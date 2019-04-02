Spicy Brussels Sprout Chips

Are you looking for a tasty snack to enjoy with cold drinks? These crispy Brussels sprout chips deliver awesome crunch with a bit of salty spiciness; in other words, they're totally addictive. So snack without guilt and get a boost of fiber and vitamin C as a bonus!
I was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes so I have been trying to find snacking substitutions. I was skeptical at first about swapping my potato chips for crispy and spicy Brussel sprout leaves. It was nice to have all the ingredients in my kitchen. I followed the instructions verbatim. The sprouts came out great. The only reason why I didn’t give it 5 stars is because although tasty, they’re not potato chips.
I made this based upon all the great reviews and I really wanted to like them. They are a lot of 'work' for very little return on the investment. While they are crispy and salty and a little spicy (though not spicy enough for our tastes) they have that leftover 'bitter' quality that uncooked sprouts have. It leaves an aftertaste that isn't great. For us, these just aren't worth the effort they take to make. (But clearly, I'm in the minority with this opinion!) :-)
I was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes so I have been trying to find snacking substitutions. I was skeptical at first about swapping my potato chips for crispy and spicy Brussel sprout leaves. It was nice to have all the ingredients in my kitchen. I followed the instructions verbatim. The sprouts came out great. The only reason why I didn’t give it 5 stars is because although tasty, they’re not potato chips.
Our family loves these and I have made these many times. I get two full cookie sheets of leaves from an 18 oz bag of sprouts. It takes 30 minutes to get the leaves off but its well worth it. There is 1.3 oz of scrap and 16 oz of sprouts left for another recipe. I use less oil but otherwise make one tray of chips as listed and another tray without the peppers but with extra salt for those who don't want the spiciness. For the crushed pepper batch, I use one packet of red peppers from a pizza place. I keep extras just for this. Great recipe.
sippin coffee
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2019
Trying to eat healthier. Made this with grilled salmon one night. We did not use it as chips, just cut the brussels sprouts in half and roasted per the recipe. They were delicious. Added a little sprinkle of Parmesan cheese to top it off.
I made this based upon all the great reviews and I really wanted to like them. They are a lot of 'work' for very little return on the investment. While they are crispy and salty and a little spicy (though not spicy enough for our tastes) they have that leftover 'bitter' quality that uncooked sprouts have. It leaves an aftertaste that isn't great. For us, these just aren't worth the effort they take to make. (But clearly, I'm in the minority with this opinion!) :-)
Quite a bit of work to de-leaf the sprouts, but the end result was tasty and filling. You need to like brussels sprouts to enjoy this recipe. I like another users suggestion of cutting them and roasting with the marinade.
You know, if my husband says, "This is the best food ever" it's a 5-star review. Not to mention "These are out of this world!" and "These are even better than potato chips!". I followed the recipe as written, and experimented with the level of crispness - they were ALL delicious. This recipe is a keeper.
All who eat these LOVE them! Changes: For consistent crispiness, I don’t stir them halfway through…I bake for 25 minutes then WITHOUT OPENING THE OVEN, I turn off the heat and let them sit in the cooling oven for at least 20 more minutes.
Loved this recipe! I had something like this at a local pub— been trying to find something like it ever since. This is better than the Brussels Chips at the pub!! Makes me want to experiment with garlic and sea salt, or even vegetable seasoning to see how they taste. Truly addictive! I made no substitutions, but had to increase my cooking time an additional 5-7 minutes, as I use stoneware pans. I might try spritzing the oil with a Misto, then ‘shaking’ the seasoning on. Any way you slice it- this one’s a keeper!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.