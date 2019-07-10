Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.35 stars
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

A tasty honey mustard dipping sauce for chicken fingers, egg rolls, chow mein noodles, ham sandwiches -- there's no limits to this sauce.

By Michele O'Sullivan

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water in a medium saucepan, and mix in cornstarch to dissolve. Stir in honey. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer until sauce thickens, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove sauce from heat. Stir in green onions, lemon juice, prepared Dijon-style mustard and onion powder. Serve warm or chill in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 9.9g; sodium 63.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (80)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Dee
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This was very tasty! But when I was making it I thought I was doing something wrong because it didn't really blend well. So be warned that it may look strange, but it was delicious with chicken nuggets. It was more like the consistancy of duck sauce than what you might expect for standard honey mustard sauce. A keeper for me- easily made while chicken is baking! Read More
Helpful
(43)

Most helpful critical review

Sahra
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
Overall it tasted fine but I think I was expecting it to be a bit thicker. I might play with the recipe a bit to see if I can get a thicker version. Read More
Helpful
(26)
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Dee
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This was very tasty! But when I was making it I thought I was doing something wrong because it didn't really blend well. So be warned that it may look strange, but it was delicious with chicken nuggets. It was more like the consistancy of duck sauce than what you might expect for standard honey mustard sauce. A keeper for me- easily made while chicken is baking! Read More
Helpful
(43)
SGTTIBS
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is the honey mustard sauce I have been looking for. Great with chicken fingers. Went over great at the super bowl party! Read More
Helpful
(31)
Sahra
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
Overall it tasted fine but I think I was expecting it to be a bit thicker. I might play with the recipe a bit to see if I can get a thicker version. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Advertisement
MIKKO
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2004
This is a great dipping sauce for homemade chicken fingers. Seems to be much healthier than others that include mayonaise. I did use one reviewers suggestion and added a bit more cornstarch to get a thicker consistency. Will use this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Mel-in-CT
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very tasty with our chicken nuggets but I don't believe that the green onions are necessary everyone asked "What's those green things in it?" Read More
Helpful
(17)
EAVT
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Has a really great taste. Goes well on chicken. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
Souix Chef
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
This was a good spread for sandwiches. Read More
Helpful
(9)
BUDSUE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Great flavor! This sauce is very versatile. After trying it we thought of several other uses. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sarah-May
Rating: 3 stars
06/01/2010
After reading previous reviews I decided to reduce the water to 1/3 cup and use warm water to help dissolve the honey more quickly and I added an extra 1/2 tsp of cornstarch. With the modifications I made I only had to simmer this for about 2 minutes before adding the mustard. I preffered a streamlined version of this. By omitting the lemon and green onion and swapping the onion powder for garlic powder it tasted like a bottled dipping sauce. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022