Best Yet Banana Mini Muffins
When these mini banana muffins are on a breakfast buffet table along with an array of other breakfast treats, they will steal the show! They are moist and full of banana flavor.
Amazing! Light & fluffy. It made 52 mini muffins. I followed others' advice and I added 1/4 c. cream, 1/2 t. salt, 1 t. vanilla, & 1/4 t. nutmeg (Next time I will change to 1/8 t...it was a bit strong, but the taste is still great!). Bake time only 11 minutes for mini muffins. I give this five stars because it is an amazing base recipe!Read More
These were really good. I thought they were going to be too sweet b/c my bananas were very ripe, and the batter was sweet, but the finished product was fine. I gave it 4 stars b/c I decided to add a tsp of vanilla and a bit of cinnamon to make it tastier. I only cooked mine 10 min and they were perfect.
Followed recipe AND added: 1/4 cup Organic Valley Heavy Whipping Cream, 1 tsp. Nutmeg, 1 tsp. Vanilla. Served with homemade honey-cream cheese. Huge hit, everyone LOVED them!! (Heavy cream contributed to a less dense much softer, lighter muffin; clearly, not calorie lighter!)
I made these muffins today,, they came out terrific. I did take the suggestions of the other reviewers and added 1/4 of cream, vanilla and cinnamon , only needed to bake 10 minutes. Will definitely make them again.
5 stars with additions, four without. I added 1/4 cup whole milk, 1 tsp vanilla, a slightly rounded 1/8 tsp cinnamon, a literal dash of nutmeg (strong stuff), and 1/2 tsp salt - in short, what's recommended in the top review but with cinnamon and a little tweaking. It's not enough to detract from the banana. Just adds some depth.
Great for the kids, more like 11 or 12 minutes in my oven, added around 1/4 tsp salt
I had these in the oven when I got called to substitute teach. I took them, still warm, to the school, and they were gone before the first period was over.
3.26.16 I prepared this recipe exactly as written BUT did add a couple things. We like our banana bread with nuts, so I added some chopped walnuts. And I had some fresh blueberries in the fridge, so I dusted them with flour and added them to a dozen of the mini muffins. And finally, I did substitute the sugar with Truvia® Baking Blend. This is as good as any banana bread I’ve ever made, and I can see these disappearing quickly on a brunch table (well, any table really). The muffins were perfectly baked at 13 minutes, they're tender, moist and loaded with banana flavor. cathy, thanks for sharing your recipe, it’s a winner in this house.
Followed everything exactly, Delicious. Only had to bake 10 min
I really loved this recipe, it was a hit all around! Tastes best with cream cheese frosting on top!!
Easy to make and absolutely delicious!
Absolutely delicious!!! I added cinnamon and a dash of salt. Plus used applesauce instead of eggs, and stevia instead of sugar. So yummy!! Only took 10mins.
Yummy! I did add cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. These are the perfect little bite!
Excellent. I followed other reviewers (the cream, some salt and vanilla) and it needed 12 minutes. Stuck one big blueberry in the middle of each. Made about 36 mini muffins for me. Excellent, tasty, fluffy, and the kids loved them.
Now that I have made these, only making adjustments for living at 7,000', I adore them! Absolutely the right texture, and very moist. I think the next time I will add chopped nuts and cinnamon. Thank you for this recipe - it's a keeper.
It was wonderful!! So easy!
Made exactly as recipe noted. Turned out great - nice banana flavor
I am not a fan of banana, but I decided to make these for a work breakfast potluck. I have to say, the muffins were a hit with my son and I found them to be tasty as well.
Easy! I subbed the butter for applesauce and did a "flax-egg". I did need to add just a bit of soymilk - only because it was a little thick - which could have been due to my 2 swaps or maybe I had smallish bananas. Who knows - I liked it & my family approved too. It gave us 24 giant(very plump) mini-muffins. The bake time was accurate for our oven.
I added chopped walnuts and a bit of nutmeg and cinnamon! A little dry. Bake 15 minutes would have been better
OMG! This was great (with the additions that were recommended by others). So easy and so quick. I want to make a big loaf of banana bread from this recipe!!
Added cinnamon!
These turned out well.
Added cream cheese, salt, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg like others suggested. These lil muffins are like crack- you’ve been warned!!!
Classic recipe. Consistent every time. I sometimes substitute 1/2 cup whole wheat flour (with 1 c regular) and always add 1/2 c frozen blueberries or 1/2 c chocolate chips.
Great base recipe! 1T cinnamon added 1T vanilla Made mini muffins cooked 375 for 15 mins.
A few tweaks. 375 convection oven for 8 mins. I’m just over 2800 ft above sea level for reference. I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon to the dry mixture. I also realized that I added 1/2 cup of melted butter instead of 1/3 cup. Delish!
Nice mini muffins. I used about ½ the amount of sugar, added a teaspoon of vanilla bean paste and some fresh blueberries.
My fave recipe. We make them every Sunday with the bananas left from the week.
