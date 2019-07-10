Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

This was very tasty! But when I was making it I thought I was doing something wrong because it didn't really blend well. So be warned that it may look strange, but it was delicious with chicken nuggets. It was more like the consistancy of duck sauce than what you might expect for standard honey mustard sauce. A keeper for me- easily made while chicken is baking!
This is the honey mustard sauce I have been looking for. Great with chicken fingers. Went over great at the super bowl party!
Overall it tasted fine but I think I was expecting it to be a bit thicker. I might play with the recipe a bit to see if I can get a thicker version.
This is a great dipping sauce for homemade chicken fingers. Seems to be much healthier than others that include mayonaise. I did use one reviewers suggestion and added a bit more cornstarch to get a thicker consistency. Will use this recipe again.
Very tasty with our chicken nuggets but I don't believe that the green onions are necessary everyone asked "What's those green things in it?"
Has a really great taste. Goes well on chicken.
This was a good spread for sandwiches.
Great flavor! This sauce is very versatile. After trying it we thought of several other uses.
After reading previous reviews I decided to reduce the water to 1/3 cup and use warm water to help dissolve the honey more quickly and I added an extra 1/2 tsp of cornstarch. With the modifications I made I only had to simmer this for about 2 minutes before adding the mustard. I preffered a streamlined version of this. By omitting the lemon and green onion and swapping the onion powder for garlic powder it tasted like a bottled dipping sauce.