Gluten-Free Crescent Rolls

This gluten-free crescent roll recipe is adapted from Butter Crescents on Allrecipes. The changes are mainly in the method. The outcome is a pliable, stretchy dough that bakes into a soft, creamy roll. These are delicious on their own or can be used in your favorite recipes for pigs-in-a-blanket or turnovers.
If the dough does not hold its shape in step 3, add a tablespoon of flour at a time until the right consistency is reached. Do not add too much flour. The outcome needs to be sticky to the touch, not dry.
108 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 50mg. Full Nutrition
I made this dough for pigs in a blanket. It is very, very dry but it was relatively easy to roll out and wrap the hot dogs in. Honestly, I’d make it again in a pinch but I will probably try to find a better recipe for the future.
The original recipe does tend to be a little dry. I have found that gluten free baking needs something more. The best thing that I have found is Tang Zhong. Tang Zhong is cooked and hydrated flour (regular or Gluten free, depending). It holds moisture that just gluten free doesn't. If cooking gluten free, it is easier to use one without xanthan gum added to it. Using a premixed flour causes the tang zhong to thicken too soon. 3tbs GF flour 5tbs milk 5tbs water cook until almost boiling and flour thickens the mixture. If desiring to use xanthan, add it at the end. Mix this into the recipe. Another thing with gluten free, do not beat it too much or it crumbles.
These were pretty tasty, although they didn't look light and fluffy like the main photo. the dough felt more like pie dough texture-wise. Rolled out beautifully! I only used 1 1/2 cups of flour, as it didn't seem to need any more as I added. My house temp is a cool 65 degrees so I ended up putting the bowl in the oven with it warmed up a little to raise the dough. I think i will try again with more refinements.
Awful, absolutely awful. The dough was just mush, never came together. Proofed the yeast, it was just fine. But the dough hardly rose. Couldn’t roll it out without adding huge wasteful scoops of flour. I should’ve just chucked it at that point, but I wanted pigs in a blanket, so I soldiered on. Baked as instructed, which was way too long. The roll had no flavor, was gritty and inedible. Ended up scraping it off and just eating plain hot dogs, which was the best thing that came out of this recipe...
