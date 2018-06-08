Cilantro Lime Cucumber Salad

3.22.18 Quick and easy salad for sure that was the perfect partner to some Korean Hot Wings, another recipe on this site. As another reviewer suggested, do mix up the dressing and then add your cukes. Just enough heat, not too much, the lime juice brightens the flavor, and really brings everything together. There are times when simple is best, and we enjoyed this recipe!
This recipe sounded really promising, so I tried it out. I used a homegrown cucumber, which was on the smaller side. I used a vegghetti to spiralize it. Unfortunately I used a whole clove of garlic, which ended up overwhelming all of the rest of the flavors. I used the juice from half of a lime, I added a small mango and some sugar to offset the wicked sour taste. Next time I would consider using less garlic.
Easy and awesome salad! I tried this with and without the samba oelek; both are very, very good. The only thing I would suggest, if using the samba oelek, I would mix up the "dressing" and then add it to the cucumbers to get an even distribution. I used a spiralizer to cut my cucumbers. Thank you for the recipe.
WOW, was this every good! I don't know if I get to vote on it since I changed the recipe, but it is soooooooo good, I can't wait to finish it. I followed the recipe except I had to substitute 1/2 of the lime with lemon because that's all I had, and because I'm used to a creamy dressing, I added a big spoon full of mayo -- but it was outta this world!
