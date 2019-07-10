Bacalhau Portuguese ao Forno (Salt Cod with Tomatoes and Olives)

Portuguese recipe for baked cod with potatoes, tomatoes and lots of olive oil. You need to soak the cod in water overnight to remove the salt. Serve hot.

Recipe by Vólola

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
33 mins
additional:
1 day 1 hr
total:
1 day 1 hr 58 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak cod in a large bowl of water in the refrigerator for 24 hours, changing soaking water 4 times to remove excess salt.

  • Drain water off cod; add lemon juice and salt. Let marinate in the refrigerator, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange layers of cod, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes in a large baking dish. Place bay leaves on top. Drizzle olive oil over baking dish and season with salt.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are tender and cod flakes easily with a fork, about 30 minutes. Add olives and parsley and continue baking until heated through, about 3 minutes more.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salted cod, which is soaked overnight to remove most of the salt. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 73.4g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 172.5mg; sodium 8042.1mg. Full Nutrition
