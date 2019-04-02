Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

Slow cooker roast recipe, also called Pepperoncini Roast. Serve with egg noodles or mashed.

By Pokerman11

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 4-pound roast
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place roast in a slow cooker. Form a pocket in the top of the roast and place butter, pepperoncini peppers, ranch dressing mix, and au jus mix in the pocket.

  • Cook on Low for 8 hours.

Cook's Note:

Substitute beef round or beef brisket for the beef chuck, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 39.3g; cholesterol 151.2mg; sodium 1479.1mg. Full Nutrition
