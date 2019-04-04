Roasted Tomato Salsa II

Roasted tomatoes, garlic and onion give this salsa a wonderful smoky flavor.

Recipe by Sara

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the broiler.

  • On a medium baking sheet, arrange tomatoes, garlic and onion. Place under the broiler. Checking frequently, heat 15 minutes, or until vegetables are charred. Remove from heat and allow to cool approximately 10 minutes.

  • Place charred vegetables in a blender or food processor with the water and blend until smooth. Stir in ground black pepper, hot pepper sauce, salt and hot chile sauce. Refrigerate the mixture until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
3 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.8g; sodium 58.9mg. Full Nutrition
