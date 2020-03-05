Kalbi Marinade

Rating: 4.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This very flavorful marinade can be used for chicken pieces, beef steaks, ribs, pork ribs, or chops. It works best when you can marinate overnight!

By CLGOODRIDGE

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine green onions, brown sugar, soy sauce, sherry, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, black bean sauce, black pepper, and garlic chile paste in a large bowl. Whisk until brown sugar is completely dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe makes a lot of marinade! I split it in half after mixing and froze half in a resealable plastic bag for next time.

Letting your meat marinate overnight will tenderize it as well as give it a hearty flavor for grilling. However, if using boneless, skinless chicken breasts, don't marinate overnight as it would get too strong.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 2.4g; sodium 608.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2016
This is a great marinade, it does make a lot. I made a quarter of the recipe and it was more than enough for 3 steaks. I think this would be excellent on chicken. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Musgrove Tribe
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2017
This is THE BEST marinade I have found thus far. It tenderizes so don't leave too long -- I used it with boneless skinless chicken thighs for 4-5 hours before I grilled them and the whole house raved. Definite keeper! I didn't have sherry (didn't substitute) blackbean sauce or garlic chile paste. I'll try again with those and update this review later. Read More
Helpful
(3)
awolfington
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2018
Amazing on Flank Steak and Chicken! Read More
Helpful
(1)
sanzoe
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2016
We really enjoyed this marinade and is so close to the one at our speciality grocery store. From now on I will be making it instead of buying it. I used it on beef kabobs. Read More
Helpful
(1)
K J
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2017
I tried this on boneless chuck short ribs and it was very good. I didn't change a thing and I marinated overnight. I have quite a bit of the marinade left so I'll try it on chicken tomorrow. I did not discard the used marinade for the ribs and I simmered it for a few minutes on the stove until it reduced to about one half. Then I drizzled it on the meat and grilled veggies for serving. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chris Morrison
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2019
Sooooo good as is. Tastes just like my local butcher's marinade. Read More
Jennifer Mac
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2019
Whole family loved it on chicken thighs Read More
