original. A good bread dough, cabbage, onion, ground beef,salt and pepper are what bierock are made with! I sometimes add a slice of American cheese when assembling them. My family prefers the original recipe.
Excellent recipe. I used large flakey refridgerator biscuits and they worked perfectly. I also used celery seed instead of carroway since I don't care for them. Easy to make ahead and pop in the oven when your ready. Leftovers are in the freezer for a quick lunch or snack. Definately do the melted butter before baking.
The first time I made these was for "Oktoberfest" for a church group. I was running out of time, so I used pizza dough from the refrigerator case instead. I received lots of compliments, but knew they could be even better. The next time I made them, I added 2 cups of mozzarella cheese and used frozen yeast rolls. I let them thaw out and rise some, before rolling them out and bundling the meat mixture inside. They were fantastic!
I made these as appetizers for an Oktoberfest party (at about 1/4 the size as specified in the recipe.) I ran the filling through my food processor once it had cooled, for a finer texture. I also undercooked them by about a minute or two and then froze them once cooled. For my party, I thawed them in the fridge and then warmed them up for about 5 min. in the oven. The bierocks were a huge hit at the party!
I make my own dough and use this filling. This is the best! I have to double the recipe because they don't last very long and I like to freeze a few for lunches during the week.
Great stuff! I did some substituting on the filling; I had some leftover roast, so used that instead of ground beef, and I had no cabbage. I did add some canned mushrooms and some fresh baby spinach. Every ten minutes I brushed them with melted butter, which made them soft and flavorful. For dough I used half a recipe of 'Amish White Bread' from this site, which is a slightly dense, sweet bread. Turned out wonderful, thanks for a great recipe!
I made these last night, and they were a HIT! Due to what was on hand, I used one can croissants and one can Grands biscuits, with the biscuits winning the taste preference. Also, since I didn't have any caraway seeds on hand, I subbed cumin seeds, which are often used interchangeably with caraway. I used a little less since cumin has a stronger flavor. Yummy!
Yummy! Made these using the sweet roll recipe from this site instead of store bought! Definitely will make again! I didn't add lemon pepper though as husband doesn't like it. Instead I added more garlic and Hungarian paprika!
A BIG hit with my husband! Great flavor although I left out the carroway seeds. Will be making many more times.
Everything tasted really good (and I don't normally like cabbage). I rolled out the bread dough into 12-14 inch circles. I think the dough could have been rolled out even thinner (bigger circles). I had more meat filling than I had dough. I did use pillsbury crescent rolls for the rest of the meat filling. Those were a great size for my 2-year old who loved them! UPDATE: I read through the reviews and noticed someone used biscuit dough, so we tried that. It was great and a bit easier! I used 2 large cans (8 biscuits).
I made the recipe pretty much as written and there were no leftovers. My teenaged step children ate several of them and my 3/4 German mother raved about them. I'm going to make them again.
This recipe is very close to the one my German Great Grandmother, Grandmother, and mother make. Rather than using frozen dough, however, Pilsbury brand quick rising bread doguh is what my mom used to perfect this perfect German, stick-to-your-ribs culinary tradition!
Recipe makes a bunch! I made a full recipe of the filling which was really good then used a can of Grands Biscuits to make just enough for dinner for DH and myself. The rest of the filling froze well, so now I can put together a quick meal using a can of refrigerated biscuits and quick thawing a portion of the filling. I also served these with creamy horseradish mayo for dipping. Really added some nice 'zip' to them.
I can not explain how good these are! They were a huge hit with everyone, and I ate so much I thought I would pop. I did take a few shortcuts. I used bagged coleslaw mix, with shredded cabbage and carrots, in place of the head of cabbage. I also used croissant dough in place of the frozen dough. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Hmm, followed the recipe exactly (used frozen roll dough instead of bread loves. 2 pressed together was the perfect size for each Bierock!) it was just OK. I don't know if it was the lemon pepper, caraway or Worcestershire, but it had an odd flavor. We had to cover the taste with mustard and ketchup. I'll have to experiment and leave one out at a time next time I make this and see which one we didn't like the flavor of and omit it from the recipe.
