Spicy Brussels Sprout Chips

Are you looking for a tasty snack to enjoy with cold drinks? These crispy Brussels sprout chips deliver awesome crunch with a bit of salty spiciness; in other words, they're totally addictive. So snack without guilt and get a boost of fiber and vitamin C as a bonus!

Recipe by Matt Wencl

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Place a rack in the top third of the oven. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Mix together olive oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, and red pepper flakes in a large bowl to make sauce.

  • Trim stems of Brussels sprouts to release outermost leaves, about 5 leaves from each sprout. Reserve cores to roast another time. Place leaves in sauce in the bowl, tossing with your fingers until leaves are evenly coated. Spread leaves on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer.

  • Roast leaves in the preheated oven until wilted and lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Transfer any crispy leaves to a serving plate; continue roasting, removing crispy leaves every 5 minutes, until all leaves are crispy, about 10 minutes more.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of Brussels sprouts. The actual amount of Brussels sprouts consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 7.1g; sodium 185.5mg. Full Nutrition
