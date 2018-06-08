Terri's Veal Marsala

Rating: 4.29 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

The Marsala sauce, when made with DRY Marsala wine, is not too sweet. This recipe can be used with veal, pork or chicken. I prepare this dish on a regular basis as it is quick, simple and delicious. This recipe can be made ahead of time. Simply reduce the amount of time to 5 minutes that the meat is simmered in step 4 to 5 minutes. Place meat in a covered casserole dish, finish off sauce according to directions above, pour sauce over meat and refrigerate. Reheat the dish in either an oven preheated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes OR simmer in a pan on top of the stove just until hot.

By TLYONS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Season veal with salt and pepper to taste; dredge in flour to coat. Shake off excess flour. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. When foam subsides, add veal 3 to 4 pieces at a time and saute for 2 to 3 minutes each side, until browned. Transfer meat to a plate.

  • Pour most of the fat off from the skillet; add wine and 1/4 cup of the stock and bring to a boil over high heat for 1 or 2 minutes, scraping the bottom and sides of the skillet.

  • Return meat to skillet; cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, basting meat with pan juices occasionally. Transfer meat to a platter.

  • Add remaining 1/4 cup stock to skillet and bring to a boil, scraping bottom and sides of skillet. When sauce has reduces to a thick, syrupy consistency, remove from heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in 2 tablespoons softened butter and pour sauce over meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 22.2g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 144.5mg; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

DNAVATTA
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2003
This recipe was scrumptious. I dipped the veal in egg before coating with flour mixture with a small amount of seasoned bread crumbs (just enough to give the veal more texture when cooking) I also doubled all the ingredients (except veal) and added mushrooms in step 3. Before adding the remaining chicken stock (I used chicken broth) I mixed 2tsp of cornstarch w/ the broth. This Recipe is definitely a keeper Thanks Terri!! Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

MyVintageMommy
Rating: 3 stars
08/10/2006
to the previous reviewer the term scallops in this recipe refers to the cut of the veal not actual scallops. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
