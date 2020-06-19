Pikle z cukinii (Pickled Zucchini)

4
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pickled zucchini is a great addition to cold cuts, picnics and buffets. This is a great way to use up the summer zucchini bounty and preserve it for winter. Store in a cool, dark place, then once opened store in the fridge.

Recipe by Jola

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 28 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
5 half-pint jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Brine:

Directions

  • Peel and cut the zucchini into thirds. Remove seeds and cut into strips.

    Advertisement

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Divide onion, carrot, garlic, and dill among hot, sterilized jars. Pack zucchini slices vertically into jars. Divide peppercorns, allspice berries, mustard seed, and bay leaves among jars.

  • Bring water, vinegar, salt, and sugar to a boil in a saucepan, stirring until sugar and salt is dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and ladle evenly into jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top.

  • Run a clean knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for 7 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 0.3g; sodium 707.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022