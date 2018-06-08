Baby Kale Saute

What a tasty way to eat your greens! Baby kale is sautéed with caramelized onions, toasted pine nuts and golden raisins for a quick, healthy side dish. I often eat this over rice for a main meal. Baby spinach is an easy substitute.

By L Brennan

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pine nuts in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir, about 1 minute. Stir in baby kale a few handfuls at a time until it starts to wilt. Cover and cook until kale is completely wilted and hot, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Remove from heat and stir in pine nuts and golden raisins. Cool briefly before serving, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 5.7g; sodium 61.1mg. Full Nutrition
