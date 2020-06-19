Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

I’m surely a novice at this bread stuff, but I have tried several assorted recipes. This is by far the best one I’ve tried. Although I hate the reviews that modify everything on the first try and then post how awful it is, I did make a few moderations. 1. I used dark rye flour as it’s what I had on hand. 2. I substituted 2 tspns full flavor dark molasses for the sugar. 3. No milk or buttermilk in the house, so I used 1/4c sour cream instead. As a far as technique, I found it hard to transfer the dough to the hot Dutch oven. I will definitely try lining a bowl with parchment and letting the dough rest there for the final 15 minutes and score the top after it’s in the hot Dutch oven. Thanks to the previous reviewer who suggested this. All in all the finished loaf was a wonderful crusty full flavored rye which disappeared with several waves of a loaded butter knife almost before my eyes!