Thai Shrimp and Snow Peas
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 346.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.4g 49 %
carbohydrates: 35.7g 12 %
dietary fiber: 5.2g 21 %
sugars: 7.8g
fat: 11.6g 18 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 172.8mg 58 %
vitamin a iu: 1349.2IU 27 %
niacin equivalents: 8.7mg 67 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 27 %
vitamin c: 64.6mg 108 %
folate: 62.2mcg 16 %
calcium: 124.2mg 12 %
iron: 5.2mg 29 %
magnesium: 59.9mg 21 %
potassium: 480.6mg 14 %
sodium: 750.5mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 104
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved