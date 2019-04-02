Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

This is so easy and the result is wonderful. I have made this a few times with slight variations based on reviews. First tip: use sliced pepperoncini instead of whole pepperoncini if you can find it - saves the step of de-stemming, and the sliced peppers are perfect with the final product whereas the whole ones are a bit large. Second tip: I recommend using at least 1/4 cup of butter. I made this once with 1/2 cup (which is what the original recipe this one is derived from calls for), and once with about 1/8 cup. The former made the leftovers seems a bit greasy, and the latter made the roast turn out kind of dry. 1/4 to 1/2 cup is perfect, and here is the trick at the end to reduce the greasiness: Remove the meat from the slow cooker. Pour the juices into a large measuring cup. Allow the fat to separate to the top for a couple minutes. Skim the fat from the top and discard (except place 2-4 tablespoons into sauce pan for making a gravy). Add 2 Tbsp flour to the reserved 2-4 Tbsp fat and whisk together over medium heat to make a roux. Add the juices (from which you just skimmed the fat - I've found there is usually about two cups of juices left) to the roux and cook for a couple minutes to reduce - viola, the perfect gravy.
Was tasty, but had way too much butter - and we are "lotsa butter" lovers/eaters. Don't add salt until the end, there's plenty in the packages. 5 pepperoncini is not nearly enough - try 20 , Cooked on "low" in my CrockPot, internal meat temp was falling apart with internal temp of 205 in 4 hours.
This is so easy and the result is wonderful. I have made this a few times with slight variations based on reviews. First tip: use sliced pepperoncini instead of whole pepperoncini if you can find it - saves the step of de-stemming, and the sliced peppers are perfect with the final product whereas the whole ones are a bit large. Second tip: I recommend using at least 1/4 cup of butter. I made this once with 1/2 cup (which is what the original recipe this one is derived from calls for), and once with about 1/8 cup. The former made the leftovers seems a bit greasy, and the latter made the roast turn out kind of dry. 1/4 to 1/2 cup is perfect, and here is the trick at the end to reduce the greasiness: Remove the meat from the slow cooker. Pour the juices into a large measuring cup. Allow the fat to separate to the top for a couple minutes. Skim the fat from the top and discard (except place 2-4 tablespoons into sauce pan for making a gravy). Add 2 Tbsp flour to the reserved 2-4 Tbsp fat and whisk together over medium heat to make a roux. Add the juices (from which you just skimmed the fat - I've found there is usually about two cups of juices left) to the roux and cook for a couple minutes to reduce - viola, the perfect gravy.
This is essentially the same recipe I found after reading the NYT Food article on Mississippi Roast, & although the ingredients seem odd it makes the hands-down BEST crock pot roast around. Don't forget to grease or spray your crock pot first (trust me, this stuff STICKS). I always use 1/2 jar of sliced pepperoncini peppers versus whole - these are key, don't leave them out even if you think you don't like them like I did. My version has the mixes sprinkled on top of meat, doused with peppers & topped with a stick (yes!) of butter. No gravy from this, it's more of a slab of meat dish lol. Try it, you won't be sorry!
One of the best roasts ever. I have been making this for a little over 3 years now and it is one of my family's favorite dishes. It Is FABULOUS as is, however As always, I had to tweak it a bit to make it my own. I serve mine over rice and I find that there is not a whole lot of gravy made. to rectify that I pour some of the pepperoncini juice into slow cooker and also add 1 cup of beef broth. Makes it perfect for rice.
I saw Robin Chapman, who invented this recipe, on Food Network's The Kitchen. She told the story of her roast. She said she had been making it for years, and someone asked if they could put the recipe in her church cookbook, and she gave permission. Then a blogger picked it up, and people began pinning it on Pinterest. One day, she got a call from the NY Times and she found out her recipe had been pinned 1 million times! She added that she puts a whole bottle of porcinis with the juice because her son likes it that way. Also, she just "dumped" all ingredients on top of the roast and cooked it "low and slow."
I'm normally not a fan of cooking with ingredients like the packets of ranch dressing and au jus packets, but after reading the NYT article, I thought I'd try the original recipe. It came out great and was delicious. Even my picky eater 9-year-old raved. The second night, I purchased long French rolls from our local French bakery, and served the shreded beef on the rolls with carmelized onions, sautéed porcini mushrooms, horseradish and the au jus for dipping along side some homemade sweet potato fries with sea salt and rosemary. It was FABULOUS. To make shredding a beeeze, I toss the roast into the bowl of my Kitchen Aide stand mixer with the paddle attachment and put it on the lowest setting until it's shredded. This also works great for shredding pork roasts or carnitas and also boneless cooked chicken for making chicken salad or chicken enchiladas. I'm not worried about the butter, fat or sodium. Everything in moderation.
