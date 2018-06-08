Terri's Veal Marsala

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was scrumptious. I dipped the veal in egg before coating with flour mixture with a small amount of seasoned bread crumbs (just enough to give the veal more texture when cooking) I also doubled all the ingredients (except veal) and added mushrooms in step 3. Before adding the remaining chicken stock (I used chicken broth) I mixed 2tsp of cornstarch w/ the broth. This Recipe is definitely a keeper Thanks Terri!! Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars I was so tempted to rate this significantly lower than four stars for the sheer reason that if you were to cook veal scallopine as long as this recipe tells you to you'd totally ruin this dish. Totally. Saute the veal 2-3 minutes a side and leave it at that. Lean tender veal needs very little cooking time. Having said that if you don't overcook this it's out of this world (5-star) awesome delicious. Chicken breasts turkey cutlets or lean pork pounded thin would be fine substitutes for expensive veal scallopine. Best served with a lightly seasoned pasta (garlic and olive oil). For something a little different however I served this with "Linguine with Marinated Tomato and Basil " also from this site. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Very Good even my 7yr old liked it. I did increase the chicken broth to 3/4C & added a jar of mushrooms. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars very good recipe! My husband who normally doesn't like marsala thought it was great! So did I! Just be sure to pound all veal before breading so that it will truly be tender! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome recipe! Even my husband who is not a big fan of veal absolutely loved it! It was quick easy and delicious! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars YUM YUM YUM - quick easy and delicious! The gravy was heavenly the meal fantastic. I didn't change a thing from the original recipe - and it turned out awesome! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This came out very well. My mother couldn't stop obsessing about it tasted like 'restaurant food'. I substituted chicken breasts for the veal due to budget constraints but I think the general idea of the dish was able to shine through despite this. One thing I would change for next time would be to use reduced salt chicken broth instead of the bouillon as I found it quite salty. I must reiterate that this is really good though. Hell my mom's making tomorrow night she liked it so much! Thank you Terri Lyons. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. I used half chicken stock and half beef stock for a more full bodied sauce. I also used sweet marsala and a bit of sherry as that is what I had on hand. I increased the stock to compensate for the sweetness of the marsala and added a bit more butter. Very good recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit. I made it ahead following the steps being careful not to over cook. Sauce separated in reheating but it was still delicious. Helpful (5)