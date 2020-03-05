Dakjjim (Korean Chicken Stew)

Rating: 4 stars

I've tried for years to recreate my grandma's dakjjim recipe as it was my favorite dish as a child. After trying several different recipes, I got to say that this recipe comes pretty close to my grandma's. But I believe the "3 quarts of water" is clearly a typo, it should be "3 cups of water." I actually use less water like 2 to 2 1/2 cups to give it a stronger teriyaki flavor (the marinade is in essence homemade teriyaki.) Some changes I made were to add grated ginger (same amount as minced garlic), 2 tablespoons of sake, and 3 tablespoons of oyster sauce to the marinade. I went with 1 onion instead of 2 onions when cooking the chicken. Also, 2 jalapenos is really spicy, so I just used 1 jalapeno. You can also use dried red chili peppers (the kind used in Szechuan cooking) also - I used 7 dried red chili peppers and 1 jalapeno. One thing that is missing from this recipe is potatoes. I use 3 potatos, skinned and cut into big chunks. I add it with the onions when you begin cooking the chicken. Also, it shouldn't take more than an hour to cook the entire dish on low heat if you use chicken drumsticks (which is what my grandma used). You can adjust the amount of garlic, ginger, pepper, sesame oil, and sugar to taste. 1/2 cup of sugar can be on the sweet side, I use about 1/3 cup of brown sugar and a 2 tablespoons of honey instead. I also added a little more pepper and sesame oil than this recipe requires. Overall, I'm really happy that I found this recipe. With