Fast and Easy French Onion Dip

Rating: 4 stars Fast - yes easy - yes but if you don't like the aftertaste produced by non-fat dairy then I recommend using reduced or low-fat versions. I used Hellman's light mayo and reduced fat sour cream. I also left out the additional dried minced onion and salt as there's plenty in the dry onion soup mix. I put this in the fridge for a few hours before serving to let the flavors come together and just before serving I topped it off with the chopped green onion. Very good with assorted veggies and of course - ruffle cut chips! Helpful (78)

Rating: 3 stars If you just do the sour cream mayonnaise and dry onion soup it's pretty good. The dry onion soup has dried onions in it already along with plenty of salt and pepper. If you want to add a little color just sprinkle a little green onion on top then the little curtain climbers can dip around the 'green stuff'. Also let it chill for at least a couple of hours so the dried onions will soften. Better yet do 1 day ahead. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars I took the advice of leaving out the green onion minced onion salt and pepper. So I just used the nonfat sour cream light mayonnaise and onion soup mix (I used Wyler's) and it turned out great! I love it so much better than any store bought dip and it is really low in fat! I gave this 4 stars just because of the changes in the recipe. This is a new favorite. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (32)

Rating: 1 stars Wow! We love Onion dip but the onion was a little too strong in this one. I think the addition of the green onion is a nice touch for adults but the kids spent too much time trying to pick the "green stuff" out. I might try adjusting some of the ingredients and try again another time. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I make this all the time and my guests always lick the bowl clean! I omit the dried onions since the onion soup mix I use already contains some. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars My mom used to make this using just the sour cream and the onion soup. You don't need the whole package if you don't want a dip that's too strong. Start with the sour cream and the add a bit of soup and taste as you go along. The taste gets stronger as it sits. If you want some lighter fat potato chips to go with this make your own! Slice whole potatoes (fairly thinly) rince in cold water then dry. Line a baking tray with grease proof paper spread the potatoes in one layer brush lightly with olive oil and bake around 15 mns at 400 degrees in a preheated oven. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars I was not a fan of this although I might try it with some of the things suggested in the reviews. I may be odd but I LOVE the store bought Dean's French Onion and this as made according to the recipe just didn't compare. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I did however use all fat-full ingredients. I am just bad that way.LOL Helpful (10)