I liked this recipe but something with the flavor was a little funky. I was good and we all ate it but i think there was too much cabbage or caraway in it. I will probably make this again, only cut back on the cabage and caraway a little.
This was a very good recipe. I substituted 3 cups of sauerkraut for the cabbage though and added some shredded cheese in the middle of each bierock. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Good recipe, I always use Rhodes Frozen Bread Dough. Usually the dough is too cool if you are having a hard time rolling it out, let it set for about 10 minutes. Thanks for the recipe!
Good recipe, works with frozen rolls well, biscuits, croissants, or even pie crusts (cut into 6" circles, filling in the middle and fold in half & bake). If you want it more "runza"-like, chop your meat & cabbage up very finely after cooking it, I put mine in the food processor (separately: meat after cooking & cabbage before cooking, but not so much that it turns to mush of course) I also love the addition of green pepper (finely chopped), it gives it a nice flavor.
Well, DH liked these very much. He ate four of them "just snacking"! I haven't tried one yet, but they smell great. I left out the caraway seed since DH would not have approved. (I'm sure I would have liked it though) I got 24 of these and used frozen roll dough so all I had to do was roll the balls into round discs and fill. This was very good and DH was very pleased (Bierox is one of his favorites). oh, and don't forget to serve the mustard for dipping! Thanks Pamela for sharing this.
Didn't have caraway seeds but didn't seem to matter. These were great! I did wrap them a little different. More like an egg roll wrap. The wedges weren't easy for me. Then I was able to get more "Stuffing" inside too! Taste was nummy. My spouse ate 4 of them...because he didn't want to "eat too many"...hehehe. When I figured them out they seem to be 6 WW points with the bread dough I used.
Even the kids gobbled these up!
We LOVED these. My son does not like cabbage so I made his with beef and shredded cheddar. I took the advice of another reviewer and used a can of Pillsbury flaky biscuits. I rolled each round out with a small roller. I saved the extra filling and plan on using it for lunch tomorrow wrapped in a tortilla.
We love this recipe!! They freeze great too, just microwave for 1.5-2 minutes on high and they taste almost as good as fresh out of the oven!
I made this recipe and my husband and I loved it! I did not find the bread dough in the store, so I used one can of crescent rolls, and one can of Pillsbury pizza crust. Both worked just fine. I used a bag of shredded cabbage,and instead of brushing with melted butter, I used butter spray. The only thing I would change is maybe reduce the salt added. There were not very many leftovers, but the few that were made a tasty treat for a snack. This will be added to my future menus!
I followed the recipe as best as possible. They turned out really nicely. I brushed them with egg wash, and they just looked amazing, too. Beware, they eat like a meal.
This was a great basic recipe and fun to play with. I used half German sausage and left out the lemon pepper but used plenty of freshed cracked pepper. I also used a sweet dough calzone recipe for the dough because being a Bosch and Nutrimill owner I prefer fresh ground flour dough, but I believe pizza dough in a bread machine would work just as well.
I loved this recipe. I only made a very few changes. I had no lemon pepper, so just used coarse ground pepper. I used crescent rolls instead of the bread and added a 3 cheese blend into it as well. I'm from the land of bierocks and there is always an option to have cheese or not, and since I love mine with cheese, I had to add it in. My husband loved them so much that he keeps talking about making a business out of selling them. lol
I made these with crescent roll dough and they were fantastic! The next day they were even better :-)
WONDERFUL recipe! The only thing to remember is to bring the dough to room temp first and let it raise at least a little, helps with rolling it out! I omitted the lemon pepper and just added pepper and didn't have carroway seeds, but very yummy!
My husband is German, and he loved this recipe! I also thought it was a very good dish with a wonderful European favor. Will make again.
