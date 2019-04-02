Chicken Sofrito

Yummy Portuguese chicken with veggies. Use spices according to your preferences.

Recipe by GEMINIJANELOU13

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Place potatoes, chicken, chourico, beer, carrots, onion, parsley, sofrito, cooking wine, sazon seasoning, garlic, salt, and black pepper in a large Dutch oven; mix well to combine. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken reads at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C) and vegetables are tender, about 2 1/2 hours.

Cook's Note:

I like to add zucchini sometimes to mix it up.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
515 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 97.7mg; sodium 1031.9mg. Full Nutrition
