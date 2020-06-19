Crispy Ginger Biscuits

Great for tea parties. Crisp without being crumbly. Uses crystallized rather than fresh or preserved ginger.

Recipe by ElaineDale

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Beat butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in egg, ground ginger, and salt. Gradually add flour until cookie dough comes together, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold in chopped crystallized ginger.

  • Place 2 tablespoons white sugar in a shallow dish. Shape dough into balls, and roll one side in sugar. Press onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 172.5mg. Full Nutrition
