Best Yet Banana Mini Muffins

When these mini banana muffins are on a breakfast buffet table along with an array of other breakfast treats, they will steal the show! They are moist and full of banana flavor.

Recipe by cathy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 mini muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 2 mini muffin tins with cooking spray.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl.

  • Blend bananas, sugar, butter, and egg together in a separate bowl. Add to flour mixture; stir batter well to combine. Scoop batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 15 minutes. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 7.3mg; sodium 47.1mg. Full Nutrition
