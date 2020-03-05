Misoyaki Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy-to-make, Japanese-inspired baked chicken dish that requires little effort for big flavor. Try it with Ginger-Soy Soba noodles on the side!

By DJSayaka

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix white miso, sake, soy sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil together in an ovensafe glass or ceramic baking dish. Stir in chicken strips. Cover with plastic wrap and let marinate in the refrigerator, at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until marinade has thickened and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken reads at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), 30 to 35 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use low-sodium soy sauce if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 2804mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/16/2017
Good flavor, but the sauce never thickened. I decided to add two teaspoons cornstarch to the sauce and the microwaved it for a minute to thicken it up. Read More
Helpful
(2)
JESSIE6381
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2022
5 stars for simplicity (love that it bakes it the marinade!) 5 stars for flavor 4 stars for consistency (as others mentioned, the sauce did not thicken, so you may want to add 2-3 teaspoons of cornstarch to the marinade) *Make sure you slice the chicken fairly thin so it's done in the recommended cook time. I sliced thicker and it took closer to an hour to bake completely* Easy weeknight recipe, thank you! Read More
Momichan
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2019
I made a variation of this on the stove. Sautéd one whole cut up chicken in a little bit of Canola and sesame oil with a thickly sliced onion to brown it slightly. Skipped the Sake added a bit of ginger and garlic paste to the ingredients and added to the chicken. Covered it up and let it simmer for 20-30 minutes. The sauce thickened a little but I added a bit of cornstarch and water mixture at the end to thicken it even more. Served it with steamed Japanese rice. Read More
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2017
Savory sweet salty and delicious. Read More
