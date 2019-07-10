Bacalhau Portuguese ao Forno (Salt Cod with Tomatoes and Olives)
Servings Per Recipe: 8 Calories: 433.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 73.4g 147 %
carbohydrates: 16g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 6.8g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
cholesterol: 172.5mg 58 %
vitamin a iu: 722.3IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 23.3mg 179 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 78 %
vitamin c: 26.3mg 44 %
folate: 54.4mcg 14 %
calcium: 208.2mg 21 %
iron: 3.7mg 21 %
magnesium: 174.6mg 62 %
potassium: 2085.8mg 58 %
sodium: 8042.1mg 322 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 40 %
calories from fat: 60.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.