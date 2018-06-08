Raw Chia 'Porridge'

12 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Easy, affordable raw breakfast treat. This chia seed "porridge" is yummy. Top with your favorite fresh fruit!

By Raw_Angel

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chia seeds in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Layer banana and dates in a blender; add almond milk, cinnamon, and salt. Blend mixture until smooth and pour over chia seeds, stirring well. Let mixture sit until thickened, at least 15 minutes.

  • Stir chia "porridge" and top with blueberries.

Cook's Note:

The "porridge" will be softer if you let sit in the refrigerator overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 66.8g; fat 12.5g; sodium 322.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/20/2022