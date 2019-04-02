Hot Bruschetta Dip

Rating: 4.6 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A small round of brie is softened in the microwave and topped with a flavorful bruschetta mixture. This is excellent for cocktail parties, or any day.

By Lynn

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 dip
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix roma (plum) tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, parsley and olive oil. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.

  • Remove top layer of rind from brie. Place brie in a small microwave safe serving dish. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until the cheese begins to soften. Spoon roma tomato mixture over the cheese. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until slightly melted. Serve immediately with Paris toasts or other dried breads.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 179.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (80)

Most helpful positive review

Ms. Chef Esh
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2005
I have got to admit that I did cheat and use a store bought Bruchetta for this recipe...but let me just say this recipe is fabulous!!! I was browsing for a simple, yet elegant appetizer...and this recipe is just that! I served it with garlic bagel chips and it goes so well with red or white wine! Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

Nicki MacWhinnie
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2012
Followed recipe exactly. Definately did not like! One person out of 5 said they did! wont be making again Read More
Helpful
(3)
Holly
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2009
I wasn't sure which type of brie to use for this recipe so I went with one of "medium" softness. This was okay but I should have used the "soft" brie because it solidified quickly and we kept having to pop it in the microwave to soften again. The flavor was good so we will have it again but with the softer cheese. Read More
Helpful
(30)
PGILBROUGH
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2003
This was such a big hit that I ran out! My guests liked it so much they wanted a spoon to eat the sauce! Read More
Helpful
(20)
PAULAPALKERT
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2003
Great flavor! A huge hit with my guests. I used green onion instead of white and cut down on the olive oil a bit. Very good! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2006
I made this last night for a Christmas Eve party everyone raved about it. I made 4 times the recipe for 20 people and it was devoured. Not one little bite was left. Thanks for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kristin Duchene
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2006
When I first opened the brie I wondered how in the world this would taste good because it smelled AWFUL!! BUT not only was it a beautiful presentation (very gourmet looking) everyone LOVE LOVE LOVED IT! Definately a keeper and sooo easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sharon Bruce Isselhardt
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2008
Excellent - I've made bruschetta many times but the bruschetta mixture combined with the warm brie was delicious. I had 14 people over last night with this and other appetizers and this was the favorite. Will be making again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
cookin'mama
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2007
Excellent attractive appetizer! I loved that all the work could be done ahead of time and then it could just be "zapped" before serving. I added extra basil and will cut back on the onion next time I make it (probably just personal preference or a very strong onion but the onion flavor was overpowering). Also I added a dose of Celtic Sea Salt to bring out the flavors. Read More
Helpful
(7)
kathy
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2010
I wish I could give this 10 stars. Follow it EXACTLY it is simple and delicious. Everyone gobbled and gobbled it up. I have given this recipe to so many people everyone should have this in their "quick and easy" file! Don't miss this one! Read More
Helpful
(6)