Was tasty, but had way too much butter - and we are "lotsa butter" lovers/eaters. Don't add salt until the end, there's plenty in the packages. 5 pepperoncini is not nearly enough - try 20 , Cooked on "low" in my CrockPot, internal meat temp was falling apart with internal temp of 205 in 4 hours.
This recipe is really popular right now. I mix the ranch mix and au jour mix with 2 cups of water and pour in. I add 10 peperoncinis and about 3 tablespoons of thr peperoncini juice and then put a half of stick of butter on top. I cook on low overnight. The next day i serve over rice or serve on fresh french bread with cheese. Always a hit.
Found a similar version on Pinterest and used it instead of this one. I was not a fan of pot roast, especially in a crock pot. This is delicious. A few changes from the recipe from Pinterest that makes a wonderful flavor-used hidden valley dip mix and brown gravy mix to sprinkle over the top of the roast then layered peperoncinis on top. No butter at all, no liquid at all. So easy and set the timer on the crock pot. Flavorful and fall off the fork tender.
this was amazing! i added some carrots, black pepper, the whole jar of pepperoncini (some halved. some whole),and half of the leftover juice, also added a cup of water because we wanted some gravy. poured it all over egg noodles. it was the best meal ever! loved it! making it again for our anniversary!
This was fantastic, I made it for a potluck and it went over really well. I was pressed for time, so I made it the night before in a pressure cooker. Because of that, I browned the meat (coated with flour, salt and pepper) before I cooked it. I also added 3/4 cup of beef bouillon since you need liquid for pressure cooking. We served it with slider buns. Because I made it the night before, I was able to remove the grease from the gravy before reheating.
One of my family's favorite dishes. It's SO easy to make with very few ingredients but so full of flavor and delicious! I have also tried this recipe with pork roasts as well as venison roasts and they have all turned out perfectly!
Hands down the best roast we've had! It was so quick and easy to throw together before work. Came home, threw in some petite potatoes, carrots and onion and let cook another 2 hours. My children loved and and have been begging me to make it again! This one is a keeper!!!!
It was fantastic! I made this recipe using sliced banana pepper rings (my only substitution). I used the roast on buttered, grilled torpedo rolls and topped with sautéed onions and steak sauce. It went over very well with the kids and adults. The next day I used the roast to make nachos. Yum! I can't wait to try this with mashed potatoes and rice. I can even see switching out the au jus for brown gravy or other gravy mixes.
Excellent roast!! Some tips: it can be made the day before. Put all the juices in refrigerator. After grease/butter is solid, collect 2 tbs and melt in a pan @ medium heat; mix with 2 tbs flour to make a roux. Slowly add warm juices while whisking. Allow gravy to get to medium consistency and mix it back into the meat. This recipe is also delicious with VENISON/DEER meat .
Having used homemade versions of both ranch dressing and au jus, this was a very interesting roast. I added a couple more peperoncini and wish I'd added more. Thankfully the kids don't eat them, so I got theirs, but it definitely didn't hurt. Next time I'll add even more. All the aromas meld together and make the beef tasty, the peperoncini somehow become even better and the sauce is a just a wonderful compliment. I used less butter though. Thank you for the recipe.
I was skeptical, the combination of ingredients sounded a little strange, but we tried it, and wow! Outstanding. Definitely get a little of the gravy mix on the outside of the roast for extra flavor. We had lots of juices left at the bottom of the crockpot for some au jus, too.
Do you have venison roasts in your freezer?? This is AMAZING for venison (elk, moose, etc.) Wild game has less fat and the butter adds the necessary fat needed and the combination of ingredients takes away any gamey taste. It is just awesome and our "go-to" roast recipe!
Best beef roast ever! This combination of seasonings is fantastic I added some vegetables to make it even better. 1st, I stuck the five whole Peppers into the roast with the butter in 5 different holes. 2nd, I put the two seasoning packets on top of the roast and cooked it for an hour and a half. 3rd, I added vegetables 2 pounds of baby carrots 1 large potato chopped, four chopped Bell Peppers of different colors and one large onion. 4th topped all that with two more of the spice packets then I continued cooking on low until 8 hours total.
