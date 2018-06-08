Fast and Easy French Onion Dip

Rating: 4.06 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Potato chips are extra yummy after an encounter with this creamy onion dip.

By sal

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together nonfat sour cream, fat-free mayonnaise, green onion, dry onion soup mix, dry minced onion, salt and pepper. Chill until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 6g; cholesterol 3.3mg; sodium 233.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (32)

Read More Reviews
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2011
Fast - yes easy - yes but if you don't like the aftertaste produced by non-fat dairy then I recommend using reduced or low-fat versions. I used Hellman's light mayo and reduced fat sour cream. I also left out the additional dried minced onion and salt as there's plenty in the dry onion soup mix. I put this in the fridge for a few hours before serving to let the flavors come together and just before serving I topped it off with the chopped green onion. Very good with assorted veggies and of course - ruffle cut chips! Read More
Helpful
(78)
Wilemon
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2004
If you just do the sour cream mayonnaise and dry onion soup it's pretty good. The dry onion soup has dried onions in it already along with plenty of salt and pepper. If you want to add a little color just sprinkle a little green onion on top then the little curtain climbers can dip around the 'green stuff'. Also let it chill for at least a couple of hours so the dried onions will soften. Better yet do 1 day ahead. Read More
Helpful
(51)
VONJACKIE
Rating: 4 stars
10/02/2004
I took the advice of leaving out the green onion minced onion salt and pepper. So I just used the nonfat sour cream light mayonnaise and onion soup mix (I used Wyler's) and it turned out great! I love it so much better than any store bought dip and it is really low in fat! I gave this 4 stars just because of the changes in the recipe. This is a new favorite. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Advertisement
TEEBEE2002
Rating: 1 stars
12/14/2003
Wow! We love Onion dip but the onion was a little too strong in this one. I think the addition of the green onion is a nice touch for adults but the kids spent too much time trying to pick the "green stuff" out. I might try adjusting some of the ingredients and try again another time. Read More
Helpful
(26)
SunFlower
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2006
I make this all the time and my guests always lick the bowl clean! I omit the dried onions since the onion soup mix I use already contains some. Read More
Helpful
(13)
lise n
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2009
My mom used to make this using just the sour cream and the onion soup. You don't need the whole package if you don't want a dip that's too strong. Start with the sour cream and the add a bit of soup and taste as you go along. The taste gets stronger as it sits. If you want some lighter fat potato chips to go with this make your own! Slice whole potatoes (fairly thinly) rince in cold water then dry. Line a baking tray with grease proof paper spread the potatoes in one layer brush lightly with olive oil and bake around 15 mns at 400 degrees in a preheated oven. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
Karyn
Rating: 2 stars
12/29/2007
I was not a fan of this although I might try it with some of the things suggested in the reviews. I may be odd but I LOVE the store bought Dean's French Onion and this as made according to the recipe just didn't compare. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2006
This was great! I did however use all fat-full ingredients. I am just bad that way.LOL Read More
Helpful
(10)
MRSSNOW
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2006
Of all the ingredients listed I only had the fat free sour cream. I mixed in 1/2 cup of light mayo and about 1 Tbsn. of McCormick 'California Style' onion powder.Good enough to go with my baked lays on a friday night! Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022