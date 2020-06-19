Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
You can modify this as you like. I also use the same recipe for white bread. I like to make white bread and sub in 1/4 cup hand-crushed whole oats and a few tablespoons bran flakes for color and texture.
Rye breads use sourdough, a pain to deal with, and I wanted this to be very easy. I substitute 1/4 cup water with buttermilk to help the flavor develop while the dough works and ferments.
This recipe does take a fair amount of time so plan wisely. We really liked this loaf. Very flavourful with a nice crust. Instead of leaving the dough on the counter for 15 minutes I lined a bowl with parchment paper and put the dough in the bowl. This made it much easier to transfer the dough into the pot. Other than that I made this as written. Great recipe, thanks for sharing.
After going through the process of making it I said "If it's the best bread I've ever put in my mouth, I'll never make it again". It was so sticky I could get it out of the pan. The flavor was fine. It was just to difficult to make.
Finally a rye bread recipe that works for me! I was about to give up on ever finding one that wasn't heavy and gummy. This recipe is so easy and delicious. I did make one change, just because I'm getting weaker in my old age. I didn't preheat the dutch oven, I lined the pot with parchment paper, dusted some cornmeal in the bottom, and baked for 45 minutes at 450 degrees. It was perfect. Thank you so much for the recipe. It's a keeper.
The only change I made was to add 1 tablespoon of oil. Even though you have to time the process, it is quite an easy recipe .I loved how it looked so artisan and earthy. Not to mention delicious. Will definitely make this again.
This recipe changed the way I bake bread -- finally SUCCESS at a European-style boule! Thank you. Deep rich brown color, thick chewy crust and soft interior. Fantastic flavor. I don't keep buttermilk on hand so substituted 1/4 cup soy milk with two tsp of cider vinegar added. Didn't proof yeast liquid - simply added everything to bowl. Also after the 18 hour rise I used spatula to fold/stretch dough over itself in quarter turns of the bowl - then set on parchment paper in bowl with wrap to raise to shape for nearly an hour (including oven preheat time to 500 deg). Gently lifted with parchment into hot dutch oven - cover and bake! Baked a whole-wheat boule along side it, and even with pan of water on lower rack - crust was not as robust and delicious as this bread.
After putting this bread on the baking sheet (after the dutch oven part), I baked it a lot longer00 maybe 20-25 minutes more. Also, I spritzed it with water.
Love this recipe. I would give it a 5 but, like most artisan breads, it changes in texture quickly in the following days. It is great on day 1; very flavorful with a nice texture. A little less so on day 2, and then good only for toasting on consecutive days. Wish I knew how to keep it from getting tough so it could last longer. This recipe continues to be a staple in my house!
So pleased with this recipe! Finally got a large enough Dutch oven to bake loaves in and this was perfect, wet and sticky as many people commented but it SHOULD be to get that steamed crust. I made 2....1/2 changes-- used thyme and garlic as I was out of carraway and did the 15 minute rest for 45 minutes IN the bowl. 1. My kitchen was too cold to just do a 15 minute rest and 2. I'm not willing to fight sticky doughs any more than I have to! A few folds in the bowl after the 18 hour rise was PLENTY to shape it and my bowl was big enough to rest it in (the sides could stretch and 'poof' freely). Would make again!
Have no ideal how heavy this bread should be. It seems to have turned out ok. Really heavy. Pretty easy to make, even with the hours just sitting, waiting. If you'd like a rye bread, this is pretty good. And I used dark rye flour. It's what I had.
I’m surely a novice at this bread stuff, but I have tried several assorted recipes. This is by far the best one I’ve tried. Although I hate the reviews that modify everything on the first try and then post how awful it is, I did make a few moderations. 1. I used dark rye flour as it’s what I had on hand. 2. I substituted 2 tspns full flavor dark molasses for the sugar. 3. No milk or buttermilk in the house, so I used 1/4c sour cream instead. As a far as technique, I found it hard to transfer the dough to the hot Dutch oven. I will definitely try lining a bowl with parchment and letting the dough rest there for the final 15 minutes and score the top after it’s in the hot Dutch oven. Thanks to the previous reviewer who suggested this. All in all the finished loaf was a wonderful crusty full flavored rye which disappeared with several waves of a loaded butter knife almost before my eyes!
Oh my goodness!! This rye bread is soooo good!! Didn't make any changes. Must put half in the freezer or I will eat it all!! Crunchy on the outside, but not too crunchy and soft chewy moist on the inside. I baked the dough in a pampered chef large round roaster (they don't sell that type anymore) and I used the pampered chef 11" deep dish baker for the lid. A keeper recipe for sure! I will be posting pictures on my instagram!
Don't know if I did something wrong but the bread was totally raw in the middle . When I cooked it on the baking rack for 40 minutes more, 20 to bring it up to temp and 20 more to cook, It just got harder on the outside. Will try to cook it longer in the dutch oven to see if that helps. Love the flavor but did not get a positive result.
I'm new to homemade bread making, but it was not exactly easy as it's stated. I followed the instructions exactly. During step 3 - It was extremely sticky and difficult to work with- even with heavily floured hands, spatula, and work surface. It came out kind of flat and very dense (not sure why) - had to put it back in the oven because it was not cooked through in the center - so I need to increase my oven times with a lower temp (maybe 450) But overall the flavor of the bread was delicious! I'm going to try it again, because I really enjoyed the process and the bread was very good. I just have to keep practicing :)
I made this recipe which turned out great! My modifications were: - 3/8 tsp instant yeast - 360 ml Water at room temperature 70° F - 1/4 cup Buttermilk at room temperature - 225 grams dark rye flour - 275 grams bread flour
This makes a nice hard, gluey rock. I thought 3/8 tsp seemed to little yeast. I left it on the counter for the full 18 hours and it didn't rise hardly at all. Not sure why I bothered baking it at that point.. curiosity I guess.
The dough was ever so sticky I couldn’t even remove it from bowl. I left it to rise like 22 hours and it didn’t rise at all. It baked ok, crusty but kind of flat. It also had a very strong funny smell (I think because of caraways?). didn’t work for me. If anyone knows why I’ll try again.
It was just my second try of making bread or anything that has to do with flour. It doesn’t like me. I haven’t changed anything except for the west gluten. And I used just regular buttermilk. Next time I would probably use sunflower seeds instead of caraway seeds. Otherwise it’s perfect. The result is just outstanding. Thank you so much.