Oh my Lord, this recipe is exceptional!! The only change I made was to use 1/2 a jar of sliced pepperocini and added just a bit of the juice from the jar. After 8 hours it was perfect! Paired with egg noodles and green beans. I'll be making this over & over again!
The recipe I followed used one stick of butter and a few more of the peppers, it did make some juice but next time I will add some beef stock to create more juices. I used a 3 lb. roast only because I couldn't find a 5 lb. , this roast didn't last long, excellent.
I've made this roast several times. When I don't have a packet of au jus mix, I use Lipton onion soup mix. I've reduced the butter, I've increased the peppercinis, and no matter how I tweak it (depending on what I have on hand) it still turned out great. I have also added carrots and potatoes... and I've made gravy from the extra juice, if I serve with mashed potatoes... you just can't ruin this recipe.... excep those that are sensitive to salt apparently think it's too salty - but we love it!
This was super easy and delicious. The whole family raved. Beef was falling apart tender. I accidently used too much butter, but it didn't matter. I used whole pepperocinis, and the juice. The whole pepperocinis were perfect, IMHO. They burst nicely when sliced with a piece of the meat. Next time I would add the whole jar. I will definitely make this again.
Have now made this twice. Excellent results. Everyone loved the flavors. Only change was to add 1 1/2 cups beef stock. For more au jus. Shredded roast for steak and cheese sandwiches. Provolone cheese. Served 5 for dinner tonight to rave reviews. Lots of left overs to enjoy soon. Everyone had a bowl of unstrained au jus for French dip. Highest recommendation I can make.
Dang! Not a roast fan at all, but thought I'd give it a try and it was really good! Added a whole jar of pepperoncini peppers with just a bit of the liquid, and otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Was done in 7.5 hours, but possibly could have cooked longer. Served with Roasted Broccoli and Egg Noodles. Next time will reduce the butter to save some calories. Thanks!
I have made this more times than I can remember and it is delicious every time! I stopped using chuck roast way too fatty! I actually switched to an Eye Round Roast more beef to enjoy! I also serve over pepper mashed potatoes with a side of frozen sweet peas, my friends and I usually make a mountain of everything together and it's awesome!!! I practically use half the jar of pepperonchi peppers too!! Great recipe will be making it for the next 70 years guaranteed!!!
I was looking for a good roast beef recipe. A couple other recipes I'd tried were not flavorful or came out dry. This one on the other hand, is hands down, the BEST roast I've ever made. Don't let the odd ingredients fool you or scare you away as they almost did me. This roast takes 5 minutes to put together & you come home to the most flavorful fall apart roast. I will say the au jus is a bit salty but I promise with this roast, you won't need to moisten it up with the au jus.
The key is to roast on low for atleast 9 hours, turning it up to high dries it out. I am a mild to medium kinda girl, so 5 peppers is plenty for me. This can be served right on the plate or in a sub roll, just pour the juices over top! Perfect for a cold winter night!
This is sooo good! I used a whole stick of butter on a 4 lb top round roast. I shredded it after 7 hours and served it on flour tortillas sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese! Everyone loved it. Probably making this at least once a month! It would make wonderful party food!
This was so yummy! My Mamaw told me about this recipe and I knew if she liked it, then I definitely would. It was a WIN with my husband and my mom. It was extremely moist, my mom even asked how much water I put in (none). Definitely will make this dish again!
It had a very good flavor, but the reason I didn't rate it higher was that it was VERY salty. You really need to be careful to look at the sodium content on the back of the packets before you buy them (which I forgot to do) I made it as written and didn't add any additional salt, but the gravy was so salty it was almost inedible. I looked at the back of the packets I used and the total sodium content ended up being almost 2 ts , which is way too much. Next time Ill make sure that I use a lower sodium gravy and ranch seasoning packets ! Other than that, I really liked it.
DH is on a diet, so I left out the butter but did add 1/2 water to make up for it. It had a wonderful flavor. Will make often.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2022
Awesome! I added a few twists. Instead of browning the meat on the stove, I seared the meat on my outdoor grill giving it that open flame flavor. Taking a que from another poster I sprayed the crockpot with olive oil non stick spray and lightly coated the top of the meat with garlic powder. I also used a 12 oz jar of chopped peppers which eliminated the need to remove the stems and seeds.
