Pikle z cukinii (Pickled Zucchini)

These turned out excellent and I'm sure will only get better with time. I did cut way back on the sugar and am glad I did. These would have been way too sweet for us as written. If you like your pickles more tart than sweet, I recommend scaling the sugar back to 1/4 cup. I stuffed a chile in each jar for some heat . The one very confusing part of this recipe is that the ingredient list calls for a sliced zucchini and then step 1 in the directions says to peel the zucchini and cut it into thirds. Peeling an already sliced zuke would not be an easy task. I recommend peeling it before you start cutting it OR just leave on the peel like I did. Good recipe and one I will use again.

Read More