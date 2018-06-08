Delicious Homemade Orange Zest Kale
This is one of my favorite recipes that my BFF and I made up, and it ended up tasting amazing! This recipe is great for vegetarians, vegans, and healthy eaters, so enjoy!
This is one of my favorite recipes that my BFF and I made up, and it ended up tasting amazing! This recipe is great for vegetarians, vegans, and healthy eaters, so enjoy!
A nice change of pace for a side dish that I served with roasted salmon. I think the orange was a little overpowering for the small amount of kale, so next time I'd use half the amount of orange zest, at most. As with spinach, baby kale wilts down a lot, so this makes 2 small portions.Read More
A nice change of pace for a side dish that I served with roasted salmon. I think the orange was a little overpowering for the small amount of kale, so next time I'd use half the amount of orange zest, at most. As with spinach, baby kale wilts down a lot, so this makes 2 small portions.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections