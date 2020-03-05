Misoyaki Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 322.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 28.5g 57 %
carbohydrates: 29.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 3 %
sugars: 21.3g
fat: 6.1g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
cholesterol: 64.6mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 16IU
niacin equivalents: 16.2mg 124 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 32 %
folate: 7.7mcg 2 %
calcium: 29mg 3 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 37mg 13 %
potassium: 282.3mg 8 %
sodium: 2804mg 112 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 55
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved