Baby Kale Saute
What a tasty way to eat your greens! Baby kale is sautéed with caramelized onions, toasted pine nuts and golden raisins for a quick, healthy side dish. I often eat this over rice for a main meal. Baby spinach is an easy substitute.
What a tasty way to eat your greens! Baby kale is sautéed with caramelized onions, toasted pine nuts and golden raisins for a quick, healthy side dish. I often eat this over rice for a main meal. Baby spinach is an easy substitute.
I changed a few things in this recipe, so some might not consider this having made the actual recipe, but here it goes-- Substitutions, using what I had at home: walnuts for pine nuts; dried cherries for raisins; and I threw in some asparagus for the extra veggie and fiber. The combination of ingredients was not what I'd put together, but the flavors worked really well. I had it with brown rice and baked salmon. :)Read More
I changed a few things in this recipe, so some might not consider this having made the actual recipe, but here it goes-- Substitutions, using what I had at home: walnuts for pine nuts; dried cherries for raisins; and I threw in some asparagus for the extra veggie and fiber. The combination of ingredients was not what I'd put together, but the flavors worked really well. I had it with brown rice and baked salmon. :)
A yummy recipe. I substituted dried apricots diced for the raisins and added 1/3 cup diced shitake mushrooms. Even better!
I thought it was pretty good but the kale (it only came in an 11oz box) was bitter so I had to change the recipe a bit and everyone loved it. First, I had to SLOWLY caramelize the onions taking over 15 minutes, not 5 minutes. Second, I needed more golden raisins (1/3 1/2 cup loosely packed)to offset the bitterness of the kale and I soaked them in 2 tbsp of hot water first. I also added more pine nuts (1/3 cup).
This was very good and easy to make. You can put various different herbs in this side dish and season according to your taste. It is a keeper.
I omitted the golden raisins because I've never liked them but otherwise followed the recipe and it was great! Both my husband and I loved it!
Nice change in flavors. I had to use spinach and it only served 2 or 3 at best.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections