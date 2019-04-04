Roasted Tomato Salsa II
Roasted tomatoes, garlic and onion give this salsa a wonderful smoky flavor.
Mine came out great, my oldest son said it tastes restaurant quality. I didn't use the water, we like ours thick. I also added cilantro & lime (to me salsa has to include those). It wasn't very hot so we went out back & picked 3 jalapenos. Diced them fine & threw them in. It was better the 2nd day.Read More
I decided to try to make this because i had made baked tortilla chips. My dad makes the best salsa so i was trying to find a recipe better than his own. This definately wasn't it. I rated this a 3 because i am not sure if it is my fault or the recipe's, but my salsa was horrible. It ended up in the trash after sitting in the fridge for a week.Read More
I modified this recipe, but not by much. I added extra garlic and put in two onions instead of one. No chili sauce. I put in more hot sauce. Tastes just like one of my local Mexican restaurant's salsas.
Great recipe! It tastes like the salsa I buy at a local grocer. I did make a few changes though. I did not use the water, the salsa seemed to have the right consistency without it. I added the juice of 1 lime. I also added some chopped cilantro. Instead of the pepper sauce, I simply cored and seeded 2 jalapeno peppers and roasted them with the rest of the stuff and it was excellent!!!
Charring the veggies gives a fabulous smokey flavor! I used a container of grape tomatoes & broiled them whole. I didn't have the extra sauces - so i added fresh jalapeno. It was even better the next day!
Excellent flavor, though my tomatoes were very juicy and the full cup of water made the salsa turn out pretty runny. Otherwise, excellent recipe!
Really tasty, added a red jalapeno to the broiler mixture. Omitted the water & chili sauce and added the juice of half a lime & 2 tbsp finely chopped cilantro. Very yummy!
