Honeycomb with Golden Syrup

I've been on a bit of a lolly run lately and found this one from way back. Your own version of Crunchie™ - just without the chocolate. This is easy to make and fun when you add the baking soda!

Recipe by Nicola

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 8-inch cake pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease an 8-inch square cake pan. Fill a bowl with cold water.

  • Bring sugar and golden syrup to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat and simmer until a small amount of syrup dropped into the water turns brittle, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and carefully add baking soda; stir quickly until foaming subsides and mixture turns golden. Pour into prepared cake pan. Cool until set, about 15 minutes. Break into bite-size chunks to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; carbohydrates 26.3g; sodium 357.5mg. Full Nutrition
