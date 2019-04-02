Bierocks (German Meat Turnovers)

Pastry baked with a savory beef, onion, and cabbage filling. This is a recipe from my friend's aunt. She served it during Oktoberfest.

Recipe by Pamela Logsdon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute beef, onion and garlic, salt and lemon pepper in a large skillet over medium high heat, until beef is browned. Add cabbage, Worcestershire sauce and caraway seeds. Cook until cabbage is limp; drain liquid from mixture.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • On a lightly floured board, roll each loaf of dough into a 12 inch circle. Cut each circle into 6 wedges. Spoon cabbage/beef filling onto center of each dough piece, dividing equally. Pull three points of each wedge up to the center and pinch to seal. Place bierocks on a lightly greased cookie sheet. If desired, brush dough with melted butter or egg wash (1 egg white with 2 tablespoons water).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve hot, or wrap and freeze for heating later.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 45mg; sodium 882.5mg. Full Nutrition