Okay, I HATE pot roast. My mom used to make me eat it and I barely could. I decided to make this because my husband loves pot roast and I felt badly for him that he doesn't get it often. I couldn't believe that I actually liked this! It's a miracle. The husband and kids loved it. I made it again for my dad and he also loved it. I used what the original recipe I found called for - 1/2 cup of butter and a few more peppers but, basically the same. It's become a family favorite.
Wonderful! I put in a whole jar of peppercinis and my 2 year old was even eating them! Today I warmed some of it up and served it in a pita pocket with spinach, mayo, garlic and herb cheese and a chopped green apple! Amazing!
I make this all the time. Adding a jar of juice from the pepperoncini jar with tons of the pepperoncinis. It is very good without the butter or just cut it down. turns out great every time. Also if you are out of ranch seasoning, onion soup seasoning works perfectly.
This is outstanding!! My hubby asked me to save this recipe as it was the best he has ever had. I did add potatoes and carrots and one package of dry onion soup mix to the crockpot as well as half the liquid from the Jar of pepperoncinis and one can of beef broth so I had enough liquid for the veggies to get done. This is my new go to beef roast recipe
So easy and delish! I used regular brown gravy mix because that’s what I had at hand. I rested the roast on sweet onions. The gravy made the rices cauliflower seem like potatoes. This is a new family standard.
The first time I made the recipe exactly as written, i would rate it about 3 stars because it was too greasy and the flavor wasn’t great. The second time I rubbed the roast with black pepper and seared the meat on both sides before placing on the slow cooker base. Then I added 1/2 jar of pepperoncinis, plus about 2 tablespoons of juice, and sprinkled the ranch dressing and au jus packets over the meat before placing the slices of butter on top. After cooking for 8 hours, I removed the roast to a platter and sliced it cross-grain before placing the meat back in the roasting pan and refrigerating overnight. The next day I easily removed the solidified fat from the top of the meat and warmed the meat in the juice before serving over mashed potatoes. It’s a little extra work but so much better. The flavor pops. We recently had a guest from Alberta, Canada, who says he doesn’t like pot roast, but he had 3 huge helpings. I’ll never make pot roast any other way.
Wow and Wow. I made this the day before I planned to serve it. I also wanted to try to convert it for InstantPot so I made the following changes based on reading reviews and looking at the timing of "Pot Roast" in my InstantPot recipes. 1) I floured the meat and browned in InstantPot using saute setting and a little olive oil. 2) When slightly browned on both sides, I added 1/3 stick of butter, the ranch dressing mix and au jus mix and 8 oz of sliced pepperoncini with liquid (I think I could have used the whole jar as a reviewer suggested). 3) I added 3/4 cup water required for the pressure cooker and cooked under pressure for 40 minutes letting pressure release naturally. Because I planned to serve the next day, I refrigerated the roast/peppers in a casserole. I let the fat separate and poured off the fat twice before returning the spectacularly delicious au jus to cover the roast. Served over rice with plenty of au jus in plates with a lip to contain the jus (I think mashed potatoes would be even better). I didn't take a picture because it is all taste and looks...not so much. Don't know why they call it Mississippi Roast I'd call it Mediterranean Roast due to the Greek peppers. But whatever you call it, it is the most delicious chuck roast I've EVER eaten. Thank you for introducing me to this recipe.
This was the best pot roast I've ever EVER made. My pot roasts always seem to come out dry and tough. Not this recipe. I followed the recipe as is and it came out fork tender and melt in your mouth delicious. It was very moist, too! Just the right amount of flavor as well. This will have a place in my regular rotation.
I liked it well enough, the peppers were the best part, but I felt it was missing something…I will experiment more next time I make it. Maybe make the broth into a thicker gravy and serve it with mashed potatoes as well.
Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast
Servings Per Recipe: 6 Calories: 536.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.5g 73 %
carbohydrates: 5.8g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
fat: 39.3g 60 %
saturated fat: 17.3g 86 %
cholesterol: 151.2mg 50 %
vitamin a iu: 334.8IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 11mg 85 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 12.2mcg 3 %
calcium: 26.7mg 3 %
iron: 4.4mg 25 %
magnesium: 25.3mg 9 %
potassium: 350.7mg 10 %
sodium: 1479.1mg 59 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 9 %
calories from fat: 353.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.