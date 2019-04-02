Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

This is so easy and the result is wonderful. I have made this a few times with slight variations based on reviews. First tip: use sliced pepperoncini instead of whole pepperoncini if you can find it - saves the step of de-stemming, and the sliced peppers are perfect with the final product whereas the whole ones are a bit large. Second tip: I recommend using at least 1/4 cup of butter. I made this once with 1/2 cup (which is what the original recipe this one is derived from calls for), and once with about 1/8 cup. The former made the leftovers seems a bit greasy, and the latter made the roast turn out kind of dry. 1/4 to 1/2 cup is perfect, and here is the trick at the end to reduce the greasiness: Remove the meat from the slow cooker. Pour the juices into a large measuring cup. Allow the fat to separate to the top for a couple minutes. Skim the fat from the top and discard (except place 2-4 tablespoons into sauce pan for making a gravy). Add 2 Tbsp flour to the reserved 2-4 Tbsp fat and whisk together over medium heat to make a roux. Add the juices (from which you just skimmed the fat - I've found there is usually about two cups of juices left) to the roux and cook for a couple minutes to reduce - viola, the perfect gravy.