Amazing! One of our favorites! I double recipe and freeze for lunches/quick dinners. for more moist crust, spread w/butter a couple times while baking.
The filling was delicious but the bread ended up kinda chewy- and not in a good way. Maybe I need to try a different brand of dough or make it at home from scratch
The added flavors (garlic, Worcestershire, garlic, caraway) blended just right with cabbage, beef and onions.
Using the hint form another reviewer I used a can of large biscuits and the Bierocks came out great. Gave some to my brother-in-law, 2 days later he called to see when I can make them again.
Tasty but I could not get my pockets to stay closed. The dough just would not remain pinched shut.
i have never tasted bierocks before, but if this is what they really taste like, then they are yummy. i used refrigerated reduced fat biscuit dough instead, which was convenient because i made them in all different sizes--big ones using one whole biscuit piece and bite-sized ones using quartered biscuit pieces. they tasted kinda like a hamburger when it was straight from the oven, but the flavors really came out later, when i reheated them for a late-night snack. try melting cheese on top. i may add cheese to the meat mixture next time.
These were very good. I enjoyed them immensely. I made with my own dough, which is why I only gave it 4 stars, frozen just doesn't cut it. The filling was delicious, though!
My mother use to make these and I've continued making them. Russell, Kansas is where I'm from I make a big batch, now I use dinner rolls in a can. Bake them and freeze them for quickie meal for my 88 year old daddy when I'm at work. I can remember buying them from a bakery back in Kansas for lunch....they are the best
These were very good. I would make again but next time I would use ground pork more spice for added flavor.
I loved this!!! I used canned biscuit dough that I rolled out and then crimped the edges with a fork.....I didn't have any caraway seed so I used cumin seed instead and it was great!!!!
Great recipe easy and tasty! Different too, we like it. My husband had been stationed in Germany yrs. ago and mentioned he'd been missing german food recently so I saw this and gave it a try. He said the flavors definitely reminded him of those days back in germany. Thank you!
These were pretty good. Next time I will omit the caraway seeds and add cheese as suggested. I used flaky butter tastin biscuits and that worked really well.
Made the dough and used wholewheat flour. Very yum!!!
i have made these a couple of times now. i just use my bread machine for the dough. next time i will try to sweeten it up a bit and i plan to add swiss cheese to the filling. it is a great recipe to make when you have leftover cabbage or leftover meat. i used some leftover grilled brats that i froze just for this recipe. the caraway really makes it. served with crispy potato wedges and a horseradish/mayo/sour cream dipper. these stay warm for quite a while if you cover them w/ a lint free kitchen towel.
I made this less of a "german" pocket, and more of a general "meat" pocket. Since it's a time consuming recipe, I cook the meat a day before making the pockets. It's also easier to work with cold meat. The first time I used the seasonings as stated minus the caraway, and no cabbage. Before filling, I mix low-moisture mozz cheese with the cold meat. I also used reduced fat "grands" canned biscuits. We agreed the lemon pepper was too much. This time I did the same, replacing lemon pepper with black pepper and pepper flakes. It was much better. I cool on a rack, wrap each pocket in saran then freeze all in a ziploc for a "grab n go" meal. Just remove from the saran, place on a paper towel, microwave, and go! I'm able to get 12 large pockets from 1 lb of meat w/cheese.
Yummy!!! I declared yesterday "Octoberfest" and my house and we enjoyed these along with German Potato Salad also from the site. I used pillsbury cresent rolls and they turned out great.
These tasted very close to the bierocks I grew up eating at my hometown bakery, and my family loved them! They were easy to make and my daughter had fun rolling the dough and stuffing them. We chose to leave out the caraway seeds and didn't feel anything was missing. We enjoyed them both plain or dipped in spicy stone ground mustard.
Took to wine tasting party where everyone said they were delicious. Myself on the other hand thought the filling was good, but the bread used made for somewhat of a dry tasting recipe.
