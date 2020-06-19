Crispy Ginger Biscuits
Great for tea parties. Crisp without being crumbly. Uses crystallized rather than fresh or preserved ginger.
Very nice. I decided to double recipe. I rolled then flattened the circle, added a dob of strawberry jam. Then I rolled and flattened another and gently topped it. I did use sugar of course. Just spin them on the tray and seal the edges.Read More
I made it. Crystallized ginger was not readily available. Instead I used tender fresh ginger, chopped and soaked in honey. The biscuits turned out fine.
