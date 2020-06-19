Honeycomb with Golden Syrup
I've been on a bit of a lolly run lately and found this one from way back. Your own version of Crunchie™ - just without the chocolate. This is easy to make and fun when you add the baking soda!
Excellent! Light and crispy just the way you want them from the candy shop. To note, the temperature you are looking for is 160C or 320F degrees (hard crack) for anyone trying to get more use out of their candy thermometer.
Followed the recipe. Boiled it to the hard crack stage (300F). Added the baking soda and it expanded just as it should. After I poured it in the pan it went flat. I have no idea what I did wrong, but it went in the garbage.
Excellent easy recipe!
followed the recipe as it said and it gave me perfection. so good!
