Baby Kale Saute

I changed a few things in this recipe, so some might not consider this having made the actual recipe, but here it goes-- Substitutions, using what I had at home: walnuts for pine nuts; dried cherries for raisins; and I threw in some asparagus for the extra veggie and fiber. The combination of ingredients was not what I'd put together, but the flavors worked really well. I had it with brown rice and baked salmon. :)

Read More