Hot Bruschetta Dip

Rating: 5 stars I have got to admit that I did cheat and use a store bought Bruchetta for this recipe...but let me just say this recipe is fabulous!!! I was browsing for a simple, yet elegant appetizer...and this recipe is just that! I served it with garlic bagel chips and it goes so well with red or white wine! Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars I wasn't sure which type of brie to use for this recipe so I went with one of "medium" softness. This was okay but I should have used the "soft" brie because it solidified quickly and we kept having to pop it in the microwave to soften again. The flavor was good so we will have it again but with the softer cheese. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This was such a big hit that I ran out! My guests liked it so much they wanted a spoon to eat the sauce! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great flavor! A huge hit with my guests. I used green onion instead of white and cut down on the olive oil a bit. Very good! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night for a Christmas Eve party everyone raved about it. I made 4 times the recipe for 20 people and it was devoured. Not one little bite was left. Thanks for this recipe. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars When I first opened the brie I wondered how in the world this would taste good because it smelled AWFUL!! BUT not only was it a beautiful presentation (very gourmet looking) everyone LOVE LOVE LOVED IT! Definately a keeper and sooo easy to make! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent - I've made bruschetta many times but the bruschetta mixture combined with the warm brie was delicious. I had 14 people over last night with this and other appetizers and this was the favorite. Will be making again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent attractive appetizer! I loved that all the work could be done ahead of time and then it could just be "zapped" before serving. I added extra basil and will cut back on the onion next time I make it (probably just personal preference or a very strong onion but the onion flavor was overpowering). Also I added a dose of Celtic Sea Salt to bring out the flavors. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I wish I could give this 10 stars. Follow it EXACTLY it is simple and delicious. Everyone gobbled and gobbled it up. I have given this recipe to so many people everyone should have this in their "quick and easy" file! Don't miss this one! Helpful (6)