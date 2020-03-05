Dakjjim (Korean Chicken Stew)

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My husband's mother introduced me to Korean food with this recipe, which instantly shot up my list of all-time favorites. Serve with a small amount of broth over hot white rice.

By Leby

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Marinade:
Stew:

Directions

  • Mix chopped onion, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, sesame oil, and black pepper in a large bowl to make marinade. Add chicken thighs; soak for at least 20 minutes.

  • Spread onion rings on the bottom of a large pot. Place chicken thighs, with some of the marinade, on top. Pour in water to fill the pot halfway. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and cook until chicken thighs are tender, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Add carrots and jalapeno peppers. Cook until carrots are soft, about 30 minutes more.

Cook's Note:

For a less-spicy version, remove the jalapeno seeds, but keep the pepper for added flavor and texture.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 31.1g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 103mg; sodium 1031mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Mark Kim
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2017
I've tried for years to recreate my grandma's dakjjim recipe as it was my favorite dish as a child. After trying several different recipes, I got to say that this recipe comes pretty close to my grandma's. But I believe the "3 quarts of water" is clearly a typo, it should be "3 cups of water." I actually use less water like 2 to 2 1/2 cups to give it a stronger teriyaki flavor (the marinade is in essence homemade teriyaki.) Some changes I made were to add grated ginger (same amount as minced garlic), 2 tablespoons of sake, and 3 tablespoons of oyster sauce to the marinade. I went with 1 onion instead of 2 onions when cooking the chicken. Also, 2 jalapenos is really spicy, so I just used 1 jalapeno. You can also use dried red chili peppers (the kind used in Szechuan cooking) also - I used 7 dried red chili peppers and 1 jalapeno. One thing that is missing from this recipe is potatoes. I use 3 potatos, skinned and cut into big chunks. I add it with the onions when you begin cooking the chicken. Also, it shouldn't take more than an hour to cook the entire dish on low heat if you use chicken drumsticks (which is what my grandma used). You can adjust the amount of garlic, ginger, pepper, sesame oil, and sugar to taste. 1/2 cup of sugar can be on the sweet side, I use about 1/3 cup of brown sugar and a 2 tablespoons of honey instead. I also added a little more pepper and sesame oil than this recipe requires. Overall, I'm really happy that I found this recipe. With Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2020
Not the prettiest of dishes but the flavor was really good. I let the chicken marinate overnight and then used all of the marinade in the stew. I saw where another reviewer mentioned 3 quarts of water should be 3 cups but I used 12 cups (3 quarts) and it was perfect. I thought it would be bland with that much water but it wasn't at all. The chicken doesn't need 2 hours cook time. You can save 30 minutes of your time by cooking it for an hour and then adding the carrots and cook 30 minutes more. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Queen_808
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2019
Yes Read More
