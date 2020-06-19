Stroopwafels with Treacle

We all love stroopwafels with a cup of coffee or tea - it's a favorite Dutch treat. Try making them at home with this recipe!

Recipe by Magda

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 31 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:

Directions

  • Combine flour, 1 cup melted butter, white sugar, milk, egg, and yeast in a large bowl. Knead until dough is smooth and elastic. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise, about 45 minutes.

  • Heat treacle, brown sugar, 1/4 cup butter, and cinnamon in a small saucepan over medium heat until melted together, 3 to 5 minutes. Mix well until filling is smooth.

  • Preheat a shallow waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Knead dough briefly and divide it into balls about 1 1/2 inches in diameter, or as needed to fit your waffle iron.

  • Bake 1 ball of dough the preheated iron until golden brown and iron stops steaming, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove with a cake spatula. Press down with a round cutter to trim edges for a perfect circle. Carefully slice horizontally into 2 rounds while still hot. Spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of the filling on each round and sandwich together. Repeat with remaining dough.

Cook's Note:

Making stroopwafels does require a special shallow waffle iron, as regular waffle irons will produce waffles too thick for this purpose. Try finding a stroopwafel iron, if possible, or improvise with either a pizzelle iron or waffle ice cream cone iron.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 81.4g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 66.7mg; sodium 160.2mg. Full Nutrition
