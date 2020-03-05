Kalbi Marinade

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars This is a great marinade, it does make a lot. I made a quarter of the recipe and it was more than enough for 3 steaks. I think this would be excellent on chicken. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is THE BEST marinade I have found thus far. It tenderizes so don't leave too long -- I used it with boneless skinless chicken thighs for 4-5 hours before I grilled them and the whole house raved. Definite keeper! I didn't have sherry (didn't substitute) blackbean sauce or garlic chile paste. I'll try again with those and update this review later. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing on Flank Steak and Chicken! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this marinade and is so close to the one at our speciality grocery store. From now on I will be making it instead of buying it. I used it on beef kabobs. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this on boneless chuck short ribs and it was very good. I didn't change a thing and I marinated overnight. I have quite a bit of the marinade left so I'll try it on chicken tomorrow. I did not discard the used marinade for the ribs and I simmered it for a few minutes on the stove until it reduced to about one half. Then I drizzled it on the meat and grilled veggies for serving. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Sooooo good as is. Tastes just like my local butcher's marinade.