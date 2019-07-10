Dill Cucumber Dip

1 of 81

Rating: 5 stars This dip is definitely very simple but the taste is amazing. I always use an English cucumber (seedless with 'edible' skin) shred the entire thing in the food processor and then squeeze out the excess liquid for better texture. Also definitely use fresh dill you will not be disappointed. I think the dip's success depends on what you serve it with. My preferences: Garlic Melbas (good for dipping) fresh veggies and tortilla chips. Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars Awesome! I made this to go with homemade fried zucchini sticks... Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars We have cucumbers coming out of our ears (husband planted huge garden!) so I took a gamble on this recipe and doubled it the first time I made it. IT IS WONDERFUL! I just went to the store and bought 8 more packages of cream cheese because we don't dare run out of this stuff - its addictive! Note: first time I made it I didn't have enough liquid in the pepper sauce so I added water to the jar & hoped it would work. (A taste test off off my finger proved that it didn't - so I added 1/4 tsp of Cajun seasoning salt to the doubled recipe.) Perfect! I liked the little zing from the Cajun flavor so next time I make the dip I will add it again w/ maybe just a touch more. Only suggestion I have is to suggest using very mild flavored crackers or chips as the dip is so good - you don't want to overpower it with a strong flavored cracker. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars I actually made this as a filling for tea sandwiches...I made it as written (except I grated the cucmber and pressed out the water before adding it) then added another 1/2 tsp. dill dash onion powder and dash seasoned salt to pump up the flavor a bit. I then added a couple of drops of green food coloring. Along with ham or chicken salad and cheese spread it made beautiful ribbon sandwiches. I also had a lot left over which we used as a dip. I would have to say if I used it for sandwiches again I would probably use 1/2 as much mayo. A very good and useful recipe. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone LOVED this dip! Great way to use up extra cucumbers from the garden. We had this on crackers and veggies. I added a little bit more dill weed than the recipe called for and used HOT chili powder instead of hot sauce, and I thought it was perfect! * * I found that the easiest way to slice up and seed the cucumbers was to cut them in quarters lengthwise, so they're shaped like pickle spears. Then, run a knife along the top of each spear to trim away the seeds. * * Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! Added some finely chopped onion. Could just eat this with a spoon no chips or crackers!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I only buy English cucs which after running thru my food processor I placed in a colander sprinkled with salt and let it drain for five hours. I used a soft herbed cream cheese and a tsp. of the dill. Nice dip Reid and thanks! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I used reduced fat cream cheese/mayonnaise. I made no other changes. This was good but not great--it reminds me a little of tzakiki sauce. I think it could use more dill and maybe some fresh minced garlic. I'd like to play with this recipe. Maybe substitute half nonfat greek yogurt in place of some of the mayonnaise next time. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This was delicious. I did double the amount of dill because I couldn't taste it with the amounts stated. I also didn't add the hot pepper sauce (I forgot) and it was still amazing. Can't wait to try this out on company. Thanks for the post. Helpful (11)