Thai Shrimp and Snow Peas

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Spicy Thai shrimp and snow peas. Serve with rice and garnish with sprouts.

By Mark Whitnell

prep:
20 mins
cook:
14 mins
total:
34 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring lemon juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, fish sauce, red pepper flakes, and cornstarch to a simmer in a saucepan over medium heat until sauce is thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, jalapeno peppers, and peppercorns; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining olive oil, onions, snap peas, cherry tomatoes, yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper; cook and stir until peppers are tender, about 8 minutes. Add shrimp, cilantro, and mint; cook and stir until shrimp is bright pink on the outside and the meat is opaque, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Place shrimp mixture on a serving platter with rice and bean sprouts; pour sauce on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 172.8mg; sodium 750.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
Rodwell Smith
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2019
It is time I must invest in a larger wok! This recipe is great. My sister's all ate and wanted more. I like spice so I added more red pepper flakes and marinated the shrimp iwith dry lemon- pepper rub while I prep the vegetables. Very good 5 stars! Thank you. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2016
Made as written except that I used only orange and yellow bell due to what I had on hand and I chose to use ground pepper instead of the whole peppercorns because they are not pleasant to crunch down on in a dish. This was pretty good but a little heavy on the fish sauce. It screamed freshness and it is one I will make again. Read More
Missi Lay
Rating: 4 stars
04/11/2020
keto friendly without rice. very food! Read More
