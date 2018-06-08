Cilantro Lime Cucumber Salad

19 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This refreshing cucumber cilantro salad, flavored with lime juice, is quick and easy to make and is great alongside steak or tacos.

By Alli Shircliff

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, garlic, sambal oelek, red pepper flakes, and salt together in a bowl until evenly combined; allow to sit until flavors blend, at least 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

Cucumber can also be thinly sliced into circles using a mandolin, if a different shape is desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 104.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/09/2022