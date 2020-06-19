Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

4.3
26 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Caraway rye bread the way you like it: no-fail, easy to make, no kneading, and no double-rise! Perfect every time.

Recipe by chalkie

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
18 hrs 15 mins
total:
19 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together rye flour, bread flour, buttermilk, caraway seeds, vital wheat gluten, and kosher salt in a very large bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine water, sugar, and yeast in a small bowl; let sit until yeast is creamy, about 5 minutes. Stir yeast mixture into flour mixture until well mixed and caraway seeds are evenly distributed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sit at room temperature for 18 hours.

  • Place a Dutch oven in the oven and preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Transfer dough to a heavily floured work surface. It will be somewhat elongated, so take the right and left sides and fold them into the middle. Turn dough over and gently use a spatula to tuck corners under; cover with plastic wrap for 15 minutes. Remove plastic wrap, dust dough with flour, and make shallow cuts in the top for full bloom.

  • Carefully place dough in the preheated Dutch oven, cover immediately, reduce oven temperature to 460 degrees F (238 degrees C), and bake until bread is cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes. Carefully transfer bread from the Dutch oven to an oven rack and bake for 5 minutes.

Tips

You can modify this as you like. I also use the same recipe for white bread. I like to make white bread and sub in 1/4 cup hand-crushed whole oats and a few tablespoons bran flakes for color and texture.

Rye breads use sourdough, a pain to deal with, and I wanted this to be very easy. I substitute 1/4 cup water with buttermilk to help the flavor develop while the dough works and ferments.

Editor's Note:

Use our guide to buy the best Dutch oven for your kitchen, then start cooking with our favorite recipes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 327.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/15/2022