YUM! I have never made anything like this before, and I have never tasted a Bierock, either. It was great! Kind of like a "Hot Pocket" only better. I didn't use the white bread, but opted for the crescent roll dough as suggested by others and it was wonderful. I just smushed the triangles down, put meat on one, and used another to cover the meat. I didn't have a full pound of beef, so I also used some ground Italian sausage. I didn't use butter as a topping (uneccessary fat and calories), but did use the egg wash which gave these a nice brown shell. With the crescent rolls, however, I found that 15 minutes in a 350 degree oven was the perfect amount of time. I will definitely make these again... I was thinking of making bite sized ones for Sunday football get togethers. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Yummy yummy yummy Bierocks in my tummy
This is a good recipe. The filling is tasty and you can do all sorts of things with it. But if you are inexperienced with frozen bread dough, be warned. What a pain. My wife had to rescue me as I tried to put these together--they were hard to roll out and just a mess to deal with in general (hard to seal and I followed the defrosting instructions to the letter). The finished product, however, was worth it. I used juice of half a lemon and freshly ground pepper, a little soy sauce along with the Worcestershire sauce, some cold coffee with a tablespoon of flour, and some dashes of soul seasoning. The frozen bread dough is a product we have never used (got three loaves at Stuff-mart and baked the extra one; really good) so we will look forward to experimenting with what other reviewers have suggested. I will stick with the fresh cabbage since I think it makes a difference.
Everyone liked them, but the general consensus was that they could use more salt. Still very good!
Loved it!!!!I used Pilsbury Grands flaky biscuits for the dough it was great!!!
I chose this recipe because my husband and I are currently stationed in Germany and wanted to try some authentic German fare. But, as my husband often says, "The Germans aren't known for their food." I was disappointed in the recipe - something about the flavor just wasn't right. I liked the concept but I think the lemon pepper spice just threw off the taste- it just was not good. Sorry!
I used another recipe from this site for the dough: Pam's Bierocks. So my rating is for the filling only here, and I give that 5 stars. Neither I nor my husband have ever eaten a bierock before, nor do we live in a part of the US where anyone else eats them, but we're hooked. I made a change that I don't think is significant overall, and that is that I used leftover london broil meat, diced up, instead of ground burger meat. This choice was based solely on economics, as I had leftover london broil to use up :) I will definitely make these again.
Big hit with the boys, they loved them. I put a layer of poupon mustard which added a nice kick to them.
Fantastic and authentic. I only need to add a tip. If you use frozen bread dough and do not make your own, be sure to get the six slices for the Bierocks correct the first time. It is difficult to reshape the dough back to form. I have made it both ways. Using bread dough I made myself and frozen bread dough. Both are equally good. I always have left over filling BUT it never goes to waist, I add it as a side dish or I top the Bierocks with it. OR just eat plain as a snack... Thank You for sharing a great recipe.
The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is because I have a German grandmother who still makes her own dough. I, however, do not. I also couldn't find frozen dough, except in rolls. Instead, I bought refrigerated pizza crust and pressed it out enough to make 6 bierocks from each can, 2 cans/recipe. The kids loved helping with that part!
I make these using sauerkraut instead of cabbage. very additive.
My hubby and I love this recipe. I cheat with the dough- I buy frozen dinner roll dough- it helps me keep them uniform in size.
Really Good, easy to have in the fridge and ready to go when someone's hungry.
The flavor was very good but seriously too much work. The dough was hard to roll out because it kept snapping back into a smaller shape. I will probably make again but use a different type of dough/bread. I also doubled the meat which seemed to balance the amount of cabbage really well.
I make the bread dough from this site "sweet dinner rolls”, used sauerkraut in place of the cabbage, added Swiss cheese then followed the rest of the directions. We have tried it by itself and with stone ground mustard and love this recipe.
I don't like the pre-prepped dough. I use Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix. It is easy, and has a great taste. Also...we slice them in half and use plenty of butter on the open end! They aren't great, unless you are dripping butter down your arm!
