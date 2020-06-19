Faworki (Polish Chrusciki)

Traditional Polish crispy pastry twists made for Carnival time. They are deep-fried and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Light and delicious!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, egg yolks, sour cream, sugar, butter, rum, and salt in a large bowl; mix to form a dough.

  • Knead dough lightly and roll out on a floured surface. Cut into strips 4 inches long and 3/4 inches wide. Cut a slit in the middle of each strip. Twist and pull one end through the slit.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan. Test the temperature by dropping in a pastry twist; the oil is ready when it browns and float to the surface.

  • Fry pastry twists in batches until golden brown, about 1 minute per side. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Dust with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Note:

Substitute vinegar for the rum, if desired. This helps the dough to puff up a little when it's fried.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 19.8mg. Full Nutrition
