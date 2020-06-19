Pikle z cukinii (Pickled Zucchini)

This pickled zucchini is a great addition to cold cuts, picnics and buffets. This is a great way to use up the summer zucchini bounty and preserve it for winter. Store in a cool, dark place, then once opened store in the fridge.
These turned out excellent and I'm sure will only get better with time. I did cut way back on the sugar and am glad I did. These would have been way too sweet for us as written. If you like your pickles more tart than sweet, I recommend scaling the sugar back to 1/4 cup. I stuffed a chile in each jar for some heat . The one very confusing part of this recipe is that the ingredient list calls for a sliced zucchini and then step 1 in the directions says to peel the zucchini and cut it into thirds. Peeling an already sliced zuke would not be an easy task. I recommend peeling it before you start cutting it OR just leave on the peel like I did. Good recipe and one I will use again.
