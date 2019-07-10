Dill Cucumber Dip

Rating: 4.47 stars
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This cool, refreshing dip is great in the summer, and a fine way to use fresh garden cucumbers. Serve with crackers or chips.

By MOLSON7

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cream cheese in a medium bowl. Beat until smooth. Stir in cucumbers, mayonnaise, fresh lemon juice, dill weed and hot pepper sauce.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 82.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (81)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

INTELLIBLONDE
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2006
This dip is definitely very simple but the taste is amazing. I always use an English cucumber (seedless with 'edible' skin) shred the entire thing in the food processor and then squeeze out the excess liquid for better texture. Also definitely use fresh dill you will not be disappointed. I think the dip's success depends on what you serve it with. My preferences: Garlic Melbas (good for dipping) fresh veggies and tortilla chips. Read More
Helpful
(49)

Most helpful critical review

Camping Girl
Rating: 3 stars
10/13/2003
I think you need a lot more dill weed than the recipe calls for. I almost tripled it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
INTELLIBLONDE
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2006
This dip is definitely very simple but the taste is amazing. I always use an English cucumber (seedless with 'edible' skin) shred the entire thing in the food processor and then squeeze out the excess liquid for better texture. Also definitely use fresh dill you will not be disappointed. I think the dip's success depends on what you serve it with. My preferences: Garlic Melbas (good for dipping) fresh veggies and tortilla chips. Read More
Helpful
(49)
GINNYG
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2003
Awesome! I made this to go with homemade fried zucchini sticks... Read More
Helpful
(44)
Gongoo
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2003
We have cucumbers coming out of our ears (husband planted huge garden!) so I took a gamble on this recipe and doubled it the first time I made it. IT IS WONDERFUL! I just went to the store and bought 8 more packages of cream cheese because we don't dare run out of this stuff - its addictive! Note: first time I made it I didn't have enough liquid in the pepper sauce so I added water to the jar & hoped it would work. (A taste test off off my finger proved that it didn't - so I added 1/4 tsp of Cajun seasoning salt to the doubled recipe.) Perfect! I liked the little zing from the Cajun flavor so next time I make the dip I will add it again w/ maybe just a touch more. Only suggestion I have is to suggest using very mild flavored crackers or chips as the dip is so good - you don't want to overpower it with a strong flavored cracker. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Advertisement
SLF8
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2004
I actually made this as a filling for tea sandwiches...I made it as written (except I grated the cucmber and pressed out the water before adding it) then added another 1/2 tsp. dill dash onion powder and dash seasoned salt to pump up the flavor a bit. I then added a couple of drops of green food coloring. Along with ham or chicken salad and cheese spread it made beautiful ribbon sandwiches. I also had a lot left over which we used as a dip. I would have to say if I used it for sandwiches again I would probably use 1/2 as much mayo. A very good and useful recipe. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Heather
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
Everyone LOVED this dip! Great way to use up extra cucumbers from the garden. We had this on crackers and veggies. I added a little bit more dill weed than the recipe called for and used HOT chili powder instead of hot sauce, and I thought it was perfect! * * I found that the easiest way to slice up and seed the cucumbers was to cut them in quarters lengthwise, so they're shaped like pickle spears. Then, run a knife along the top of each spear to trim away the seeds. * * Read More
Helpful
(15)
loves2cook
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2007
Loved it! Added some finely chopped onion. Could just eat this with a spoon no chips or crackers!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2007
I only buy English cucs which after running thru my food processor I placed in a colander sprinkled with salt and let it drain for five hours. I used a soft herbed cream cheese and a tsp. of the dill. Nice dip Reid and thanks! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2012
I used reduced fat cream cheese/mayonnaise. I made no other changes. This was good but not great--it reminds me a little of tzakiki sauce. I think it could use more dill and maybe some fresh minced garlic. I'd like to play with this recipe. Maybe substitute half nonfat greek yogurt in place of some of the mayonnaise next time. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2005
This was delicious. I did double the amount of dill because I couldn't taste it with the amounts stated. I also didn't add the hot pepper sauce (I forgot) and it was still amazing. Can't wait to try this out on company. Thanks for the post. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Camping Girl
Rating: 3 stars
10/13/2003
I think you need a lot more dill weed than the recipe calls for. I almost tripled it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022