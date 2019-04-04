Gluten-Free Crescent Rolls

This gluten-free crescent roll recipe is adapted from Butter Crescents on Allrecipes. The changes are mainly in the method. The outcome is a pliable, stretchy dough that bakes into a soft, creamy roll. These are delicious on their own or can be used in your favorite recipes for pigs-in-a-blanket or turnovers.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

prep:
40 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat milk in a microwave-safe bowl until warm, about 30 seconds. Mix in 1/4 cup butter, 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons honey, and salt until combined. Cool until lukewarm, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Combine warm water and yeast in a small bowl. Let stand until dissolved and creamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Combine milk mixture and yeast mixture in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add 1/2 of the beaten egg. Beat in flour, 1/2 cup at a time, until dough pulls together. Switch to the dough hook attachment and knead lightly until dough is wet and sticky but forms into a ball, about 5 minutes.

  • Grease a large bowl with 1 teaspoon softened butter. Use greased or wet hands to transfer dough into the bowl, turn to coat with butter. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Dust a work surface with potato starch. Deflate dough and turn it out onto the work surface. Divide dough into 4 equal pieces and form into rounds. Place a piece of parchment paper over one of the rounds and roll into a rectangle about 1/8-inch thick with a rolling pin; cut into 4 wedges. Brush each wedge with a little softened butter. Repeat with remaining dough rounds.

  • Roll each wedge up from the base towards the point. Brush a little bit of remaining beaten egg on the seam to seal. Bend each roll into a crescent shape.

  • Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Arrange crescents, seal-side down, onto the prepared baking sheets. Brush tops with remaining beaten egg.

  • Transfer crescents on the baking sheets to the cold oven. Preheat the oven to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Tips

If the dough does not hold its shape in step 3, add a tablespoon of flour at a time until the right consistency is reached. Do not add too much flour. The outcome needs to be sticky to the touch, not dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 50mg. Full Nutrition