I scaled the recipe for 2 bananas. Substituted 1 c flour with 1/3 cup each of all purpose white, whole wheat and whey isolate. Added the cream, vanilla and cinnamon, as suggested. Also added chopped walnuts and 1/4 tsp salt. Baked for 12-13 minutes. Moist, fluffy and flavourful. Will definitely make again.
The muffins were fluffy and delicious. As other reviewers suggested, I added 1/4 cup cream and also added cinnamon, vanilla and walnuts. I topped a few of them with granola for a crunchy taste.
I added vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Only needed to bake for 12 minutes. Very yummy with our additions. My kids appreciated the simplicity
These are delicious and so easy to make. I added blueberries and one could also add dried cranberries. They’re just the right side for your child’s lunch box .
So simple and quick. I made the original recipe and it didn't need anything so yum! I did had food colouring because these are for my girls lunches. Will definitely had chocolate in the next batch because its chocolate how can you not. An easy recipe to adjust with any flavours you want.
Wow, what a great recipe. I made them for my granddaughter's class.
My go to recipe. I added the 1/4 c. Whipped cream, 1tsp of vanilla, 1tsp of nutmeg and chocolate chips -
ok. could not really taste the banana, and had to make modifications. Good gift, though. I added 1/3 cup hot water and chocolate chips. 4 stars for it's fluffiness.
I love this recipe so easy and simple they came out great ! I added some Cinnamon Sugar to the ingredients and sprinkled some on top along with some crushed walnuts ! Delicious
This recipe needed some work from the start... I added a pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp vanilla, a little more butter then called for replaced half the white sugar for brown sugar and subbed baking powder in for all the soda (there really isn't any acid for the soda to react with other thena little from the banana). After those changes the recipe turned out very well but everyone please put at least a pinch of salt in ALL baked goods forever!!! It makes a huge difference.
Delicious! I did add the options listed by other reviewers, vanilla, cinnamon, and cream. Also added choc chips. Made 12 muffins and 12 muffin tops.
Made these muffins with my 8 year old today. They were a hit with the whole family!
I only used 1/2 cup sugar and put in butterscotch chips. Delicious!
My teenage granddaughters and their friend are absolutely in love with these muffins. I add chocolate chips and sometimes blueberries to the recipe. Their last request was to make several batches so they could share them with their field hockey team.
Wow, these are great! Followed other suggestions and added cinnamon and nutmeg. 10 minutes in the oven, perfect time.
Made exactly as listed with the addition of 1tsp vanilla and thought it was great! Added chocolate chips!
These are so yummy thanks for the great recipe! I followed it exact except I only used two bananas instead because it’s all I had! It made 24 mini muffins but I think my mini muffin pan was a little bigger maybe? and I filled them too full but all turned out perfect in the end :)
I cut this recipe in half, added blueberries, heavy whipping cream, vanilla extract and separated about about 3 tsps of sugar out and used it to top the muffins before popping them in the muffin. I baked them for 13 minutes and they were perfect done. I’m giving this recipe 4 starts since I think the addition of cinnamon and nutmeg would have been welcomed to add a little complexity. I plan to serve this with a little cinnamon and sugar butter on the side.
This is definitely going to be a weekly recipe :)
Amazing how good and moist these muffins are, despite the simplicity of the recipe. Even after them being left in the tin and on the countertop overnight, they were moist! No problem cooking evenly at all. I added a pinch of salt and a dash of whole milk.
super delicious. This is the best recipe so far. This is a repeat for sure.
Great recipe for light and fluffy mini muffins. Got 20 muffins out of the recipe ,I guess it all depends on the tin/ size . Will definitely will make again!
This recipe was amazing!! I did not make any changes! My minis were delicious and moist!
Yummy! We add chocolate chips too!
I followed some suggestions, adding nutmeg and cinnamon, and 1 tsp of vanilla. I didn't have heavy cream, so I added 1/4 C of greek yoghurt which worked well. I also substituted 3/4 C of maple syrup instead of the sugar. These were really light and fluffy - a wonderful texture! However, I found the baking powder taste a little strong and will try a little less next time. A good recipe.
These turned out well.
These are super easy to make and was delicious! I added some fresh berries in the middle of each one. I used blueberries, raspberries and cut up strawberries. Will definitely make these again! Thanks for sharing ;)
Perfect! Best muffins I've ever made!
Wonderful recipe! Thank you!
Love this recipe. Sometimes I add a contair of apple sauce to it to make it more moist
I also added vanilla and cinnamon and they are fantastic. I’ve done it with and without nuts and everyone ate them all.
So tasty!
Easy and quick, they came out soft and moist. Toothpick was clean at 12:00 so I pulled them. Came out great. I used a piping bag for filling the pan.
Delicious! Followed as directed plus 1/2 tsp vanilla. Tried some with mini chocolate chips, both ways tasted great. Big hit with the family.
I am enjoying my muffins! This recipe is now in my favorites.