I made just a couple of small changes. I added just a couple shakes of red pepper flakes to the beef mixture, as well as 2 cups of shredded swiss once the misxture cooled. I also used the egg wash on the outside of the crusts and sprinkled with kosher salt and caraway seed. The dough was quite difficult to roll out and after these were cooked I thougth there was too much bread and not enough filling. However, I really enjoyed them and will be making them again! Next time I think I might add a drained can of diced tomatoes as well as a layer of mustard to the bread as another reviewer suggested!
I cooked the filling exactly as the recipe directs - except I cut the salt in half. Instead of the bread dough I made a quick 'n easy sweet pizza dough. Yummy! We like the sweet & savory combo. For a bit more flavor, put about 3 or 4 drips of low sodium soy sauce into the pocket as you eat it! mmmm! The recipe left untouched makes a great base for creativity and personal taste alterations.
This is the most amazing bierocks meat mixture ever. My family loved it.
We really enjoyed these overall. DH didn't like, thought they were bland, but the rest of the crew raved. I made my own dough in the bread maker and rolled out. Will make again and serve for lunch.
These are just like I remembered! I did omit the caraway seeds (the recipe I remember didn't have them), but other than that wonderful. I fixed them for my husband and his parents. It is always a good sign when someone says, "is there more", and "I need that recipe"
I used Saurkraut only and did not use any cabbage. My Saurkraut was Bavarian style (slightly sweet) so I added about 2 tablespoons of stoneground mustard to the filling. Otherwise I followed the recipe. We are going to have this when my company gets here. The filling is really good--had to taste test before serving a new recipe to company!
Excellent! This is a new favorite for my family. Not sure if I agree with the prep time though. Took me about 25-35 minutes to get all the ingredients together and the meat browned and the Bierocks stuffed. It was worth every second though. Give this one a try!
I usually love everything I try but this was just not our thing, my family really didn't enjoy it very much.
This is delicious! Even picky eaters that (hate) cabbage couldn't stop eating these! I used angel hair cole slaw but that's the only concession to the recipe.
This was very good. I didn't have caraway seeds so didn't use, but will make again with it.
Made this and my husband and I really liked it! Froze any leftovers and just as good. I used sauerkraut instead of cabbage. Delicious!
Very good! I made these with crescent rolls instead - it makes a lot of filling.
I grew up eating Bierocks, but I couldn't remember how long to cook them. I was so happy to find this recipe! I changed it just slightly-I used half ground turkey and half hot italian sausage in place of the beef and added a bunch of pepper for a little kick. They turned out great, and they're almost as good the second day!
I've grown up on these and absolutely love them. All of my grandparents were born in Germany. I have a couple of suggestions....I add very finely diced green pepper to the cabbage and meat mixture. Our family frys them in a deep-fryer instead of baking them. Just fry until golden brown on each side - just a few minutes. What a difference!!
I used Rhodes bread dough and they were just too bready and dry. I love these and will have to try again with crescent rolls I guess based on the other reviews.
These are pretty tasty little treats. I used my own dough. I left out the salt, but used the lemon pepper. Also used regualr cheddar cheese. Kind of a pain to fill, but once you bake them and stick in the freezer they are an awesome quick snack. Will definitely make again.
My boyfriend and I loved these ! It was my favorite so far, on all recipes..
This is very similar to my step-father's family recipe for bierock. They serve them hot with a brown gravy, but they are also good cold.
My family really enjoyed this! Easy to make and great with a salad. I will make this again and maybe use my own homemade dough!
We loved these. Very good flavor and so easy to fix!!!
Meat seemed a little dry (suppose that has something to do with the draining of the fluids?) - added a little wortchestershire sauce after the fact
I should have read the other reviews before I made these. Followed the recipe and they were blah. Didn't use caraway seeds. Used frozen dinner rolls, they were easy to roll out. May try again with some suggestions from others. Thanks
these were very good. thanks so much.
My first time making bierocks and they were a hit! I made my own rolls, but other than that I followed the recipe minus caraway seeds.
