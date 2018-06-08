Delicious Homemade Orange Zest Kale

This is one of my favorite recipes that my BFF and I made up, and it ended up tasting amazing! This recipe is great for vegetarians, vegans, and healthy eaters, so enjoy!

By Livi D

cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a skillet over high heat. Drizzle olive oil into the skillet. Add half the kale to the skillet; saute until mostly wilted, about 2 minutes. Add remaining kale to the skillet; saute until wilted, about 2 minutes. Stir in orange zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 7.3g; sodium 108.5mg. Full Nutrition
