Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

1 of 80

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty! But when I was making it I thought I was doing something wrong because it didn't really blend well. So be warned that it may look strange, but it was delicious with chicken nuggets. It was more like the consistancy of duck sauce than what you might expect for standard honey mustard sauce. A keeper for me- easily made while chicken is baking! Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars This is the honey mustard sauce I have been looking for. Great with chicken fingers. Went over great at the super bowl party! Helpful (31)

Rating: 3 stars Overall it tasted fine but I think I was expecting it to be a bit thicker. I might play with the recipe a bit to see if I can get a thicker version. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great dipping sauce for homemade chicken fingers. Seems to be much healthier than others that include mayonaise. I did use one reviewers suggestion and added a bit more cornstarch to get a thicker consistency. Will use this recipe again. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty with our chicken nuggets but I don't believe that the green onions are necessary everyone asked "What's those green things in it?" Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Has a really great taste. Goes well on chicken. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars This was a good spread for sandwiches. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Great flavor! This sauce is very versatile. After trying it we thought of several other uses. Helpful (9)