Raw Chia 'Porridge'

I wasn't expecting this to be as good as it was. I was expecting slimy. It wasn't, at all. I made it the night before and left it in the fridge. The next day, cold, it was good. I admit, I heated it for a few seconds in the microwave to take off the nip (It's snowing outside, so cut me some slack :-) Warmed a bit, the banana cinnamon flavor really jumps at you and the chia seeds still give that bit of crunch. Don't think this is like tapioca pearls, it's not. Oh yeah, I added a drop of vanilla. Thank you Raw_Angel for convincing me to eat this.
this is a delicious recipe and I have made it 3 times and each time just as good as the last. If u want it to be thicker and more 'porridge like' I would definitely leave it over night, it loses its colour a bit if u do, but still tastes just as good :)
I needed something "different" for my breakfast and came across this. I had read the reviews and decided to make it the night before and leave in the fridge. Good thing I did! The night I made it, it was very soupy. after sitting in the fridge over night it was nice, thick and creamy :). Will make often!!
Absolutely scrumptious & healthy! That doesn’t always come together when trying to eat well. The only thing I did differently is blend my frozen blueberries into the mix. It turned out well because the porridge was a tapioca consistency after sitting 10 minutes.
I added organic coconut shavings and dried cherries (no blueberries on hand). I also used organic rice milk because I’m not a fan of almond milk. Was yummy! Will make again! 5 stars for ease, minimal ingredients, and taste!
